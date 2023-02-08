ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

ocnjdaily.com

Contractor to Replace Damaged Floors at Ocean City High School

The Board of Education plans to approve a contract Thursday totaling $393,835 to replace the main and auxiliary gym floors and the weight room floor at Ocean City High School after pipes burst in December due to freezing temperatures, destroying the floors. A special meeting of the school board is...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Woman May Be NJ’s Oldest Resident At 107

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A local woman and her family dare to differ with the old saying that you should never ask a lady her age. The recent celebration of Lucia DeClerck’s 107th birthday may well make her New Jersey’s oldest resident. However, that’s not the only thing that’s noteworthy when it comes to DeClerck’s advanced age.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
gamblingnews.com

Hard Rock Atlantic City Lucky Visitor Hits $1.5M Jackpot

On Monday, one customer of the venue was playing on Scientific Games’ Willy Wonka Dreamers of Dreams slot machine. But little did the person know that this visit will be life-changing. This is because the lucky gambler hit a wide area progressive slot machine jackpot. This jackpot paid out $1,511,911, instantly welcoming the lucky winner into the million-dollar club.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And Vanished

Dashand Lahki Stokelin is the father of five children who lived in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Dashand is a man who never had any alcohol or substance abuse issues, reports the Charley Project. One November day, he borrowed a vehicle that belonged to his grandmother, Nancy Stokelin. Dashand borrowed her blue 2016 Subaru Legacy with New Jersey license plate number C79-GVK.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ

If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Galloway, NJ cops save homeless man from overdose

The cops at the Galloway PD and members of the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office have spent the last week combing through areas in the county in an attempt to count the homeless population. Members of the County's Hope One task force help came upon a homeless man that was non-responsive....
GALLOWAY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Does Galloway Township Need Another Dollar General?

There is a Galloway Township Planning Board meeting on Thursday, Feb 16 to allow public comment before approval is given to build a Dollar General store in the new Community Village shopping development. The site is where ShopRite plans to open its new 75,000 SF Galloway location this year, at...
GALLOWAY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
