ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
City of Madison Wisconsin

Statement Regarding the Public Lynching of Tyre Nichols

Once again one our Black brothers was publicly lynched by a system we call public safety. In all honesty, I avoided engaging with large media sources profiting off the public lynching of Tyre Nichols at the cost of more trauma for the Black and Brown community. I am not calling this incident a public lynching superflously. A public lynching is an extrajudicial killing by a group. Hence, every time we watch our Black brothers and sisters being murdered by the police, we are witnessing a public lynching.
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

One Injured at Construction Site After Materials Fall From Crane

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after construction materials fell from a crane at a construction site. Medic 4 and Engine Co. 4 responded to 1313 Regent Street, where construction is underway to add apartment units to an existing building. A crane was carrying materials approximately 40 feet in the air when the items fell from the crane. The materials landed on at least one passing vehicle and caused damage, but no motorists or pedestrians reported injuries. One construction worker did suffer serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy