Read full article on original website
Related
This outlet names one Notre Dame assistant who had an immediate recruiting impact
Recruiting is the lifeblood of any college program, and Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman knows that. When he assembled his staff, not only was he looking for great coaches, but he also wanted great recruiters. He found one in wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey. The former Clemson and NFL...
KGW
Dan Lanning getting another test as Oregon's football coach | Locked On Ducks
Oregon has lost its third assistant of the offseason with offensive line coach Adrian Klemm heading off to the New England Patriots. What comes next?
Comments / 0