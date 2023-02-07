ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

‘Face to Face’: Chief Challenges

After a 30-year career with the California Highway Patrol, Joe Farrow could be focused on his hobbies of golfing and racing motorcycles. Instead, he’s trying to reimagine policing at the helm of the UC Davis Police Department. Farrow, who has served as chief at UC Davis since 2017, sat...
Bingo! Shapiro Spots First Cabbage White Butterfly of 2023

In between the rain and the cold, UC Davis Distinguished Professor Art Shapiro of the Department of Evolution and Ecology has been searching in vain for the first white cabbage butterfly (Pieris rapae) of the year. He participates in his annual “Beer for a Butterfly” contest that he's sponsored since...
Crowdfund February: 21 Ways to Show UC Davis Some Love

The seventh cohort of Crowdfund UC Davis launched Feb. 1, with 21 teams of students, faculty and staff seeking donations of any size for programs and services that strengthen the UC Davis community and amplify the university’s impact on the world. Some of the other projects: Aggie House, Blooms...
Jennifer Sinclair Curtis Elected to National Academy of Engineering

Jennifer Sinclair Curtis, Distinguished Professor in the University of California, Davis, Department of Chemical Engineering, has been elected to the National Academy of Engineering. Curtis, who served as the first female dean of the UC Davis College of Engineering from October 2015 through December 2020, is one of 16 current UC Davis faculty members in the academy.
