WNYT
Residents in Berkshire County town raise stink about cannabis facility odor
People on Pleasant Street in Lee, Massachusetts say the air on their street smells like pot. The Green Theory Cannabis Cultivation facility has been operating since last October. The situation is creating a less-than-pleasant existence for people in that area. Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain says he wished the situation...
iBerkshires.com
Candidates Sought for North Adams School Committee Vacancy
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The School Committee is seeking applicants to fill an unexpired term for the next 10 months. A joint meeting of the committee and the City Council will vote on the applicants at a special meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 4 p.m. Mayor Jennifer Macksey,...
iBerkshires.com
2nd Street Offers Walk-in Hours for Legal Aid Assistance
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 2nd Street announced new office hours designated for Community Legal Aid (CLA) assistance. Beginning Feb. 16, 2nd Street will welcome walk-ins every Thursday from 1-3 pm. During the free sessions, formerly incarcerated persons can receive advice on:. How to appropriately interact with law enforcement to avoid...
iBerkshires.com
Nominations Sought for North Adams Women's Hall of Fame
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Mayor Jennifer A. Macksey is seeking nominations from the public for the Women's History Hall of Fame. The mayor, the first woman to lead the city, established the Hall of Fame last year to recognize women who "have had a positive impact on the community, and have been an overall example of courage, strength and wisdom." The founding members are former City Council President Frances Buckley, former Gov. Jane Swift, women's boxing pioneer Gail Grandchamp and the late state Rep. Gailanne Cariddi.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield School Panels Favors Safe Gun Storage Outreach
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A School Committee panel is in favor of the district promoting secure gun storage. On Tuesday, the new Social Emotional Learning and Safety subcommittee referred a presentation and resolution on secure gun storage by the national Be Smart for Kids advocacy group to the full committee.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Health Board Says 'No' to Chicken Permit Responsibilities
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Board of Health does not agree with putting chicken permitting under its purview just to reduce the cost. For months, Councilor at Large Karen Kalinowsky and resident Melissa Corbett have been trying to move the permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals to the Health Department because of permitting costs. Keeping six chickens currently clocks in at more than $500 and the petitioners say it could be a $25 fee under the Health Department.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Glow Up! Business Improvement Applications Available
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. (DPI) and the Pittsfield Economic Revitalization Corporation (PERC) are co-facilitating The Pittsfield Glow Up! Business Improvement Grant Program made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The program's purpose is to provide grants of up to $10,000 to eligible businesses affected by...
Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?
I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Historical Commission OKs Two Multifamily Demos
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Historical Commission on Monday approved the demolition of two multi-family properties: 18-41 Cherry St. and 42 Gilbert St. The more than 100-year-old Cherry Street property sustained serious damage from a neighboring fire that destroyed a 12-unit home last year. From the street, the left side...
iBerkshires.com
Great Barrington Set Series of Budget Planning Meetings
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass.— At Town Hall, planning is under way for the 2024 fiscal year municipal budget and Annual Town Meeting. In February and March the Selectboard and Finance Committee hold a series of FY24 budget planning sessions, and the public is invited to attend in-person at Town Hall, or via Zoom.
nbcboston.com
Nine Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close in Mass.
Bed, Bath & Beyond will close nine Massachusetts locations, and a few hundred nationally, as part of its planned turnaround. Those nine make up most of the company’s footprint in the state and add to a growing list of big-box vacancies following widespread closures of Sears, Kmart, Lord & Taylor, Toys "R" Us and others in recent years.
I-Team: Concerning number of flood-damaged cars reported in western Massachusetts
Consumer advocates are warning that an increase in water-damaged used cars are being sold in Massachusetts after flooding disasters in other parts of the country.
iBerkshires.com
BCC Offers 'Save a Life' Class
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) will hold a Save a Life class on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 am-2 pm. The class will cover Narcan training, basic first aid; adult and child automated external defibrillator (AED) use; adult, child and infant cardiac pulmonary resuscitation (CPR); and bleeding management.
amherstindy.org
Letter: Company Responsible For Williamsburg Solar Disaster Hired As Hickory Ridge Solar Developer
On February 3, 2023, the town of Amherst posted a “courtesy notice,” announcing that “the Fort River Solar 2, LLC (“FRS2”) Solar Project, managed by Amp Solar Development Inc. (“Amp”) is set to begin construction in the coming weeks.” The notice continued—” The Town and FRS2, along with the site contractor, Dynamic Energy, will be constructing a 3.83 MWac community solar project.”
MassDEP fines Highway Auto Salvage in Northampton for improper septage disposal
MassDEP has fined a Northampton business for violating state wastewater regulations.
iBerkshires.com
Roam Finds New Home in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Artist and gallery owner Xtina Parks is excited about the future of her new neighborhood. And she is just as excited about preserving its past. "What is important to me is history and things that are important to New England," Parks said this week. "I'm originally from Springfield and have always loved architecture — historic buildings, buildings that are older.
Pittsfield Fire Department participates in 7th annual B-Fit Challenge at TD Garden in Boston
A total of 11 members of Pittsfield Fire Department (PFD) took part in the 7th annual B-fit Challenge, a fundraiser for Massachusetts first responder charities, this past Sunday at the TD Garden in Boston.
Latham farm stand closes amid frustrations with town
Forts Ferry Farm has closed its farm stand at 185 Forts Ferry Road in Latham. Owners John Barker and Emma Hearst made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 24.
Crews put out commercial building fire in West Springfield
Crews worked to put out a fire at Hayden Cooperation in West Springfield which included large quantities of mixed chemicals and pressurized tanks.
millburysutton.com
DA: Tank top found in 1993 tied to Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD — Investigators are hoping a tank top will provide answers into the unsolved disappearance and death of Grafton native Holly Piirainen three decades ago. The tank top — with what Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni described as a “blue, purple, and pink colored Boston motif on the exterior front” — was found in the area where Holly’s remains were discovered Oct. 23, 1993, off Five Bridge Road in Brimfield.
