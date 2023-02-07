Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR team pulls out of Daytona 500
Finish Line Motorsports Marketing will miss the Daytona 500. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing was expected to enter the No. 80 machine. The car was set to be driven by JJ Yeley. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing team is based out of Indianapolis. It would have been the 7th open (non-charter) entry...
New York Post
How much are last-minute tickets to the 2023 Daytona 500?
Ladies and gentlemen, (it’s almost time to) start your engines. On Feb. 16-19, it is Speedweek at Daytona International Speedway, culminating with the Daytona 500. There will be a lot of star power on the track for the biggest race of the year, which leaves us with just one question: How much is it to catch the Super Bowl of racing?
Kyle Busch Surprises Rowdy Nation with Breaking News and Does Something He Hinted at in 2021
Kyle Busch likes surprises. Look at what he did the other night following the Clash at the Coliseum when he approached the medals podium and unexpectedly goosed former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. from behind. He did something similar with Denny Hamlin at the end of last year at Homestead during NBC’s prerace show.
Kyle Busch makes big racing announcement for 2023
Busch has won 102 Xfinity Series races, which is the most of any driver all time. He will be driving the No. 10 car in five races for Kaulig Racing. Those five races will be:. Drivers with more than three years of Cup Series experience (which Busch has many times over) are limited to competing in just five Truck and five Xfinity races per season.
Ty Gibbs: Daytona 500 Car Leaked (Photo)
Take a look at the Monster Energy/Interstate Batteries car for Daytona International Speedway. Ty Gibbs is set to make his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series as a full-time driver. He’ll drive the No. 54 for Joe Gibbs Racing. View the 2023 Ty Gibbs paint scheme below. The No....
NBC Sports
He won’t race Le Mans, but Jeff Gordon wants to make his 2023 debut at another famed track
Though he will pass on driving in the 24 Hours of Le Mans as part of NASCAR’s Garage 56 project, Jeff Gordon says his racing days likely will continue. The four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is eager to make his debut at Weather Tech Raceway Laguna Seca in the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America race weekend Sept. 29-Oct. 1. It’s the headlining event of the Porsche Rennsport Reunion VII at the track.
Polygon
NASCAR officially bans driver’s GameCube-inspired ‘wall ride’ stunt
Remember that awesome-as-hell, straight-out-of-the-basement, Nintendo GameCube move a NASCAR racer whipped out at the end of a wild race in Virginia back in October? Yeah, well, the fun-killing schoolmarms who control stock-car rules have said, “Nope, no more of that.”. Recap: Ross Chastain, at the wheel for the Trackhouse...
gmauthority.com
Kyle Busch Announces No. 51 NASCAR Chevy Truck Racing Schedule
Kyle Busch, owner of Truck Series team Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), announced that he will drive the No. 51 NASCAR Chevy Silverado race truck in five racing events throughout the 2023 season. Busch will take control of the No. 51 Silverado at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 3rd, Circuit...
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
It's time -- for your Daytona 500/Speedweek schedule!
Our Jay Wells has everything you'd want to know about on-track times, as well as TV times for the upcoming week of racing at Daytona!
Comments / 0