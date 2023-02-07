ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
MC Fireside Chats: NJCOA, CampersCard Join Campground Owners Show

Hear the latest news and trends from the world of campground owners on next week’s episode of MC Fireside Chats, happening Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 2 pm ET. Special guests Joann Delvescio and Joel Holland will join the panel of recurring guest commentators comprised of: Scott Knepp, Director of Operations for IVEE Group; Mike Harrison, COO of CRR Lifestyle; Duncan Winship, co-owner of Papoose Pond Family Campground & Cabins; and Joe Duemig, founder of App My Community.
Go Auto Expands Footprint Beyond Canada with Dual Acquisition of Bellingham Dealerships

Go Auto, a leading automotive dealership group, is making waves in the United States with its first acquisitions outside Canada. The acquisition of Mercedes-Benz of Bellingham and Toyota of Bellingham aligns with Go Auto’s strategy of buying successful dealerships with a high standard of operating excellence. This marks a significant milestone for the company and a bold step in its diversified and strategic growth plan.
