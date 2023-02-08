Read full article on original website
Bianca Belair Recalls Her Nerves Before Ladder Match Vs. Bayley
Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a women’s ladder match at last year’s Extreme Rules, and she recently discussed her emotions leading up to the match. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke with Fightful and discussed being both nervous and excited ahead of the match, which was her first ladder match.
Mercedes Moné Is Not Making More Money Than Chris Jericho In NJPW
Reports that Mercedes Moné’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling was more lucrative than that of the one Chris Jericho had previously signed are false. According to The Wrestling Observer, “it’s not even close.”. Dave Meltzer reports,. “The money is not at the level she could...
What Thunder Rosa Was Doing At AEW This Week
It was reported yesterday that Thunder Rosa was backstage at this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, TX. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rosa was working Spanish commentary for the episode. She previously worked the role in the past, following the firing of Willie Urbina...
Nia Jax Reveals Her Favorite Era In WWE, WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ More
During a recent virtual signing for Highspots Superstore, Nia Jax revealed that the pandemic era was her favorite time in WWE. She said,. “Good ol’ COVID times, that was my favorite. We got to do a lot more.”. You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “The Bump”...
Piper Niven Reflects On Her Time Away From Wrestling
Piper Niven made her return this past month at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, where she dropped the Doudrop name. In a recent interview with Rick Ucchino, Niven discussed stepping away from the ring at the end of 2022 due to heart issues following a bad case of COVID-19. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:
WWE NXT’s Amari Miller Missing Time Due To Torn ACL
WWE NXT Superstar Amari Miller will miss a significant amount of time with a torn ACL. She announced the injury on Friday on social media. Miller’s last match was a women’s battle royal from the January 10th episode of NXT. You can see her original tweet below:. You...
News On Bronson Reed, Matt Morgan, Gunther, Bianca Belair/Carmella, More
Bronson Reed is the featured guest on this week’s episode of the “WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves” podcast. You can listen to the show below:. “Bronson Reed is back on the podcast to discuss his return to WWE, qualifying for the United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match, and training the next generation of Australian superstars. Plus, Corey and Kevin discuss why both Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn are worthy challengers to Roman Reigns.”
WWE News – Name Change For New WWE Announcer, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do’ Finale
WWE recently hired Blake Chadwick for a commentary role in the developmental territory. Blake made his debut on Friday night’s episode of NXT Level Up as Blake Howard, alongside Byron Saxton. WWE chose the name ‘Howard’ as a tribute to Howard Brody, who passed away last year due to...
Legendary Announcer Michael Buffer Praises WWE’s Samantha Irvin
Michael Buffer, considered by many to be the greatest announcer in history, has lauded praise on current WWE SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Buffer, famed for his “let’s get ready to rumble!” catchphrase has announced for the worlds of boxing and the NFL and announced main events for WCW.
IC Title Match + 2 More Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
We’ve got several matches announced for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, including an Intercontinental Championship match featuring Gunther facing off against Madcap Moss. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:. Gunther vs. Madcap Moss.
Bron Breakker: Roman Reigns Is The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time
WWE NXT Champion Bon Breakker has said he considers Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to be the greatest of all time. Reigns has been unstoppable since turning heel in August 2020 and had several World Championship reigns to his name as a babyface. When asked about the Tribal Chief...
Booker T On Past Issues With Batista, Praises His Hollywood Success
Speaking recently on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T recalled his past issues with Batista and how well The Animal has transitioned to Hollywood. The WWE Hall of Famer had nothing but kind words for Batista’s current success on the silver screen, and he put the duo’s prior issues to rest. While feuding in 2006, Booker and Batista were involved in a backstage scuffle. You can read highlights of Booker’s podcast below:
WWE SmackDown Results: February 10, 2023
WWE Friday Night SmackDown for February 10, 2023 is coming to you live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut!. Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of tonight’s broadcast of results from this show. We’ll be updating this page frequently throughout the night, so keep refreshing for the most up-to-date information!
Baron Corbin Responds To George Kittle Saying He’s Available For WrestleMania 39
NFL star George Kittle went viral for hitting his Pro Bowl teammate Kyle Juszczyk with a Rock Bottom. Immediately after the video went viral on social media, Kittle tweeted that he is available for WrestleMania 39 on April 1st and 2nd. Kittle wrote:. “@WWE I am available April 1st and...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (2/10/23)
WWE invades the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. – Intercontinental Championship Number One...
Matt Cardona Wants To Defend The NWA Worlds Title Against Bully Ray
Matt Cardona will challenge Tyrus for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA ‘Nuff Said’ this Saturday, February 11, in a No Seconds Allowed match. On Busted Open Radio, Cardona expressed his willingness to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title against Bully Ray at the ECW Arena if he is able to capture the gold from Tyrus this weekend. Cardona said,
Injured WWE Star Preparing For Surprise Return?
Due to a back injury, Randy Orton has not been on WWE television since May, when the Usos defeated RK-Bro in a unification title match on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. However, he may be on his way back. Orton was attacked by The Bloodline to be written off...
