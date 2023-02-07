ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Spun

Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral

10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
People

J.J. Watt's Decision to Retire Was Largely Because 'He Wanted to Be with Koa,' Says Wife Kealia

"The way it worked out, it was just the perfect time and it couldn't have been better for us and Koa," Kealia tells PEOPLE There were multiple factors that went into J.J. Watt's decision to retire from the NFL in December, but "a huge part" was his desire to be home with their 3-month-old son Koa, his wife Kealia Ohai Watt says. "I think that there were obviously many things that went into his decision," Kealia, 31, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. "I know he wanted...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has named his pick for this year's title game. The all-time great tight end is taking the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. "I've got the Eagles. They've just been a complete team throughout the whole year," he ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Former Star NFL Quarterback Is Unrecognizable

For fans of the NFL in the late 90s and early 2000s, Jake Plummer is a familiar name. The 2nd-round pick out of Arizona State was a 10-year NFL veteran, beginning his career with the Cardinals before entering his prime with the Broncos. Plummer was certainly a recognizable face for fans of a ...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision

There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
TAMPA, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL's Hall of Fame inductees 2023: Who made the Pro Football Hall of Fame class this year?

The Pantheon of gridiron excellence, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, will open its doors to a new class of legends in 2023. Among the 15 modern-era players up for enshrinement were a litany of All-Pro appearances, Super Bowl rings and selections to All-Decade teams. Although the list of possible inductees may not contain a Peyton Manning or Tom Brady slam dunk, it does feature a handful of all-time greats.
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports

Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire

The San Francisco 49ers lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans in the hiring cycle. So the Niners, one of the top contenders in the NFC, needed to make sure they aced their next hire. They arguably did exactly that on Monday as the team hired Steve Wilks to be their new defensive Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Basketball official retires after final game at Hoosier Gym. 'It's an absolute jewel.'

Dave Berkemeier’s final night as a basketball official was memorable for many reasons, including the location, his officiating partner and the people in the crowd. Berkemeier, 69, worked his final game last week at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, a bit of good fortune for the Rushville native. The eighth-grade boys and girls doubleheader Feb. 1 between Hamilton Heights and Tipton was a makeup date due to a weather postponement. ...
KNIGHTSTOWN, IN
The Spun

Prominent Linebacker Transfer Announces Big Ten Commitment

Over the years, the Big Ten has seen its fair share of great linebackers. Names like LaVar Arrington and A.J. Hawk defined the conference's trademark physical play. A new transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes hopes to add his name to that illustrious list. Linebacker Nick Jackson announced on Wednesday ...
IOWA CITY, IA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 notable candidate remains in running for Colts job

The Indianapolis Colts have narrowed their search for a new head coach, and one notable candidate has now survived multiple rounds of cuts. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Friday that New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is out of the running for the Colts job. He joins Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Cincinnati... The post Report: 1 notable candidate remains in running for Colts job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Dead At 48

The Ohio State football family received tragic news on Thursday. Former Buckeye wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died at the age of 48 following a battle with prostate cancer, his family told WBNS in Columbus. Stanley starred as a running back at Thomas Worthington High School just outside of ...
COLUMBUS, OH
atozsports.com

Broncos legend has strong words on Sean Payton hire

The Denver Broncos just hired their guy, as they did last season, but let’s hope they got this one right. One former Broncos legend seems to think this was the right hire. The Broncos needed some help very badly in terms of coaching. They had high expectations, and none of those expectations were met. In fact, those expectations were nowhere near met, as the Broncos finished with the fifth-worst record.
DENVER, CO

