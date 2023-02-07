Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Where is The Bachelor mansion in 2023?
ABC viewers want to know more about where The Bachelor mansion is in 2023. After being a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19, Zach Shallcross is now The Bachelor himself. He and Rachel Recchia had a connection during The Bachelorette but now he’s looking for love again on season 27.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Let’s recap three weeks of ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’
Whether you are here for the drama, are a Bachelor stan or just love reality tv, season 27 of “The Bachelor” — I can guarantee — will be the most dramatic season in “Bachelor” history. . 26-year-old Zach Shallcross stars as the bachelor. Shallcross was...
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Gabi Elnicki Was Busted Reading ‘How to Win the Bachelor’ by Chad Kultgen and Lizzy Pace During Filming
'The Bachelor' star Gabi Elnicki was busted reading 'How to Win the Bachelor.' Does this mean she might not be there for love?
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
‘NCIS’ Legend David McCallum Said He Doesn’t Think the Show ‘Makes Sense’ Anymore
NCIS has been through its fair share of cast changes over the years, including seeing Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette leave. Of course, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have escaped the NCIS world themselves. It might leave one to think that NCIS isn’t the same show it was when it started back in 2003 on CBS. David McCallum, who plays Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the show, is still around. His appearances have not been as many as in earlier seasons.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Says Goodbye to Show With Incredible Photo
NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen took to Instagram and shared a photo telling the show’s fans goodbye. As you might know, the show has been canceled and will end after 14 seasons. Olsen plays Marty Deeks on the CBS crime drama. Try Paramount+ FREE for a week....
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
realitytitbit.com
Faye Chrisley’s sister Francis’ death mourned by Chrisley Knows Best fans
Faye Chrisley’s sister Francis is remembered by Chrisley Knows Best fans as the show makes its final comeback to The USA Network. Viewers are mourning the absence of Aunt Francis after her death in 2022. Chrisley Knows Best made its return on February 6. Although Todd and Julie are...
Sister Wives Fans React to Daughter's New Appearance
On February 6, Christine Brown shared a family photo with her daughters and grandchildren while they celebrated the engagement of Gwen. But it was another daughter's appearance that captured the attention of the fans.
Why 'Dr. Phil' Talk Show Is Ending and What Phil McGraw Has Planned Next
The "Dr. Phil" show, famous for guests like Bhad Bhabie, is coming to an end after over two decades on the air.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Has Fans Needing Answers After Her New Instagram Post
Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay is good about keeping fans updated about what’s going on in her life. Most recently, though, a post on Instagram has some of the fans in a frenzy. People who keep up with her know she plays Olivia Benson on the popular NBC procedural drama. She’s been on the show for the past 24 seasons. One thing that Hargitay has been known to do is direct some episodes. Apparently, she’s going behind the camera yet again.
EW.com
Jennifer Grey refuses to do Dirty Dancing sequel 'unless it's perfect' to honor Patrick Swayze
Jennifer Grey won't film the Dirty Dancing sequel unless all of its groovy parts are moving in harmony. The actress revealed Tuesday on Good Morning America that the planned continuation of her 1987 romantic hit — in which she starred as a young woman who falls in love with a dance instructor — won't involve her unless she feels it appropriately honors the legacy of her late costar, Patrick Swayze, who died in 2009.
Law & Order: SVU Recap: Did Benson and Stabler Actually Kiss?
If you’re here, it’s likely because you want to know whether Capt. Olivia Benson and Det. Elliot Stabler did, indeed, kiss on this week’s Law & Order: SVU. After all, the promo surely made it seem like that was a possibility. The short answer? Nope. But you’re going to want to find out what did happen. (It wasn’t nothing!) Liv and El’s close moment came during an episode in which Oscar Papa, head of the brutal gang BX9, was brought to trial. An enraged Liv, who hadn’t for one second forgotten how Papa threatened Noah’s safety and well-being, was on a tear to...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Not Dead Yet’ On ABC, Where Gina Rodriguez Is An Obituary Writer Who Sees The Dead People She Writes About
There is nothing more frustrating than a show — especially a sitcom — that has some of your favorite actors in front of the camera, producers and writers with good credits behind the camera and premise that sounds like it has a lot of story possibilities, lays a big fat egg during its pilot. A new ABC series starring Gina Rodriguez is one of those shows. Does it get better after the pilot? NOT DEAD YET: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: An apartment building in Pasadena, then a stack of newspapers hit the pavement. A voice says: “After fifteen years...
Meet Grease's First-Ever Pink Ladies in Trailer for Paramount+ Prequel Series
Who’s up for a trip back to 1954? Paramount+ on Tuesday released the official trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, its new musical series about the origins of Rydell High’s first girl gang. “In 1954, before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever,” reads the official logline. That much is made clear in the trailer, which also gives us our first taste of some of the original songs being performed on the show. The...
realitytitbit.com
Where did Zach Shallcross on The Bachelor play football?
Zach on The Bachelor played football before he made his mark on reality TV. As he tries to find his match on ABC, many have questions about where he got into the sport and what happened during his college years. He opened up about the four years he played football...
'Not Dead Yet' Is a New Supernatural Comedy Series on ABC — Where Was the Show Filmed?
If you're in the market for a new comedy series to watch, you may want to check out Not Dead Yet on ABC. The new series sees Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) return to the primetime slot in this quirky, slightly supernatural workplace sitcom. Gina portrays Nell Stevens, a journalist...
realitytitbit.com
Love is Blind’s Raven is now dating after revealing SK ‘cheated’ on her
Raven and SK are now on good terms after they met on Love is Blind. The After the Altar trailer saw her reveal SK cheated on her before a clip sees him propose to Raven. But where are they now?. After SK said no while Raven waited at the altar...
realitytitbit.com
Michael O’Hare’s shoes steal the show on Great British Menu
Great British Menu is back in 2023 and the competition is fierce but Michael O’Hare’s shoes stole the show during the BBC show’s February 7 episode. After kicking off its first episode in 2006, the BBC show is now onto its 18th season. The theme of this year’s competition is ‘British Animation and Illustration’.
Comments / 0