Palo Alto: Billionaire playground or Darwinian hellscape? Why not both?
Malcolm Harris, author and firebrand leftist critic, on returning to his roots in ‘Palo Alto: A History of California, Capitalism and the World.’
More San Francisco homes selling below asking price. Could that trend come to L.A.?
Data reveal that if not a buyer’s market, then the Bay Area is a more buyer-friendly market. Homes are relatively cheaper — a pattern that may manifest in Los Angeles.
Alameda County Supervisor Richard Valle Dies
Alameda County Supervisor Richard Valle has died, his colleague on the Board of Supervisors said Wednesday. Valle had represented District 2, which includes Hayward, Union City, Newark and parts of Fremont, since 2012. His cause of death was not immediately available. Supervisor Nate Miley issued a statement about Valle’s death,...
Bay Area Homes Selling Below Asking Price for the First Time in Over 10 Years
The Bay Area hit a milestone when it comes to home pricing Thursday that makes it more of a buyer’s market. The average selling price for a home in the region is actually below the average asking price — something we haven’t seen in more than 10 years.
San Francisco DA Asks Attorney General to Take Over Deadly Police Shooting Case
A new controversy brewing over deadly police shooting half a decade ago. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office is now asking the California Attorney General’s Office to take over a criminal case against a former San Francisco police officer. In an eight-page letter that NBC Bay Area obtained...
Skimmers Used to Steal Bank Information Found on SJSU ATM Machines
The San Jose State University Police Department is sending out a warning after a machine used to steal banking information was found on at least two ATM machines on campus. The skimming device is used to access account information or steal identities. “These skimmers are internal,” said Capt. Frank Belcastro....
Thieves Steal Mail From Dozens of Households in the East Bay
A Contra Costa County police department is urging all its residents to make sure their mailboxes are secure. The warning comes after Oakley police arrested a group of thieves who they believe stole mail from dozens of households in two cities. It all began with a 911 call Tuesday morning...
Rahsaan Thomas of 'Ear Hustle' released from prison a year after commutation from Newsom
Rahsaan Thomas was released from San Quentin State Prison on Wednesday, more than year after he was granted a commutation from Gov. Gavin Newsom.
