WWE Hall Of Famer Suggests Who Should Retire Brock Lesnar
One WWE Hall of Famer has a great idea on who should be the one to end Brock Lesnar’s career. Brock Lesnar has been involved in either pro wrestling or MMA nonstop since 2000, save for a short stint as a football player for the Minnesota Vikings. He has...
WWE Star Recalls Wrestling In Prisons – “It Was Wild!”
Someone get Dominik Mysterio to call his mami because another WWE Superstar has detailed their experience wrestling in an actual prison. While WWE stars are used to wrestling in some of the finest arenas around the US and the world or in stadiums that can hold tens of thousands of adoring fans, the reality of wrestling on the independent scene can sometimes be slightly different.
WWE Filming Movie Parody Promos For WrestleMania 39
When WrestleMania Goes Hollywood this year, WWE plans on airing some movie parody promos just like they did in the past. This year’s WrestleMania 39 event takes place on April 1st and April 2nd from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, home of the NFL’s Rams (the reigning Super Bowl Champions for two more days) and Chargers.
Former WWE Star Talks Scrapped Plans To Be Kane’s Brother
A former WWE Superstar has discussed original plans to become the third Brother of Destruction and how it left Jim Cornette dismayed. Kane was famously revealed as The Undertaker’s younger brother, who was long thought to be dead, at the 1997 Badd Blood pay-per-view. Over the years the brothers have warred with one another and also teamed up as the dreaded Brothers of Destruction. But there could well have been another brother in the mix.
Seth Rollins On Modern Wrestling vs The Past – “We’re Not Sitting In Headlocks For 2 Hours”
Seth Rollins has re-ignited the debate between modern wrestling and the sport in days gone by and says it’s a “different type of physicality” felt today. The debate over modern wrestling vs. wrestling from the past is one sure to remain as the decades go on and different generations of talents set foot in the ring.
Seth Rollins Says Logan Paul In WWE “For His Own Gain”
Seth Rollins does not like Logan Paul and he does not care who knows it as he warns that the social media star is “going to get creamed.”. Logan Paul has caused a stir since becoming part of WWE in 2022, despite only competing in four matches so far. He made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 teaming with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios only for his partner to turn on him after the bout.
John Cena Wearing Skirt And Heels On Movie Set (PHOTO)
John Cena has been photographed wearing some interesting attire on the set of the movie he is currently filming. During his WWE career, John Cena was known for wearing jorts in the ring, sneakers and he often had different colored shirts that were huge merchandise sellers due to his popularity with WWE fans.
WrestleMania 39 Match Featuring Seth Rollins Is Close To Official
Seth Rollins is going to WrestleMania 39 and his opponent at that event is virtually set in stone at this point. In the Men’s Royal Rumble match on January 28th, Seth “Freakin” Rollins entered the match at #15 while lasting an impressive 37:18 in the match with two eliminations. Rollins made it until the final four of the match when he was eliminated by Logan Paul, who entered the match at #29.
WWE NXT Star Missing Upcoming Shows Due To Eye Injury
A top WWE NXT wrestler will be out of action for about two weeks while dealing with an eye injury while also providing a photo on social media. On the February 7th edition of NXT, JD McDonagh interrupted a promo from Carmelo Hayes just as Hayes was about to talk about his intentions of becoming the NXT Champion. McDonagh, who has been a title contender in the past, thought that he should be the next title challenger.
MJF Trashes WWE Hall Of Famer’s Promo Skills
MJF isn’t shy about voicing his opinion, even if it comes at the expense of revered Hall of Famers. Maxwell Jacob Friedman is known for many things but most fans consider his best skill to be his promos. Few wrestlers can match him on the microphone; in fact, he was voted Best on Interviews by readers of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter in 2021, which was a year that included CM Punk.
