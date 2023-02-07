Read full article on original website
Related
webbcity.net
Winter homecoming Friday
Webb City High School Winter Homecoming is Friday in Cardinal Dome with boys basketball team playing Republic. Coronation will take place prior to the varsity game. Kate Brownfield (escort – Eli Miller) Abby Glaubitz (escort – Caden Ray) Kylie Jennings (escort – Bronson Collard) McKenzie Jones (escort...
Four McDonald County Mustangs sign to compete at the next level
ANDERSON, Mo. — As a high school athlete, it’s a special day when you can finally sign on the dotted line to your school of choice to continue your athletic career. Wednesday morning at McDonald County High School, four athletes made it official as they signed to compete at the college level. Those athletes included […]
columbusnews-report.com
Titan of the Week
Titan Senior, Landin Midgett, scored a gamehigh 20 points in the Titans 52-45 win over Riverton, Tuesday and shot 100 percent from the field in the 59-36, win over St. Mary’s-Colgan, Friday in Pittsburg. He is being recognized as Titan of the Week. Midgett made four, contested two-point shots and a three pointer in his 100 percent completion game in Pittsburg and shot 46.7 percent from the field…
columbusnews-report.com
Rams down Raiders
Riverton led Frontenac 13-0 within the first three minutes on the Raiders home court behind three seniors. Jayme Richardson had a three and a two, Colton Thomas hit a three and a two-plus one, and Michael Shepard scored from underneath. The Raiders finally got in the score book with almost four minutes gone in the opening period. The Rams upped their margin, 20-7 with a basket by Richardson, a…
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage Schools confirm morning bus crash
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A traffic crash involving a Carthage School District bus Thursday morning resulted in some students needing medical assistance according to the district. The crash took place just before 7:30 this morning when a bus carrying students was involved in a collision at Chapel and Fir Road, according to a news release.
fourstateshomepage.com
High School Hero receives “Life Saving Award”
ALTAMONT, Kans. — Seniors at Labette County High School are filling the auditorium for something extra special. 17-year-old Noah Hentzen seems concerned, but he’s about to get a surprise from the sheriff. “So, I’m sure you’re all wondering what we’re doing here today, right?” said Sheriff Darren Eichinger,...
columbusnews-report.com
Daniel Huntsinger
R. Daniel “Dan” Huntsinger, 73, of rural Pittsburg, died at 9:35 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023 at his home. Born June 18, 1949, at Carona, Dan was the son of Claude V. “Jiggs” and Mildred D. “Mildean” (Miklos) Huntsinger. He graduated from Southeast High School. Following high school, he graduated from Pittsburg State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Automotive Engineering and a Master’s degree in Industrial Technology.
columbusnews-report.com
Justin Anthony Bishop
Justin Anthony Bishop, 39, of Weir, died at 3:09 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Pittsburg. Born July 26, 1983 in Parsons Justin was the son of Robert LeRoy and Alberta Rose (Madl) Bishop. He was raised in Erie and graduated from Erie High School in 2003. Justin lived most...
columbusnews-report.com
Members of the Spring Valley Sparklers 4-H club enacted the skit “Family Feud” during Cherokee County 4-H Days Saturday
Members of the Spring Valley Sparklers 4-H club enacted the skit “Family Feud” during Cherokee County 4-H Days Saturday. Club members on the Cooking Cows team included Ryleigh Holmes, Kora Welch and Gentry Holt. Not pictured, members of the Sewing Chickens team included Reagan Holmes and Anna Reeser. Madisen Rand acted at host of the show.
