One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after construction materials fell from a crane at a construction site. Medic 4 and Engine Co. 4 responded to 1313 Regent Street, where construction is underway to add apartment units to an existing building. A crane was carrying materials approximately 40 feet in the air when the items fell from the crane. The materials landed on at least one passing vehicle and caused damage, but no motorists or pedestrians reported injuries. One construction worker did suffer serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO