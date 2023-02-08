South Korean lawmakers vote to impeach interior and safety minister over crowd crush that killed nearly 160 people
South Korean lawmakers vote to impeach interior and safety minister over crowd crush that killed nearly 160 people.
South Korean lawmakers vote to impeach interior and safety minister over crowd crush that killed nearly 160 people.
Straightforward news, context and analysis.https://abcnews.go.com
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0