Cody Rhodes-Paul Heyman Raw Segment Was “Completely Different” From Original Plans
The heavily praised Cody Rhodes segment on Raw with Paul Heyman was originally planned to be different than what actually aired. On the February 6th episode of Raw, Cody Rhodes was in the ring doing a promo about WrestleMania 39 talking about his championship match against current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Cody earned the championship match by winning the Men’s Royal Rumble.
WWE SmackDown Star Teases Babyface Turn
A big babyface turn has been teased following WWE SmackDown with a stunning show of respect between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar. In the main event of SmackDown Santos Escobar did battle with Madcap Moss, Karrion Kross, and Rey Mysterio to find a new number one contender for Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship. In the end, a flying elbow drop onto Rey Mysterio was enough to pick up the win for Moss who will get his title shot on the 17th of February.
Seth Rollins Admits CM Punk Was A “Good Guy” To Him
Seth Rollins was asked about CM Punk again in an interview and this time did have some positive things to say about the former WWE Champion. When Seth Rollins (now Seth “Freakin” Rollins) debuted on the WWE main roster at Survivor Series 2012, it was when Seth was a part of The Shield with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley). CM Punk was the heel WWE Champion in a triple threat match against John Cena and Ryback. The Shield put Ryback through the commentary table while Punk beat Cena to retain the WWE Title.
Former Women’s Champion Possibly Returning To Smackdown Tonight
A former WWE Women’s Champion may be returning to this week’s Smackdown event following an absence that lasted over one month. Ronda Rousey has yet to appear on WWE TV in 2023. The last time she was on Smackdown was on the December 30th episode when she lost the SD Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair in about 45 seconds.
Jerry Lawler Returning Home Following Stroke
Jerry Lawler’s stay in hospital is finally over. Two days ago, the wrestling world was shocked to learn that Lawler had suffered another health scare; in this case, a stroke. Initial reports on his stroke implied that it was “very serious”. However, his condition improved dramatically and he is...
WWE Name Retires From The Ring
A former WWE star and NXT champion has hung up their boots according to Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom. Oney Lorcan was best known on the wrestling scene outside of WWE as Biff Busick, but he joined up to be part of the NXT brand in 2015. His time on the developmental brand is best remembered for his run as NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Danny Burch and their role in Pat McAfee’s Kings of Wrestling stable that took on The Undisputed ERA in WarGames.
Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Week 2/10: WWE Elimination Chamber Matches, Jerry Lawler Suffers Stroke, New AEW Tag Champs, More
Welcome back, TJRWrestling readers! Did you spend all day Friday trying to figure out how to pop a balloon, and missed WWE Smackdown? Perhaps you spent all day Monday praying for the people of Turkey and Syria, and missed Raw. Worry not for I have returned with another edition of...
The Undertaker Heavily Praises The Bloodline Storyline
The Undertaker had some really nice things to say about The Bloodline story recently by calling it a “compelling” storyline that is so well done. At the Royal Rumble, The Bloodline group split apart at the seams, so to speak. That’s because Sami Zayn refused Roman Reigns’ demand to attack Sami’s defenseless best friend Kevin Owens with a steel chair. The fans popped loudly when Zayn attacked Reigns with a steel chair. It led to Roman, Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa destroying Zayn right in front of Owens, who was handcuffed to the ropes.
Ronda Rousey Returns To WWE SmackDown
Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has returned to the blue brand for the first time since losing her title to Charlotte Flair at the end of 2022. On the last SmackDown of 2022, Rona Rousey successfully defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Raquel Rodriguez but her night was far from done. Charlotte Flair made her shocking return to WWE after months out of action and defeated Rousey for the gold in an impromptu match.
Former WWE Star Backstage At AEW Dynamite
A wrestler that hadn’t been in WWE in three years was seen backstage in AEW. Jose Jorge Arriaga Rodriguez currently goes by the wrestling name Cinta de Oro, which is Spanish for “Golden Ribbon”. However, longtime WWE fans might remember him for his tenure as Sin Cara...
