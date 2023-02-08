Read full article on original website
Related
KRMS Radio
First Steps Taken Towards Massive Resurfacing Project Of HWY 5 & 52
The first steps are being taken for an extensive resurfacing project covering a significant part of the west side of the lake and beyond. MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the $16.8 million project has been awarded to Capitol Paving. “Going to resurface Highway 5 basically from the...
KYTV
Greene County leaders say no setbacks in the Kansas Expressway Extension project
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -The Kansas Expressway extension project in Springfield is well on its way. The first phase should wrap up this November. Crews blocked off Weaver and Farm Road 145 for through traffic on February 8. Work will happen there through March. Greene County highway leaders said like...
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon City Council February 13 Agenda items
Public hearings on several agenda items are scheduled for the Monday night City Council meeting. On the agenda are the final plats of Carrie’s subdivision, and Timbers phase 3, also on the agenda are replats of lots in block 2 of Booton’s First Addition, Heritage Baptist Temple to include Lebanon Acreage and vacate Greenleaf Avenue from Lynn Street to Clark Street, lot 12 of Suribachi Hills and lot two of Livingston Subdivision. Other items on the agenda is an agreement with ArchiveSocial LLC to provide archive management software for social media records, a change order for Brinkoetter’s Iron Works authorizing the purchase of Clam Shell Bases for the Gateway Arches over Commercial Street, an ordinance authorizing the purchase of vehicles from Ed Morse Chevrolet, and a declaration of surplus of a Dodge truck, a Chevy Truck and a Ford Taurus and various other items. Council will consider an agreement with Stericycle for disposition of records, and a lease agreement with True Construction for use of City owned property located behind 214 West Commercial. Lebanon City Council will also consider the first reading to amend city code in regards to Marijuana. Lebanon City Council will meet at 6 pm Monday at City Hall.
kjluradio.com
Sinkhole shuts down Camden County road overnight into Friday
A sinkhole prompts Camden County officials to close a road about six miles east of Macks Creek. The Camden County Road and Bridge Department announced Thursday afternoon that a sinkhole had developed on Mailhack Road, forcing them to close the road overnight into Friday. Motorists in that area are asked to find alternate routes. There’s no word on the size of the hole.
KYTV
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Motorcycle riders in Missouri may see some new law changes. House bill 1046 was introduced in early February and defines the difference between lane filtering, slowly moving through traffic at a red light or under 25 MPH, vs lane splitting, the telltale bobbing and weaving at high speeds that drivers have known to fear.
myozarksonline.com
City of Waynesville Finance and Human Resources Committee Meeting agenda
The end-of-the-month budget will be reviewed tonight (Thursday) at the City of Waynesville Finance and Human Resources Committee meeting. The agenda includes going over the January 2023 minutes, reviewing the 2023 January bills, the account status from January 31st cash flow, and the animal shelter will have some budget adjustments. There will be some ARPA Project updates as well.
Three Missouri Cities You Don’t Want to Call Home
We can be lucky that no tri-States Missouri towns are on this list, but someone has to be and if you're thinking about moving to a big city in Missouri you might want to stay away from these. Now look, I come from a big city and I loved everything...
myozarksonline.com
Local and State Tax Revenue increases
State Budget Director Dan Haug announced that net general revenue collections for January 2023 increased 55.1 percent compared to those for January 2022, from $882.1 million last year to $1.37 billion this year. Net general revenue collections for 2023 fiscal year-to-date increased 15.6 percent compared to January 2022, from $6.58 billion last year to $7.61 billion this year.
The richest person in Springfield, Missouri
Springfield, Missouri, is known for its big-city attractions and small-town charm. It is the third-largest city in the state. It lies within the Ozarks region and is known for its beautiful landscapes and outdoor recreation.
myozarksonline.com
30-year-old Nicholas Paul Groschup arraigned on a class E felony of leaving the scene of an accident
30-year-old Nicholas Paul Groschup, a resident of the Highway W area of the county, has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on the class E felony of leaving the scene of an accident. Court documents allege that on May 6th of last year, Groschup was involved in a traffic accident with another vehicle on I-44 near mile marker 157 and left the scene without stopping and giving his name, residential address, license number of the vehicle, or operator’s license number.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man seriously injured in crash just east of Linn
A Jefferson City man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his pickup truck in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jerry Jones, 51, was driving on Highway 50 late Thursday night, about seven miles east of Linn, when he traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Jones’ truck struck an embankment, then became airborne, before striking a tree and overturning.
