Talks about the purchase started at the end of last year as per co-founder of Sei Network. SushiSwap becomes one of the first Ethereum apps to join the Cosmos ecosystem. Vortex Protocol was acquired by the widely used Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX), SushiSwap today for an undisclosed sum. The on-chain trading platform, which will be rebranded as part of SushiSwap. Moreover, it will be built on Sei Network, a blockchain that employs Cosmos’s technology.

2 DAYS AGO