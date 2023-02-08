Huntington Beach is moving forward with a plan that would ban the city from flying the LGBTQ flag, as well as others, at City Hall. In a 4-3 vote along party lines, the City Council voted Tuesday night to advance Republican Council member Pat Burns’ proposal, which would direct the city manager to craft an ordinance that would only allow the flying of the American, POW/MIA, State of California, Huntington Beach and Orange County flags, as well as those of the six branches of the U.S. military.