Dispensary of Hope site coming to Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg is becoming a dispensary of hope site for patients.
columbusnews-report.com
Billy Gaines
Billy Ray Gaines, 76, of Baxter Springs, died Thursday, February 2, 2023 at his home, the same home he was brought to when he was born, July 11, 1947. He was the son of William Roy Gaines, and Mary Lucille Deskins. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother Jerry Gaines, sister Mary Berry, sister-in-law Alice Gaines, nephew Alan Gaines and niece Elizabeth Lynch.
columbusnews-report.com
At the Cherokee County 4-H Days
At the Cherokee County 4-H Days, Prairie Rambler club members Saundra Culen, Emily Harris and Olivia Harris performed a skit Twas the Night Before the Fair. Other club members participating included Kayleigh Keller and Ashley Benge.
columbusnews-report.com
Third Thursday coffees make come back
The Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Third Thursday coffee and will be alternating them with an after-hours evening. The first coffee for 2023 will be February 16 with from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Hammer Tire Service (formally Columbus Service Center) at 121 S, Delaware. If your business would be interested in hosting a morning coffee or an after- hours, let the Chamber office know so it can…
columbusnews-report.com
Marlene Murdock
Marlene Ann Murdock, 79 of Columbus, died at 1:57 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Mercy Hospital of Joplin, Mo.. Born August 2, 1943, in Picher, Okla., she was the daughter of Oliver Laythan Green and Elsie “Jane” (Hoy) Green. She graduated from Columbus High School with the class of 1961. She had lived in the Kansas City area, Parsons, KS, and Joplin, MO, as well as many years in Columbus. She worked at First National Bank in Parsons as a teller, was a co-owner at Parsons Oil Company, owned and managed the Parsons Humane Society of Parsons and was a funeral assistant at Murdock Funeral Home of Columbus. She also worked in registration at St. John’s Hospital in Joplin, Mo. until her retirement in 2010.
koamnewsnow.com
Police pursuit ends at Zora and 249; College Heights Christian School has premise alert
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 7 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports that Webb City Police pursued a stolen vehicle from their city. The pursuit ended at Zora and 249 where the male subject fled on foot. Jasper County Deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Webb City Police began...
columbusnews-report.com
Eddie Webber
Eddie Lynn Webber, 73 of Carl Junction, Mo., died Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Mercy Hospital of Joplin, Mo. Born December 18, 1949 in Baxter Springs, Eddie was the son of Arthur and Mildred (Bunch) Webber. They preceded him in death . He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Lucky Webber, Sonny Webber, Lonnie Webber; and two sisters, Dolly Bullard and Molly Brinkley.
columbusnews-report.com
Roy Roberts
Roy Alan Roberts, 63 of Baxter Springs, died at his home at 9:30 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023. Born in Mason City, Iowa October 15, 1959, Roy was the son of Bob Roberts and Helen (Cole) Roberts. He graduated from Blue Valley High School. He later attended Ozark Christian College where he received his Bachelor’s Degree. Shortly thereafter, he began working for Empire District Electric Company as a janitor in Joplin, Mo. During his employment, he held the positions of Riverton Plant Operator and State Line Senior Operator Technician, the position he held at his retirement in 2017 following 37 years of service.
foodmanufacturing.com
Purina to Acquire Oklahoma Pet Treats Factory
ST. LOUIS — Nestlé Purina PetCare on Tuesday announced plans to acquire Red Collar Pet Foods' Miami, Oklahoma, pet treats factory from Arbor Investments with an anticipated closing in March. The addition of the Miami factory to Purina's North American production footprint will mark the 22nd Purina owned...
Watch Border Collie in Missouri Dive Bomb Frozen Lake and Lose
There's enough serious news in the world that I think this video moment can provide some welcome relief. It's the moment when a border collie in Missouri saw a frozen lake as a challenger and decided to take on the non-moving water source head on. Literally. This dog versus pond...
koamnewsnow.com
UPS truck, 1 of 2 water rescues in McDonald County
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Two water rescues occurred along Pine Creek Wednesday afternoon, February 8, 2023, in rural Washburn. About 3:20 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol and nearby first-responders were alerted to a UPS truck stuck in waters of Pine Creek on Buzzard Glory Road.
Comments / 0