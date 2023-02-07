Read full article on original website
vicksburgnews.com
One shot on Enchanted Drive
Just after 11 p.m., a 43-year-old man was shot in the leg on Enchanted Drive. A Vicksburg Police officer responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 200 block of Enchanted Drive. Neighbors said they heard about 15 shots, 12 in rapid succession and then 3 more before the shooting stopped.
vicksburgnews.com
Three arrested in Warren County for major drug crimes
The Vicksburg Police Department, along with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, collaborated to arrest three individuals on drug crimes. An operation that included surveillance on Stellivan Road led to the arrest of James Edward “Blue” Jones, Joell Alexander Forbes and Money Sanders. Jones was arrested for trafficking...
deltadailynews.com
Man Sentenced to 20 Years
HOLLANDALE, Miss. — Delvecchio Potts, a 45-year-old man from Hollandale, has been convicted of Aggravated Assault after pleading guilty on Monday, according to the announcement made by District Attorney Dewayne Richardson. On January 9, 2020, Greenville Police Department officers responded to a reported traffic accident near the intersection of...
Jackson police continue search for Grand Avenue homicide suspect
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to solve a homicide that happened in September 2020. Police said 61-year-old Elroy Rankin was shot multiple times at 1001 Grand Avenue on September 3, 2020. He died at the scene. Investigators are still looking at evidence in the case. They also released surveillance of the suspected […]
Escaped Hinds County detainee found dead in Texas
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County detainee, who escaped on December 25, 2022, was found dead in Texas on Tuesday, February 7. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31 were missing at headcount the day they escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center. Investigators believe one […]
WLBT
Two injured in Thursday night McDowell Road shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A simple drive down McDowell Road turned into a nightmare for LaKeisha Taylor Thursday night after eleven recorded shots were fired into the vehicle she was in. Three people occupied the 2015 Toyota Elantra vehicle, including Taylor, her boyfriend, and her sister (the driver). The three...
Three charged in teen’s disappearance in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people have been charged with kidnapping in connection to a 14-year-old girl’s disappearance in Warren County. Vicksburg Daily News reported the girl was in the custody of Child Protection Services (CPS). The agency informed the sheriff’s office that she had left home. The sheriff’s office alerted the community of […]
One injured in shooting near Highball Lanes in Fondren
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, February 8 near Highball Lanes in Fondren. A spokesperson for Highball Lanes said a person was shot in a drive-by shooting in front of a nearby restaurant. The victim had visited Highball Lanes earlier in the evening and returned to get […]
WLBT
Jackson man sentenced to 12 years for shooting at officer
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to serve 12 years in federal prison Wednesday for firing shots at a law enforcement officer in 2020. On September 8, 2020, an ATF agent responded to assist Jackson police officers with an ongoing investigation of an exchange of gunfire in a residential area of the capital city.
WLBT
Two arrested, charged in death of 16-year-old in Yazoo County
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged two people in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old. Chief Investigator Noble Brooks, Jr. says the following people are behind bars. Kendrick Terell Myers, 19, charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. James...
Madison County Journal
Burglar kicks in back door in Eastbrooke
MADISON — Jewelry was reported missing in a residential burglary in the Eastbrooke subdivision on Friday night, the authorities said. “There was one residential burglary in the Eastbrooke subdivision,” Madison Police Cap. Kevin Newman said. “It is currently under investigation.”. According to Newman, the residents came home...
WAPT
Shooting victim returns to Fondren bowling alley for help
JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating a shooting in Fondren. The incident was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the corner of N. State Street and Duling Avenue. A 19-year-old was transported to the hospital. After the shooting, the victim ran to Highball Lanes, where he had...
WLBT
If you see this ATV, call the Brookhaven Police
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Brookhaven Police say they are searching for an all-terrain vehicle that was stolen recently from contractors working on Ole Brook Road. Authorities say the victims were working in the area when a suspect dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt walked up to one of them and demanded his “Can-Am side-by-side ATV.”
How to protect yourself from carjackings
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In recent weeks, there have been several carjackings reported in the capital city. According to Jackson police, carjackers have come up with creative ways to steal a car, including the “bump and run.” This is when the carjacker intentionally hits the back of a vehicle. After a victim gets out to […]
More than 40 kilograms of cocaine found, two from Houston arrested in Mississippi interstate traffic stop
More than 40 Kilograms of cocaine were discovered and two suspects from Houston, Texas, were arrested during a traffic stop on a stretch of Mississippi interstate. On Feb 6, 2023, deputies with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a Ford passenger van on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation.
WDAM-TV
Jackson man sentenced to 12 years on federal charges
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jackson man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for assault on a law enforcement officer and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. De’Vadrick Markevin Booker, 24, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Jackson. Following a three-day...
Woman killed in Copiah County crash
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are investigating after a woman was killed in a crash. The crash happened on Dentville Road around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8. Deputies said a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser left the roadway, drove into a ditch, and flipped multiple times. The vehicle came to rest right-side […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
One Arrested After Domestic Violence Incident At Richland Kroger
The Richland Police Department posted a little bit of information on Facebook last night about an incident at Kroger. All they said in the post was that there was a call they received regarding a domestic violence incident involving a weapon. Police said the suspect fled the scene but has...
Witness heard 30 shots in fatal Jackson shooting on Ridgeway Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emotions remain high in Jackson after a man was shot and killed inside a vehicle on Monday. Authorities said 34-year-old Nikita Bennett’s two-year-old son was inside the vehicle when the shooting happened on Ridgeway Street. He was not injured. A witness said he heard nearly 30 shots at the time of […]
Mississippi officials searching for 14-year-old runaway. Official warn adults helping child could be charged with kidnapping.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking information on the location of a 14-year-old runaway described as a white female, 5 feet, one inch and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and dyed red hair. Due to her being a ward of the state, the sheriff’s office cannot publish...
