Pawn Stars: Chumlee and wife Olivia Rademann appear to have split silently
Austin ‘Chumlee‘ Russell is a well-loved Pawn Stars veteran, and some fans couldn’t help but notice that he and his wife, Olivia Rademann, appear to have split and gone their separate ways. Here’s what we know. Some celebrity couples are more than happy to show off...
Woman marries her own father after rivalry with half-sister who showed interest in him
A woman from Adams County, Nebraska, married her own father after fighting with her half-sister over him. Samantha Kershner was 20 years old when she tied the knot with her biological father, Travis Fieldgrove, 40 years old at the time. The couple met after Samantha’s mother introduced her to Travis as her father when the girl was 17 years old.
No baby updates from Molly Roloff, former Little People Big World star leads quiet life
Former Little People Big World star Molly Roloff left the show silently to pursue a life out of the spotlight, but that hasn’t stopped some fans from spreading news of baby rumors. Now 24 seasons deep, TLC’s Little People Big World has become an iconic staple of the reality...
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
ALS explained after Dr. Jessica Waldron’s touching tribute on Christina in the Country
Christina in The Country left fans heartbroken in the most recent episode after she renovated a house for Dr. Jessica Waldron, to make it accessible as she suffered from ALS. Unfortunately, Dr. Jessica Waldron sadly passed away before renovations were done. After a battle with ALS, Jessica died in November 2022. The finished renovations were shown to Christina in The Country viewers and were described as ‘exactly what Jessica would have wanted.’
TV Star Found Dead At 34
Actor Cody Longo, known for his appearances in popular shows such as "Days of Our Lives," "Nashville," and "Hollywood Heights," has been found dead at the age of 34. According to reports, Longo was discovered at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, following a wellness check by the police, after concerns were raised by his wife. Longo had not been responding to her throughout the day and she became worried, the family says.
Colleen and Matt’s dog is the real star of Love Is Blind After The Altar
Love Is Blind: After The Altar shows fans how the couples have been getting on a year after their marriage, and we were also introduced to someone new, Colleen and Matt’s dog. Love Is Blind: After The Altar was of course jam-packed with drama. Some of the relationships were...
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
Eiffel Tower explained as Jersey Shore’s Mike and Vinny confess to doing it during ‘weird year’
The Jersey Shore stars are known for getting crazy and wild, but Mike and Vinny seemed to go a bit too far when they confessed to doing the ‘Eiffel Tower’ together on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. We knew the Jersey Shore stars were close, living together for years,...
Alexa’s Love is Blind birthday party sees Cole confused over her stepmom’s age
Love is Blind fans get to catch up with Alexa Lemieux and the rest of the season 3 cast members during the new After The Altar episodes. Alexa’s birthday party sees exes reunite including Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey. Alexa clearly loves the finer things in life and says...
The DP saga on Real Housewives of Miami has fans crying with laughter
There’s never a dull moment with the Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM), and this week the entertainment came from Adriana’s shocking revelation that she watches DP. If that wasn’t enough entertainment in itself, Julia took center stage as she repeatedly questioned what DP actually was. With no response, may we add.
Where are Nancy and Bartise now as she reveals they’re ‘no longer friends’?
Love Is Blind: After The Altar gave us all the tea on what had been happening with the season 3 cast since filming, including Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden, but where are they now?. The last we saw it seemed like the Love Is Blind exes were on good terms...
Is SNL new this week? Woody Harrelson hosts season 48 episode 13
After a holiday break, SNL returned to screens on January 21 with Aubrey Plaza as host. In February 2023, fans want to know if SNL is new this week. So far in 2023, the NBC series has featured all kinds of famous faces as hosts including Michael B Jordan and Pedro Pascal.
90 Day Fiancé’s Jen ‘a bit of a nomad’ as she plans move from Oklahama to India
90 Day Fiancé is back in 2023 with a brand new installment of The Other Way. Fans are eager to find out more about Jen from 90 Day Fiancé. Jen is set to travel across the world, leaving her life in the USA behind, in a bid to make her relationship with Rishi Singh work on 90 Day Fiancé.
Reece Donnelly’s theatre school is ‘leading’ despite leaving The Apprentice
Reece Donnelly’s theatre school is Scotland’s leader in performing arts. He recently left The Apprentice due to medical reasons, but this doesn’t mean his success in the business world changed in any way. The Apprentice 2023 contestant left fans shocked when he suddenly had to leave the...
Was Cole from Love is Blind Married before the series? Drama with ex-wife Catey Benson explored
After Zanab Jaffrey’s cheeky TikTok went viral, Love Is Blind fans want to know more about Cole Barnett’s ex-wife, Catey Benson. In what was a particularly tumultuous season of the Netflix dating series, one of the most captivating storylines came from Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey. Though initially...
Travis Barker’s late mom Gloria left her son with inspiring parting words
Before his days of musical stardom, Travis Barker and his father Randy were dealt a heavy blow when Travis’ mom Gloria passed away before the would-be drummer had started high school. WARNING: Content of a disturbing nature ahead. Best known for his influential drumming style which has seen him...
Alex Belew was crowned Hell’s Kitchen 2023 winner after closing his restaurant
Spoilers: Alex Belew is officially Hell’s Kitchen winner 2023 just months after closing his Dallas and Jane restaurant. The season 21 winner went from waving goodbye to the eatery to taking home a whopping $250K prize. After a tense season 21, Alex was crowned this year’s winner by Gordon...