kjluradio.com
More than $50,000 worth of stolen items uncovered at Miller County home
Charges are filed against three people after deputies uncover drugs and stolen property while serving a search warrant in Miller County. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office reports it conducted the search on Tuesday, along with members from the Mid-MO Drug Task Force and Crocker Police Department, at a home in Brumley on Hidden Bluff Circle.
myozarksonline.com
39-year-old Jason Edward Ellis of St. Robert arraigned on a class E felony of leaving the scene of an accident
39-year-old Jason Edward Ellis of St. Robert has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a class E felony of leaving the scene of an accident. Court documents allege that on November 14th of last year, Ellis was operating a motor vehicle in a parking lot and was involved in an accident that resulted in damage to the property of Nelson Rentals. The documents further allege that Ellis knowingly left the place of the accident without stopping and giving his name, residential address, and operator’s license number. Ellis entered a not-guilty plea at the arraignment. Judge Colin Long scheduled a February 28th counsel status hearing and a March 6th preliminary hearing.
As Missouri Republicans gather in Springfield, 2024 primary fights begin piling up
With nearly every statewide office up for grabs next year, Missouri Republicans are jockeying for position in what promises to be crowded primary campaigns. Gov. Mike Parson will leave office because of term limits. Two Republicans have already jumped into the race to replace him, with a third waiting in the wings and expected to […] The post As Missouri Republicans gather in Springfield, 2024 primary fights begin piling up appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Convoy of Hope moving aid into Turkey
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The death toll in Turkey and Syria following the 7.8-magnitude earthquake has now surpassed 5,000 casualties and help from the Ozarks could be on the way. Local humanitarian nonprofit Convoy of Hope is working to provide support to its partners in the two nations but is also facing its own adversity in […]
lakeexpo.com
At Long Last, Yuengling Comes To Missouri. Here's Where To Find It At Lake Of The Ozarks
Yuengling, the oldest brewing company in the United States, has recently expanded into Missouri-- And Lake of the Ozarks!. Yuengling (pronounced ying-ling) is based in Pottsville, Pennyslvania and is known for its traditional lager, black and tan, and limited-time Hershey's Chocolate Porter. Yuengling had previously only been available on the East Coast and in the southern United States. But in a Twitter post in October, Yuengling announced that they would be expanding into Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas in early 2023, and that time has finally arrived.
myozarksonline.com
Stoutland Man Enters Guilty Plea For Auto Tampering
A 22-year-old Stoutland man pleaded guilty yesterday to driving a stolen pickup truck during a law enforcement chase. Authorities say Tyler Alford was arrested three weeks ago after a Camden County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted Alford driving a stolen truck and recklessly passing other drivers on Route T. When the deputy turned on his lights and sirens, Alford sped off, going through several fences and farm gates, before finally coming to a stop after almost sliding into a pond.
myozarksonline.com
Wright County Businessman Drug Trafficking Arrest
Wright County authorities arrested a local businessman, Billie Dean Gleason, and five other individuals as part of a drug trafficking investigation. Gleason has been charged with first-degree trafficking in connection to the operation. At 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, law enforcement executed a warrant at the Norwood Truck Wash and seized...
myozarksonline.com
Woman faces multiple assault charges
A Laclede County woman is facing multiple charges including assaulting a law enforcement officer and a doctor. Laclede County Deputies reported that on February 7th they responded to a report of an assault in the 26-thousand block of Pelican Drive. The victim reported that Krystle Leeper had punched him several times and kicked him, knocked him to the ground, and stomped on him. Leeper, who was allegedly intoxicated, then got into his vehicle and drove away. He said he attempted to stop her as she was driving away and was dragged by the vehicle. Law enforcement located Leeper and as they were placing her in handcuffs she resisted. She was taken to the hospital where she allegedly kicked the officer, and also assaulted a doctor. According to the report filed with the court, after Leeper assaulted the officer, she was placed in the patrol car, but then got out and ran toward the emergency door to the hospital. 37-year-old Krystle Leeper is charged with 5 counts of assault, resisting arrest, and escape from custody. She is being held without bond with a hearing date of February 14th.
Comments / 0