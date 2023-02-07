Read full article on original website
Related
myozarksonline.com
Free Turkey Hunting Workshop
Spring Turkey Season will be here before you know it and the Missouri Department of Conservation and the National Wild Turkey Federation are excited to share important information with hunters. On March 23rd there will be an A to Z Turkey Hunting Workshop, and Missouri Conservation Agent Jared Milligan invites you to attend.
myozarksonline.com
Bill Would Exempt Retail Sales Of Food From State Sales Tax
A bill that looks to exempt retail sales of food from state sales taxes was heard in a senate economic development and tax policy committee. Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman of Arnold says the government shouldn’t be making money off of taxing groceries when people are already working paycheck-to-paycheck…. She...
myozarksonline.com
This Could Become Official State Fair Food
A Missouri House bill about corn dogs is sparking some support – and some trash talking. State Representative Ian Mackey, a Democrat from St. Louis, is proposing to make corn dogs the official food of the Missouri State Fair. The bill has not yet been assigned to a committee...
myozarksonline.com
Missouri Trashcans Receiving Makeover
MoDOT is inviting Missouri grade school students to participate in decorating trashcans to help prevent the amount of litter in Missouri. The theme for this year is “yes you can make Missouri litter free”. Every school is allowed to have one trashcan per category entry. The categories include kindergarten through 2nd grade, 3rd through 5th grade, and 6th through 8th grade. Maintenance Director with MoDOT Natalie Roark says this is a fun and exciting time for the kids, and a lot of Missouri schools can participate.
myozarksonline.com
Missouri A Hot Spot For Human Trafficking
The National Human Trafficking Hotline says more than three-hundred human trafficking victims were confirmed in Missouri in 2021. Most of the cases involved sex slaves, while 15 involved labor trafficking. Scott Titus, with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, says one sign people may see in youth that are being trafficked is a disconnection from family.
myozarksonline.com
Law Would Increase Punishment For Death Of Law Enforcement Animals
In Missouri, breaking out the window of a police cruiser has a greater punishment than killing a law enforcement animal. State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, of northwest Missouri’s Parkville has filed a bill that aims to change this. Under his proposal, killing a Missouri law enforcement animal would be a felony.
myozarksonline.com
Missouri Auditor Understaffed
The Missouri Auditor’s office is “woefully” understaffed. That’s the word from newly-installed State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick. He told a House budget subcommittee last week that they currently have about 95 employees instead of the 167 they’re supposed to have on staff:. That practice has been...
myozarksonline.com
Missouri Legislature Could Take Up Sports Betting Next Week
Missouri state senators could discuss sports wagering next week as the push to legalize sports betting heats up. Some members of the Missouri Legislature see it as a missed opportunity since the Kansas City Chiefs are in the Super Bowl and the Show-Me State hasn’t legalized sports betting yet. Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden says his stance on the matter hasn’t change.
myozarksonline.com
Crime Bill passes Missouri House
The Missouri House has passed legislation to address crime in the state of Missouri. State Representative Bill Hardwick of Waynesville serves on the Committee on Crime Prevention and Public Safety and worked in the crafting process of House Bill 301. During the committee process, several amendments were introduced including requiring individuals to register to purchase ammunition, making it illegal for anyone under 20 to purchase a semiautomatic rifle, and criminalizing someone under the age of 18 for possessing a firearm on public land. Representative Hardwick was successful in getting the gun control language stripped from the bill. The bill was debated on the house floor for over 3 hours and included a discussion on the issue of the second amendment.
Comments / 0