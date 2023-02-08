ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Super Bowl has rare matchup of top 2 regular-season teams

By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z9u1O_0kgD6QwT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=181MGc_0kgD6QwT00

This year's Super Bowl features a rare matchup of the NFL’s top two teams from the regular season.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs were the league's only 14-game winners, marking just the sixth time since the 1970 merger that the squads with sole possession of the two best records in the regular season met for the championship.

The last time it happened came after the 2013 season when Seattle beat Denver 43-8 in a matchup of 13-win teams.

That blowout was relatively typical of these meetings, with the average margin of victory in the previous five powerhouse matchups being 21 points.

The closest game was Washington’s 37-24 win over Buffalo following the 1991 season. The three others featured San Francisco beating Miami 38-16 after the 1984 season, Dallas topping Denver 27-10 to cap the 1977 season and Oakland beating Minnesota 32-14 the previous year.

Since seeding began in 1975, this is the 15th time the top team in each conference made it to the Super Bowl. The previous time came after the 2017 season when the Eagles won their first Super Bowl championship by beating New England 41-33.

This is also the third time both Super Bowl teams won at least 14 games in the regular season, although both Kansas City and Philadelphia needed wins in the added 17th game to get there. Atlanta and Denver did it in 16-game seasons in 1998, and Miami and San Francisco in 1984.

The Chiefs and Eagles also have been in control all postseason, with neither team trailing in the playoffs. The only other times both Super Bowl teams did that came in the 2004 season (Patriots vs. Eagles), 1991 season (Bills vs. Washington) and 1966 season (Packers vs. Chiefs).

AIR IT OUT

Patrick Mahomes will try to do something that has never been done before in the NFL by following up a regular season when he led the league in yards passing with a Super Bowl title.

Mahomes threw for 5,250 yards during the regular season — 511 more than second-place Justin Herbert for the largest gap between first and second place since Kurt Warner beat out Peyton Manning by 699 yards in 2001.

The only player to reach the Super Bowl after throwing for more yards in the regular season than Mahomes was Manning, with a record 5,477 in 2013. His Broncos lost 43-8 to Seattle in the Super Bowl.

That was one of six times before Mahomes that the player who led the league in yards passing made it to the Super Bowl, with all of them losing. The others were Tom Brady (2017 season), Brady (2007), Rich Gannon (2002), Warner (2001) and Dan Marino (1984).

COACHING REUNION

Chiefs coach Andy Reid joins Dan Reeves as the only coaches to face a franchise in the Super Bowl that they previously took to the big game.

Reid coached the Eagles to their second Super Bowl following the 2004 season before getting fired after the 2012 season. He quickly built Kansas City into a power and now is ready for his fourth Super Bowl appearance as a head coach — the ninth coach to reach that mark.

Reid will hope for better luck in his rematch than Reeves had after the 1998 season against a Denver organization he had guided to the Super Bowl in the 1986, ‘87 and ’89 seasons before losing all three. The Broncos beat Reeves and the Atlanta Falcons 34-19 in the Super Bowl.

Two other coaches faced their former teams in the Super Bowl and ended up on the winning side: Jon Gruden led Tampa Bay past the Raiders after the 2002 season and Weeb Ewbank coached the Jets to a huge upset over the Colts following the 1968 season.

The Eagles will be the sixth franchise to reach the Super Bowl under four coaches, with Nick Sirianni joining Doug Pederson, Reid and Dick Vermeil.

The Raiders, 49ers, Colts and Rams all got there with four coaches, and the Broncos did it with a record five.

TERRIFIC TIGHT END

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has put together a playoff career topped perhaps only by the greatest receiver ever in Jerry Rice.

Kelce has 127 catches in 17 career playoff games for 1,467 yards and 15 touchdowns. The only player to top any of those numbers was Rice, with 151 catches for 2,245 yards and 22 TDs in 29 playoff games.

