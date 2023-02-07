ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALS explained after Dr. Jessica Waldron’s touching tribute on Christina in the Country

Christina in The Country left fans heartbroken in the most recent episode after she renovated a house for Dr. Jessica Waldron, to make it accessible as she suffered from ALS. Unfortunately, Dr. Jessica Waldron sadly passed away before renovations were done. After a battle with ALS, Jessica died in November 2022. The finished renovations were shown to Christina in The Country viewers and were described as ‘exactly what Jessica would have wanted.’
TV Star Found Dead At 34

Actor Cody Longo, known for his appearances in popular shows such as "Days of Our Lives," "Nashville," and "Hollywood Heights," has been found dead at the age of 34. According to reports, Longo was discovered at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, following a wellness check by the police, after concerns were raised by his wife. Longo had not been responding to her throughout the day and she became worried, the family says.
Colleen and Matt’s dog is the real star of Love Is Blind After The Altar

Love Is Blind: After The Altar shows fans how the couples have been getting on a year after their marriage, and we were also introduced to someone new, Colleen and Matt’s dog. Love Is Blind: After The Altar was of course jam-packed with drama. Some of the relationships were...
The DP saga on Real Housewives of Miami has fans crying with laughter

There’s never a dull moment with the Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM), and this week the entertainment came from Adriana’s shocking revelation that she watches DP. If that wasn’t enough entertainment in itself, Julia took center stage as she repeatedly questioned what DP actually was. With no response, may we add.
Is SNL new this week? Woody Harrelson hosts season 48 episode 13

After a holiday break, SNL returned to screens on January 21 with Aubrey Plaza as host. In February 2023, fans want to know if SNL is new this week. So far in 2023, the NBC series has featured all kinds of famous faces as hosts including Michael B Jordan and Pedro Pascal.
Reece Donnelly’s theatre school is ‘leading’ despite leaving The Apprentice

Reece Donnelly’s theatre school is Scotland’s leader in performing arts. He recently left The Apprentice due to medical reasons, but this doesn’t mean his success in the business world changed in any way. The Apprentice 2023 contestant left fans shocked when he suddenly had to leave the...
Travis Barker’s late mom Gloria left her son with inspiring parting words

Before his days of musical stardom, Travis Barker and his father Randy were dealt a heavy blow when Travis’ mom Gloria passed away before the would-be drummer had started high school. WARNING: Content of a disturbing nature ahead. Best known for his influential drumming style which has seen him...

