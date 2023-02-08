Read full article on original website
New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlantic City, NJ
There will be no more gambling with guns in Atlantic City casinosBrenna TempleAtlantic City, NJ
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
Homeless structures removed from under Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds led an effort today, Wednesday, February 8, 2023 to remove the underserved homeless people who were living under the Atlantic City Boardwalk, directly adjacent to Resorts Casino Hotel. It is important to note that this action was planned for today prior to the two boardwalk...
Atlantic County, NJ, Eager to Share Use of Pothole-fixing Truck
If you've driven in Atlantic City recently, you may find it hard to believe that the city would have time to share a truck that fixes potholes with the rest of Atlantic County. It seems like that truck would be occupied full-time trying to patch dilapidated roads like Atlantic City's...
Atlantic City, New Jersey Favorite Kelsey Grammer Set To Return
Over the past two years, Kelsey Grammer has become a real fan favorite in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Back on May 13, 2022, Grammer returned the favor when he declared that, “I love Atlantic City.”. Grammer will return to Atlantic City for a meet and greet event on Thursday,...
playnj.com
Exclusive First Look At Atlantic Club’s ‘Condo-Tel’ Renderings, 2025 Opening Planned
Rocco Sebastiani’s vision is reflected in the artist renderings of what the shuttered Atlantic Club building on Pacific Avenue will look like as a brand new “condo-tel” when it undergoes renovation during the next two years. Sebastiani is president of Colosseo Atlantic City Inc., the development firm...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
There will be no more gambling with guns in Atlantic City casinos
Firearm and gambling enthusiasts who live in Atlantic City are now faced with what may feel like a startling reality: When betting at casinos, they won't be allowed to bring a gun.
Atlantic City casinos to gun holders: Leave your firearms at home
People won’t be allowed to carry a gun inside an Atlantic City casino despite a recent order from a federal judge that dealt another blow to New Jersey’s sweeping new concealed carry restrictions. The Casino Association of New Jersey announced Monday it will not permit guns in any...
Sally Beauty in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Mysteriously Closes
Seemingly overnight, the door to Sally Beauty in the Oak Tree Plaza in Egg Harbor Township is not just locked, but the whole entire store is empty and even the signage is gone. I'm in that shopping center off the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Twp. pretty frequently visiting...
ocnjdaily.com
Contractor to Replace Damaged Floors at Ocean City High School
The Board of Education plans to approve a contract Thursday totaling $393,835 to replace the main and auxiliary gym floors and the weight room floor at Ocean City High School after pipes burst in December due to freezing temperatures, destroying the floors. A special meeting of the school board is...
Woman held after second Atlantic City gun case within three months
A Philadelphia woman was ordered held in jail after she was arrested for driving a vehicle in Atlantic City with guns for the second time in 2½ months. Tierra Barnes, 28, wiped tears away Wednesday as the judge told her she would remain in the Atlantic County Justice Facility until her case is resolved.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Man Wanted For Absecon Armed Robbery Arrested
A surveillance operation by members of the Atlantic City Police Department resulted in the arrest of a man wanted for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery in Absecon last October. Per a press release from the ACPD, on February 2nd,. Detectives were aware Jaquil Reynolds was a wanted fugitive...
Ocean County Woman May Be NJ’s Oldest Resident At 107
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A local woman and her family dare to differ with the old saying that you should never ask a lady her age. The recent celebration of Lucia DeClerck’s 107th birthday may well make her New Jersey’s oldest resident. However, that’s not the only thing that’s noteworthy when it comes to DeClerck’s advanced age.
gamblingnews.com
Hard Rock Atlantic City Lucky Visitor Hits $1.5M Jackpot
On Monday, one customer of the venue was playing on Scientific Games’ Willy Wonka Dreamers of Dreams slot machine. But little did the person know that this visit will be life-changing. This is because the lucky gambler hit a wide area progressive slot machine jackpot. This jackpot paid out $1,511,911, instantly welcoming the lucky winner into the million-dollar club.
New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And Vanished
Dashand Lahki Stokelin is the father of five children who lived in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Dashand is a man who never had any alcohol or substance abuse issues, reports the Charley Project. One November day, he borrowed a vehicle that belonged to his grandmother, Nancy Stokelin. Dashand borrowed her blue 2016 Subaru Legacy with New Jersey license plate number C79-GVK.
A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ
If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
Hungry Grey Seal Pup Found on Avalon, NJ, Beach is Recovering at Stranding Center
AVALON — The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine received a new patient, its first grey seal of the season. According to its Facebook page, the male grey sea pup was discovered on the beach at 48th Street on Feb. 1. The center stated that the pup was still...
Galloway, NJ cops save homeless man from overdose
The cops at the Galloway PD and members of the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office have spent the last week combing through areas in the county in an attempt to count the homeless population. Members of the County's Hope One task force help came upon a homeless man that was non-responsive....
playnj.com
Atlantic City Poker Rooms Offer Tournaments, Bad Beat Jackpots During February
Daily poker tournaments are now in full swing at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. Atlantic City’s largest poker room is hosting a tournament almost every day during February. In the Garden State, only three Atlantic City casinos offer legal poker rooms. Tournaments only run at the Borgata but cash games operate 24/7 at the following casinos:
Does Galloway Township Need Another Dollar General?
There is a Galloway Township Planning Board meeting on Thursday, Feb 16 to allow public comment before approval is given to build a Dollar General store in the new Community Village shopping development. The site is where ShopRite plans to open its new 75,000 SF Galloway location this year, at...
