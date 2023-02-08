ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Alameda County Supervisor Richard Valle Dies

Alameda County Supervisor Richard Valle has died, his colleague on the Board of Supervisors said Wednesday. Valle had represented District 2, which includes Hayward, Union City, Newark and parts of Fremont, since 2012. His cause of death was not immediately available. Supervisor Nate Miley issued a statement about Valle’s death,...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Skimmers Used to Steal Bank Information Found on SJSU ATM Machines

The San Jose State University Police Department is sending out a warning after a machine used to steal banking information was found on at least two ATM machines on campus. The skimming device is used to access account information or steal identities. “These skimmers are internal,” said Capt. Frank Belcastro....
Thieves Steal Mail From Dozens of Households in the East Bay

A Contra Costa County police department is urging all its residents to make sure their mailboxes are secure. The warning comes after Oakley police arrested a group of thieves who they believe stole mail from dozens of households in two cities. It all began with a 911 call Tuesday morning...
OAKLEY, CA

