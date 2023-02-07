ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goleafs.net

Eli has another big day as Leafs come up short in fourth quarter on Senior Day

GOSHEN, Ind. - Sophia Eli put up some big numbers for a second straight game as the Maple Leafs women's basketball team fell up short in the fourth quarter against Spring Arbor, losing 81-70. Goshen recognized their four seniors for Senior Day after the game - Emily Brandeberry, Sa'drea Rougeau, Jazmin Vargas, and Suzanna Yoder.
GOSHEN, IN
goleafs.net

Cougars hit ten threes in victory on Goshen's Senior Day

GOSHEN, Ind. - Spring Arbor had struggles from inside the arc, but made ten three-pointers during a 73-60 win over the Maple Leafs mens basketball team on Saturday afternoon. Goshen recognized Kedrick Bibby for Senior Day before the game. Elias Ramirez started things off with a three to put Goshen...
GOSHEN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy