Cosmos-Based Trading Platform Vortex Protocol Acquired by SushiSwap
Talks about the purchase started at the end of last year as per co-founder of Sei Network. SushiSwap becomes one of the first Ethereum apps to join the Cosmos ecosystem. Vortex Protocol was acquired by the widely used Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX), SushiSwap today for an undisclosed sum. The on-chain trading platform, which will be rebranded as part of SushiSwap. Moreover, it will be built on Sei Network, a blockchain that employs Cosmos’s technology.
German DekaBank Partners With Metaco to Launch Tokenization Platform
The organization aims to deliver its blockchain platform in 2024. The tokenization platform’s initial trial trades would probably happen this year. With the help of digital asset company Metaco, the 105-year-old German bank DekaBank plans to introduce a tokenization platform built on the blockchain. Digital asset custody executive at DekaBank Andreas Sack said the organization aims to deliver its blockchain platform in 2024. With the underlying infrastructure completed by 2023.
Tron Network Generated $48 Million in Revenue in Q4 2022
Tron also saw an increase in daily active addresses and daily transactions. The number of daily active addresses increased from 2.6M in Q3 to 3.1M in Q4. Financial data analytic firm Messari said that in the fourth quarter of 2022, the blockchain platform Tron Network produced $47.9 million in revenue, up 25% from the previous quarter. Additionally, the company saw an a increase in daily active addresses and daily transactions.
Global Crypto Market Cap Dropped Over 4.5% in a Day
Bitcoin (BTC) returned to the $21K price range. Ethereum (ETH) price dropped over 4% in the last 24 hours. After six weeks of bullish, the overall cryptocurrency market is slightly down. At the time of writing, the global crypto market has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, which decreased by over 4.5% in the last 24 hours and 49% from the previous year.
Binance Incorporates zk-SNARKs Into Proof-of-Reserve Verification System
This method enables Binance to demonstrate the status of its assets. The upgrade should greatly increase the safety and openness of the verification procedure. Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, stated on February 10 that it will be using zk-SNARKs. As part of its proof-of-reserves verification system. A cutting-edge technology that the company claims would enable it to validate its reserves in a more secure, transparent way.
Miners in Kazakhstan Need To Sell 75% of Revenue Via Official Exchanges
Starting on April 1, 2023, the new legislation will be fully implemented. Miners need to sell at least 75% of their earnings to official crypto trading platforms. One of the largest Bitcoin mining places in the world, Kazakhstan, has revealed intentions to impose new crypto legislation. In an effort to curb tax evasion and unsavory business practices.
SEC Filing Reveals Paypal Held $640M in Crypto as of December End
The SEC mandated this level of detail in March of 2022 as part of a new set of regulations. Included in the total were $291M in Bitcoin (BTC) and $250M in Ethereum (ETH). According to its annual filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission, payments giant Paypal possessed more than $500M worth of the two major cryptocurrencies as of December 31, 2021.
Bit2Me Collaborates With Mastercard To Offer Crypto Debit Card
Bit2Me, made the announcement about their new cashback debit card on Feb 10. Both the card and the wallet are compatible with eight different cryptocurrencies. As crypto-backed debit cards gain popularity, the overlap between Web2 and Web3 technologies increases. The biggest Spanish bitcoin exchange, Bit2Me, made the announcement about their new cashback debit card with Mastercard on February 10.
Crypto Exchange Binance Withdraws Tron Network Withdrawal Fees Hike
Earlier, the Tron DAO voted to change the energy pricing technique used on the network. Binance has worked with the Tron project’s development team on the solution. As a result of user criticism, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume stated on Saturday that it has restored previously-set withdrawal limitations on the Tron network. After the Tron DAO voted to change the energy pricing technique used on the network, Binance announced that it will be increasing fees.
Swapzone Announces Listing of SHIB, Bone and Leash on its Platform
Swapzone’s action is only the latest in a string of listing announcements. The Huobi exchange in Seychelles has included BONE on its platform. Swapzone, a prominent decentralized cryptocurrency exchange aggregator, has added support for the Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), and Doge Killer (LEASH). With SHIB being the most traded token among the top 100 ETH whales, it follows the trend of the increased attention paid to Shiba Inu lately by cryptocurrency investors.
