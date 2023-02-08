PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Board of Health does not agree with putting chicken permitting under its purview just to reduce the cost. For months, Councilor at Large Karen Kalinowsky and resident Melissa Corbett have been trying to move the permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals to the Health Department because of permitting costs. Keeping six chickens currently clocks in at more than $500 and the petitioners say it could be a $25 fee under the Health Department.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO