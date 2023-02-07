Read full article on original website
Related
MotorTrend Magazine
Naturally Aspirated 513 Big-Block Chevy Makes Over 1,200 HP at 8,500 RPM!
Adding boost is very popular these days, which explains why 1,000-hp engines are nearly commonplace. But there are still builders out there making big power the hard way, with displacement, high compression, big-lift cams, and meticulous assembly so it all stays in one piece. Kjell Adams' 513-inch big-block Chevy is one of these engines and when this monster BBC showed up at Westech Performance, dyno-wrangler and Engine Masters co-host Steve Brule' knew we would want to see the results.
Carscoops
Next C9 Corvette Rumored To Debut In 2028, Feature A Gasoline Engine
Even though the C8 Corvette still feels pretty new, Chevrolet’s product planners are already preparing for the next generation, which, according to a new report, will arrive in 2029. Citing unnamed internal sources, GM Authority says that the ninth-generation Corvette will be unveiled in 2028, and its first model...
Carscoops
1967 Chevy Chevelle With Supercharged Viper V10 Is One Wild Restomod
Mixing marquees when creating restomods is a bit of a faux pas but we can’t help but love this one. It takes a classic 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle and blends it with modern components that include a V10 from a Dodge Viper. And for good measure, there’s a supercharger strapped to it too.
Driven: The 2023 Chevy Silverado Duramax Is Very Comfortable
The 2023 Chevy Siverado Duramax Diesel makes for one comforable truck. See what driving the Cheyv Silverado Durmax is like. The post Driven: The 2023 Chevy Silverado Duramax Is Very Comfortable appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
S650 Ford Mustang Right Hand Drive Prototype Spotted Testing
The Ford Mustang launched in Europe in right-hand drive configuration for the first time in conjunction with the arrival of the S550 generation in 2015, and it hasn’t looked back since, though customers in that region showed a strong preference for the GT and its naturally-aspirated Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote engine, prompting FoMoCo to drop the EcoBoost model some time ago. Thus, it came as no surprise when the automaker announced that it would be selling the all-new S650 Ford Mustang in Europe later this year. Now, Ford Authority has spotted an S650 Ford Mustang prototype with right hand drive out testing.
Top Speed
What To Expect From The Electric Chevy Corvette
The unthinkable is happening: the era of the V-8 Corvette is coming to an end, and an all-electric future is preparing to replace it. Chevrolet has already made its first steps in that direction with the launch of the Corvette E-Ray - the first hybrid Corvette ever, and by 2035, GM wants its entire lineup to be fully electric, with the Corvette having the same faith. The all-electric Corvette should arrive before the end of the decade, and it will bring new battery technology to improve range, performance, and acceleration.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado 2.7L Turbo Engine Gets In-Depth Look: Video
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is available with several engine options, but don’t be fooled – the standard turbocharged 2.7L I4 L3B gasoline engine is more than up to the task when it comes to towing. Now, Chevrolet is showing off some of the features and capability of the Chevy Silverado’s turbocharged 2.7L engine with the following Chevy MyWay video.
The 2023 Ford Maverick Squeaks Past the Chevy Colorado on 1 Best Pickup Truck List
Here's a look at how U.S. News argues that the 2023 Ford Maverick is the better compact pickup truck compared to the Chevy Colorado. The post The 2023 Ford Maverick Squeaks Past the Chevy Colorado on 1 Best Pickup Truck List appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fox56news.com
2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang honors 100 years of the automotive icon
This year is the 100th anniversary of the birth of Carroll Shelby, the automotive icon who created the Shelby Cobra and launched a performance-car empire. Shelby American is commemorating the occasion with a limited run of special-edition Mustangs. Based on the 2023 Ford Mustang GT, the Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition...
wtaj.com
California bill proposes $2,000 for converting gas vehicles to EVs
A California bill would offer residents a rebate of up to $2,000 to convert an existing internal-combustion car or truck to an EV. Spotted by Green Car Congress, California Senate Bill 301 would establish a Zero-Emission Aftermarket Conversion Project (ZACP) with up to $2 million in annual funding for EV conversion rebates to supplement California’s existing rebates for new EV purchases and leases. To qualify, converted EVs would need a range of at least 100 miles.
wtaj.com
US-built 2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter electric van revealed
The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has been a long-time favorite for commercial customers around the world, and the U.S. has been the number two market behind Germany, with local sales averaging about 30,000 units annually. However, despite decent demand for the full-size light van here, the U.S. misses out on the electric...
How Does the Ford F-150 Hybrid Compare to the Toyota Tundra Hybrid?
Both the 2023 Toyota Tundra and the 2023 Ford F-150 now offer a hybrid engine. How do these trucks compare? The post How Does the Ford F-150 Hybrid Compare to the Toyota Tundra Hybrid? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons the Ford Ranger Raptor Will Be a Winner
Believe it or not, America is finally getting the Ford Ranger Raptor. Here's why it could be a great truck. The post 3 Reasons the Ford Ranger Raptor Will Be a Winner appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
wtaj.com
2024 Mazda CX-90 ranges from $40,970 to $61,325, gets 25 mpg
The 2024 Mazda CX-90 three-row crossover SUV costs $40,970, including a $1,375 destination fee, Mazda announced Tuesday. The new and largest vehicle in Mazda’s lineup comes standard with mild-hybrid powertrains and an available plug-in hybrid, and offers seating configurations for six, seven, and eight people. Top Turbo S models...
