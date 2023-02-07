As Pat McCutchan-Vernier loaded the chicken casserole and pork chops into her car on Thursday, she knew she was delivering more than just hot meals to local senior citizens. “The people say the food’s great,” she said – with Thursday’s King Ranch Chicken Casserole being a real favorite among the more than 800 seniors who rely on the hot home-delivered meals from the Wood County Committee on Aging.

