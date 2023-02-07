Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Historic Restaurant In Toledo That Offers Guests Scrumptious Food and Fascinating Story to Go Home WithMadocToledo, OH
3 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Walmart Temporarily Closing Stores in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Walmart Location Has Temporarily ClosedJoel EisenbergHolland, OH
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Related
bgindependentmedia.org
Community is welcome to Kitchen of Hope meal Feb. 24
Perrysburg’s Zoar Lutheran Church will host a Kitchen of Hope dinner Feb. 24 for Wood County residents and members of the church. The meal, which includes a main entrée, vegetable, starch, salad and fresh-baked dessert, starts at noon in the church’s Family Life Center, 314 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg. There is no charge for the meal; however, donations can be made to the Kitchen of Hope ministry or in honor/memory of a loved one.
bgindependentmedia.org
Large shovel-ready sites in Wood County in demand by developers
Wood County is working to create more large acreage sites that are shovel-ready for developers. Economic development officials reported last week that there is much interest in Wood County sites – but the demand is greater than the supply right now. “There’s a lot of stuff already in the...
bgindependentmedia.org
Home-delivered meal volunteers provide watchful eye on local seniors
As Pat McCutchan-Vernier loaded the chicken casserole and pork chops into her car on Thursday, she knew she was delivering more than just hot meals to local senior citizens. “The people say the food’s great,” she said – with Thursday’s King Ranch Chicken Casserole being a real favorite among the more than 800 seniors who rely on the hot home-delivered meals from the Wood County Committee on Aging.
bgindependentmedia.org
Quest for quilt blocks? Quandary solved as long-time BG quilter puts squares up for sale
Surrounded by swatches of plaids, paisleys, prints of puppies and pansies, the two seasoned quilters sorted the material. Entrusted by 93-year-old Alta Codding, a fellow Black Swamp Quilters Guild member, the material was being meticulously matched up with similar squares to be sold later this month. Like all good quilters,...
bgindependentmedia.org
‘Parents’ Night Out’ program offered at BG Community Center
The Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Department is introducing new Parents’ Night Out programming in February and March. These programs will allow parents to drop their kids off at the Bowling Green Community Center while they enjoy some time for themselves. Children ages 5 to 12 are invited to join staff at the Community Center for fun Friday night of activities, including games, arts and crafts, gym time, funny videos, and the Freedom Climber rotating climbing wall.
bgindependentmedia.org
Safe Communities: Swear off digital distractions while driving
Safe Communities announced today that there have been 2 fatal crashes this year to date, compared to 0 last year at this time. Your cellphone – your lifeline – your family organizer – your best friend. Let’s talk about our cellphones. We recognize that in-person restrictions, due...
Comments / 0