The Mahomes-Kelce connection also is one of the best, with their 13 TD passes in the playoffs trailing only the 15 Tom Brady threw to Rob Gronkowski.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Confirms to PEOPLE She's Taking Not One, But Two OBs to Super Bowl

Kylie Kelce tells PEOPLE that she's bringing two OBs with her to the Super Bowl as she cheers on husband Jason Kelce while 38 weeks pregnant Kylie Kelce is ready for whatever happens on Super Bowl Sunday. Not only will the soon-to-be mom of three be there cheering on husband Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles as they take on brother-in-law Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, but she'll be doing so in Arizona at 38 weeks pregnant. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the big game, Kylie, 29, says she's feeling "very pregnant." "With...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nine-year-old Patrick Mahomes picked the Eagles to win Super Bowl XXXIX

You never know where life will take you when you’re a young football fan. In the case of nine-year-old Patrick Lavon Mahomes II of Tyler, Texas, his public awareness of the Philadelphia Eagles began before Super Bowl XXXIX between the Eagles and the New England Patriots on February 6, 2005. Despite the fact that the Patriots were playing in their third Super Bowl over a four-year stretch (exactly like Mahomes’ Chiefs are doing now), Mahomes believed that Philly’s team was… well, better.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

J.J. Watt's Decision to Retire Was Largely Because 'He Wanted to Be with Koa,' Says Wife Kealia

"The way it worked out, it was just the perfect time and it couldn't have been better for us and Koa," Kealia tells PEOPLE There were multiple factors that went into J.J. Watt's decision to retire from the NFL in December, but "a huge part" was his desire to be home with their 3-month-old son Koa, his wife Kealia Ohai Watt says. "I think that there were obviously many things that went into his decision," Kealia, 31, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. "I know he wanted...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

Who are the oldest quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl?

Lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the tail-end of your career after winning a Super Bowl with your team could be one of the greatest feelings as an NFL player. Just ask now-45-year-old Tom Brady – he knew a thing or two about balling out as a signal caller late in his career.
People

Who Is Jason Kelce's Wife? All About Kylie McDevitt Kelce

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie have been married since 2018. The couple are currently expecting their third daughter ahead of Jason's Super Bowl 2023 appearance Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce (neé McDevitt), might just become parents of three during the 2023 Super Bowl! The fan-favorite Philadelphia Eagles center — who will face his brother, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12 — and his wife are the proud parents of two daughters and are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team

When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team

One of the biggest offseason additions for the Philadelphia Eagles was the signing of star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who joined the team as a free-agent signee after three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And it sure sounds like Suh is glad he made this choice. Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup with the Read more... The post Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

3 dumbest questions asked to the Eagles at Super Bowl media night

Super Bowl media night gave reporters access to Eagles players and coaches ahead of the biggest game of their lives. Some came with truly dumb questions. The Eagles landed in Glendale, AZ for the Super Bowl on Sunday but the true Super Bowl week festivities didn’t get going until Sunday night. That’s when the media got the chance to pepper them with questions about anything and everything.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Absurd Super Bowl Bet Is Going Viral On Tuesday

A Super Bowl showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs showdown is looming. This means big money generated at State Farm Stadium and by sportsbooks, as this event is commonly the most bet-on game domestically every year.  And while the lion's share of the public will ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made

Jerry Jones made some comments about the Philadelphia Eagles recently that left most people scratching their heads, and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was just as confused as the rest of us. Jones said last week that he prefers to take a more long-term approach to success rather than “putting it all out there and paying... The post Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Chiefs roster has to clear unforeseen hurdle for Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs flu game? Ahead of Super Bowl 57, Chris Jones and Co. are dealing with an airborne virus, rather than an injury. Chris Jones and several Kansas City Chiefs players have come down with a virus of some sort. While it’s not expected to keep them out for the Super Bowl by any means, it has limited their practice time and media availability in the most important week of their football lives.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
209K+
Post
601M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy