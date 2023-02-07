Read full article on original website
This Is the Worst Habit for Heart Health, According to Cardiologists
Yep, you're definitely going to want to avoid this one.
CNET
How Your Blood Type Affects Your Heart Health
You wouldn't know it from looking at us, but inside the blood coursing through our veins are tiny variations that categorize every human into one of these blood-type groups: A-positive, A-negative, B-positive, B-negative, O-negative, O-positive, AB-positive and AB-negative. Often, these minute differences don't matter until they really matter and you're...
WLFI.com
Heart Health Month: Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy is a heart disease that unusually thickens the heart muscle. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy is a heart disease that unusually thickens the heart muscle.
What Your Resting Heart Rate is Telling You
A normal resting heart rate is 60 to 100 beats per minute in an adult.
MedicalXpress
Lightheadedness may be a symptom of atrial fibrillation, cardiomyopathy or stroke
Atrial fibrillation, cardiomyopathy or some types of stroke may cause people to experience lightheadedness or dizziness, according to the American Stroke Association. Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke late last year on the campaign trail, was treated overnight Wednesday (Feb. 8) at a Washington, D.C., hospital after feeling lightheaded. According to a statement from his office, initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke.
Healthline
What Is a Leaky Heart Valve?
A leaky heart valve means that blood isn’t moving properly through one of the heart’s four valves. The potential complications include heart rhythm disturbances and heart failure. However, treatment is usually effective. In a healthy heart, four valves open and close in a synchronized and consistent pattern to...
MedicalXpress
Tips for recognizing, living with and preventing atrial fibrillation (AFib)
Atrial fibrillation, or AFib, is a fast and irregular heart rhythm that, left untreated, can lead to blood clots, stroke and heart failure. It's the most common type of arrhythmia, a potentially serious condition in which the heart beats too quickly, too slowly or in an irregular pattern. RUSH electrophysiologist...
Healthline
Understanding Second Degree Heart Block Type 2
Second degree heart block type 2 is a serious but treatable condition that affects the flow of electrical signals through your heart. Treatment may involve a pacemaker to regulate heart function. The steady flow of electrical impulses from the sinus node in the atria (your heart’s upper chambers) down to...
Healthline
What Is Complete Heart Block?
Complete heart block, also known as third-degree heart block, is the most serious type of heart block. It means that there’s a complete separation of electrical activity between the upper chambers (atria) and lower chambers (ventricles) of the heart. Without prompt medical attention, it can be fatal. Your heart...
docwirenews.com
Register Now for the Upcoming Reversing Heart Disease Naturally Summit
Heart disease is the most common cause of death worldwide, and in 2020, heart disease led to the death of nearly 700,000 individuals in the United States alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the warning signs of this “silent killer” are treacherously unremarkable and are often disregarded as run-of-the-mill ailments without fully recognizing their significance.
