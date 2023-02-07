ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Police looking for suspects in 4 business robberies in the last week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are hoping the public can help identify suspects that are accused of being armed with weapons and robbing employees at four different businesses across the Las Vegas valley. The businesses were located in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and in Henderson and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Second valley pharmacy robbery reported out of Henderson

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A second pharmacy was reportedly robbed Wednesday, this time on the other side of town. According to the Henderson Police Department (HPD), police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive, near Eastern Ave, around 7:20 pm following reports of a robbery. Investigators...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 men allegedly robbed 9 Las Vegas banks in 20 days, police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men are facing numerous charges after they were suspected of robbing nine local banks, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The incidents occurred between Jan. 12 to Feb. 1, authorities say. Records show that Brad Haino, 41, faces five counts of robbery,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Court TV

Robert Telles claims he was framed, wants to represent himself

By: Darcy Spears LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the fourth time in five months, former public administrator Robert Telles is asking the court for a new lawyer in the murder trial of Las Vegas Review Journal investigative reporter Jeff German. Telles spoke to KTNV Tuesday at the Clark County Detention Center, where he’s being held without... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man accused of robbing same Las Vegas bar twice at gunpoint

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man arrested Feb. 1 is accused of robbing several businesses and people with a gun, according to authorities. Bryan Hatfield, 34, is charged with burglary while in possession of a firearm, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, attempted murder, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person, court records indicate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Old jewelry scam with many new victims

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A growing number of tourists and locals are falling for a scam that’s been around for years, but apparently making a major comeback. Here’s how it works. You’re approached by someone in a parking lot who says they’re down on their luck, and willing to sell you some jewelry for pennies on the dollar because they need quick cash. The victim takes the offer, thinking they can turn a quick profit on the jewelry at a pawn shop, only to find out it’s junk.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Teen accused in fatal shooting in southeast Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was arrested after he was accused in a fatal shooting early Saturday in the southeast valley. According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 1:27 a.m. on Feb. 4 in the 4200 block of South...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy