moderncampground.com
The Ultimate Zion Experience: Your Guide to Shuttles, Parking, and More in 2023
Zion National Park, one of the most visited national parks in the United States, is gearing up for another busy season with visitors eager to experience its breathtaking landscapes, diverse hiking trails, and scenic drives. As the start of shuttle service and President’s Day weekend approaches, it’s never too soon...
moderncampground.com
City of Quesnel to See New RV Park & Campground in May
The City of Quesnel (British Columbia) is gearing up for the opening of its new park called “Quesnel Downtown RV Park & Campground,” which is set to open its doors to visitors in May, a local report said. The campground, located at the old public works near the...
moderncampground.com
Finalists Announced for Camping, Glamping, and Holiday Park of the Year Award
According to a local report, the East of England Tourism Awards 2022-2023 has announced the finalists for the Camping, Glamping, and Holiday Park of the Year award, sponsored by Next Phase Leisure and Sunseeker Holiday Homes. This award recognizes local camping, glamping, holiday parks, sites and villages that provide memorable...
moderncampground.com
Michigan State Parks to Close Temporarily for Upgrades
State parks in Michigan are set to temporarily close this summer and fall for much-needed improvements, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. A total of $250 million was made available to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to address critical needs in state parks and trails, as well as build a new state park in Flint, according to a report by Fox 17.
