Bowling Green, OH

Community is welcome to Kitchen of Hope meal Feb. 24

Perrysburg’s Zoar Lutheran Church will host a Kitchen of Hope dinner Feb. 24 for Wood County residents and members of the church. The meal, which includes a main entrée, vegetable, starch, salad and fresh-baked dessert, starts at noon in the church’s Family Life Center, 314 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg. There is no charge for the meal; however, donations can be made to the Kitchen of Hope ministry or in honor/memory of a loved one.
PERRYSBURG, OH
Large shovel-ready sites in Wood County in demand by developers

Wood County is working to create more large acreage sites that are shovel-ready for developers. Economic development officials reported last week that there is much interest in Wood County sites – but the demand is greater than the supply right now. “There’s a lot of stuff already in the...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Home-delivered meal volunteers provide watchful eye on local seniors

As Pat McCutchan-Vernier loaded the chicken casserole and pork chops into her car on Thursday, she knew she was delivering more than just hot meals to local senior citizens. “The people say the food’s great,” she said – with Thursday’s King Ranch Chicken Casserole being a real favorite among the more than 800 seniors who rely on the hot home-delivered meals from the Wood County Committee on Aging.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
‘Parents’ Night Out’ program offered at BG Community Center

The Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Department is introducing new Parents’ Night Out programming in February and March. These programs will allow parents to drop their kids off at the Bowling Green Community Center while they enjoy some time for themselves. Children ages 5 to 12 are invited to join staff at the Community Center for fun Friday night of activities, including games, arts and crafts, gym time, funny videos, and the Freedom Climber rotating climbing wall.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Safe Communities: Swear off digital distractions while driving

Safe Communities announced today that there have been 2 fatal crashes this year to date, compared to 0 last year at this time. Your cellphone – your lifeline – your family organizer – your best friend. Let’s talk about our cellphones. We recognize that in-person restrictions, due...
WOOD COUNTY, OH

