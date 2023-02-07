Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI raids former US vice-president’s homeMecoTipsCarmel, IN
Whitestown drunk driver gets 6 years after crash paralyzed victim.George WinnerWhitestown, IN
Westfield and Carmel Indiana: Top Destinations for Entrepreneurs in Hamilton County, IndianaFYNL.coHamilton County, IN
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Related
CBS Sports
Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever because he has 'all the rules on his side'
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral
10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
This Colts-Ravens Trade Sends Lamar Jackson To Indianapolis
There are going to be a lot of eyes on quarterback Lamar Jackson this off-season. One of the most electrifying players in the NFL is set to hit free agency, but it is anyone’s guess if he will truly be available on the market. The Baltimore Ravens will have...
Chiefs coach reveals what he told Joe Burrow after AFC title game
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo had quite a bit to say about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during Super Bowl media chats with reporters this week. Spagnuolo, like many have already, tossed out a Tom Brady comparison for Burrow. What might interest fans the most, though, is what...
J.J. Watt's Decision to Retire Was Largely Because 'He Wanted to Be with Koa,' Says Wife Kealia
"The way it worked out, it was just the perfect time and it couldn't have been better for us and Koa," Kealia tells PEOPLE There were multiple factors that went into J.J. Watt's decision to retire from the NFL in December, but "a huge part" was his desire to be home with their 3-month-old son Koa, his wife Kealia Ohai Watt says. "I think that there were obviously many things that went into his decision," Kealia, 31, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. "I know he wanted...
Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has named his pick for this year's title game. The all-time great tight end is taking the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. "I've got the Eagles. They've just been a complete team throughout the whole year," he ...
Look: Former Star NFL Quarterback Is Unrecognizable
For fans of the NFL in the late 90s and early 2000s, Jake Plummer is a familiar name. The 2nd-round pick out of Arizona State was a 10-year NFL veteran, beginning his career with the Cardinals before entering his prime with the Broncos. Plummer was certainly a recognizable face for fans of a ...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Disappointing News About Zion Williamson
According to Andrew Lopez of ESPN, Zion Williamson will not play in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
Yardbarker
Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision
There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
DeVonta Smith can’t understand all the hate for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts as Super Bowl 57 nears
DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles are a win away from winning it all this season, but even with all the success they have had this season, quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to hear criticisms. It’s one thing that has baffled DeVonta Smith, who shared his thoughts about the Jalen Hurts...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL's Hall of Fame inductees 2023: Who made the Pro Football Hall of Fame class this year?
The Pantheon of gridiron excellence, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, will open its doors to a new class of legends in 2023. Among the 15 modern-era players up for enshrinement were a litany of All-Pro appearances, Super Bowl rings and selections to All-Decade teams. Although the list of possible inductees may not contain a Peyton Manning or Tom Brady slam dunk, it does feature a handful of all-time greats.
CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports
Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire
The San Francisco 49ers lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans in the hiring cycle. So the Niners, one of the top contenders in the NFC, needed to make sure they aced their next hire. They arguably did exactly that on Monday as the team hired Steve Wilks to be their new defensive Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Basketball official retires after final game at Hoosier Gym. 'It's an absolute jewel.'
Dave Berkemeier’s final night as a basketball official was memorable for many reasons, including the location, his officiating partner and the people in the crowd. Berkemeier, 69, worked his final game last week at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, a bit of good fortune for the Rushville native. The eighth-grade boys and girls doubleheader Feb. 1 between Hamilton Heights and Tipton was a makeup date due to a weather postponement. ...
Prominent Linebacker Transfer Announces Big Ten Commitment
Over the years, the Big Ten has seen its fair share of great linebackers. Names like LaVar Arrington and A.J. Hawk defined the conference's trademark physical play. A new transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes hopes to add his name to that illustrious list. Linebacker Nick Jackson announced on Wednesday ...
Report: 1 notable candidate remains in running for Colts job
The Indianapolis Colts have narrowed their search for a new head coach, and one notable candidate has now survived multiple rounds of cuts. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Friday that New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is out of the running for the Colts job. He joins Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Cincinnati... The post Report: 1 notable candidate remains in running for Colts job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Dead At 48
The Ohio State football family received tragic news on Thursday. Former Buckeye wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died at the age of 48 following a battle with prostate cancer, his family told WBNS in Columbus. Stanley starred as a running back at Thomas Worthington High School just outside of ...
Colts reportedly pivoting away from Jeff Saturday in HC search
The Colts have delivered this hiring period’s top non-Sean Payton-related headlines. Both the team’s steady interest in retaining Jeff Saturday and its connection with a third round of interviews have injected confusion into a drawn-out search. As this process (presumably) hits the homestretch, neither may be in the...
atozsports.com
Broncos legend has strong words on Sean Payton hire
The Denver Broncos just hired their guy, as they did last season, but let’s hope they got this one right. One former Broncos legend seems to think this was the right hire. The Broncos needed some help very badly in terms of coaching. They had high expectations, and none of those expectations were met. In fact, those expectations were nowhere near met, as the Broncos finished with the fifth-worst record.
Comments / 0