Binance to Adjust Tron (TRX) Network Withdrawal Fees
Withdrawal fees increased from 1 to 2.6 units. The user must pay 15 TRX instead of 1 TRX for TRX withdrawal. Binance will change withdrawal fees on the TRON (TRX) Network in accordance with the most recent proposal 83 that the TRON (TRX) community accepted in order to switch the energy charging system to a dynamic energy model.
Shopify NFT Merchants Can Now Use the Tokengating Features
Shopify has introduced a set of tools for blockchain commerce. Sign-in with Ethereum (SIWE) protocol integration made by shopify. A set of blockchain commerce tools launched by crypto-friendly e-commerce giant Shopify . This aim to enhance the user experience of their Web3-focused stores hosted by the platform. Improved crypto wallet connect abilities and tokengating application programming interface (API) tools have received special attention. Previously only available to a restricted group of merchants. The latter has been in early access beta access mode since June 2022.
Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer Claims Staking Services Not Securities
Staking services do not constitute securities since they do not pass Howey test as per Paul. Grewal claims that neither crypto staking nor Coinbase’s offering fulfils any conditions. The SEC’s recent move to investigate some crypto staking offerings in the United States has captured the attention of the global...
PayPal Halts Development of Upcoming Stablecoin Amid NYDFS Scrutiny
The project was expected to come in the following weeks. NYDFS is looking into the stablecoin issuer Paxos. Bloomberg reports that due to regulatory worries in the sector, PayPal has halted the development of its upcoming stablecoin. In light of yesterday’s announcement of an inquiry into Paxos. The payment platform is suspending the development of its own stablecoin.
Brazil’s Banco do Brasil Now Allows Tax Payments in Crypto
Banco do Brasil has partnered with payments firm Bitfy. Taxpayers will be able to see their tax bill by scanning a barcode. To make paying taxes easier, a prominent Brazilian bank is now accepting cryptocurrency payments. Banco do Brasil, a major Brazilian financial institution said in a press release on February 11 that it has partnered with Bitfy. The latter is a cryptocurrency exchange established in Brazil. The duo plan to make it “possible” for Brazilian citizens to pay their taxes in cryptocurrency.
Yuga Labs Trademark Applications Face Opposition From BAYC Copycat
Most of Yuga Labs’ trademark applications made in the second half of 2021. Cahen sent the opposition notice to the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board of the USPTO. Ten trademark registrations from Yuga Labs have been challenged by one of the creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club ripoff NFT collection RR/BAYC. This altercation in the continuing legal battle over intellectual property rights between RR/BAYC founders Ryder Ripps and Jeremy Cahen. And also BAYC creators Yuga Labs is an odd development.
India’s CBDC Pilot Test Garners 50k Users and 5k Merchants
RBI deputy governor Rabi Sankar announced the first public milestones. As of December 1, 2022, 770,000 transactions have been processed. Although it has only been a few months since India joined the CBDC race. The government has no plans to accelerate its central bank digital currency (CBDC) trial. On February 8th, as per reports, the country’s new CBDC trial has already attracted 50,000 customers. And 5,000 merchants since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced the digital rupee trial last year.
DeFi Protocol dForce Exploited of $3.65 Million by Hacker
Initial funding of 0.99ETH was transmitted from the DeFi system RAILGUN Project. dForce said the assault, which affected just its wstETH/ETH-Curve vault, had been stopped. To the tune of $3.6 million in cryptocurrency, an assault on the reentrancy vulnerability of the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol dForce has resulted in the theft of funds. Curve Finance is an automated market maker (AMM) platform. That uses the Arbitrum and Optimism blockchains, and its vault was the target of the hack.
Venom Blockchain Collaborates With DAO Maker to Incubate Web3 Startups
Venom Foundation, the first Layer-1 blockchain licensed by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), has announced a cooperation with DAO Maker, a prominent blockchain growth solutions provider recognized for their Launchpad, to incubate innovative Web3 firms with an emphasis on providing real-world use cases. DAO Maker will actively contribute to...
Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Imminent Global Market Meltdown
The author has warned his 2.3 million followers time and time again. The American businessman has long been an outspoken advocate for Bitcoin. Robert Kiyosaki, the financial guru and writer behind the bestseller “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” recently tweeted a warning about a potential market meltdown. He also encouraged his audience to make use of the assets that he has been particularly outspoken about over the last several years.
