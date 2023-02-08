Read full article on original website
Related
California drivers could be charged more for having larger vehicles
California could begin charging weight-based registration fees for heavier passenger vehicles under a bill that's making its way through the state legislature. The bill was introduced by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) in January. Registration fees for vehicles such as trucks and SUVs would be impacted. The proposed legislation calls on the California Transportation Commission […]
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Banning Gas Appliances Will Cost California Homeowners Over $30k Each
The original story can be read here. California Democrat politicians are proposing costly bans on the use of any natural gas appliances in homes and buildings across the state. A proposed statewide ban is already advancing and several localities have already adopted the bans. Retrofit mandates to remove natural gas appliances will cost the typical homeowner over $30,000!
sandiegonewsdesk.com
New Study Exposes $4.5 Billion in “Hidden State Taxes” on California Utility Bills – Climate Mandates Add Even More Costs
The original story can be read here. California politicians are trying to shift the blame for high electricity and gas rates to private utilities, but a new report from the Transparency Foundation reveals “hidden state taxes” and state climate change mandates are causing Californians to pay 67.1% more for electricity and 30.1% more for natural gas than national average.
California high-speed rail project denied round of mega grant funding
SACRAMENTO - Is the train to nowhere finally getting somewhere? After missing out on federal grant money the California high-speed rail's status is in question. California's high-speed rail authority officials are confident in what the next year will bring to California. Construction continues in the Central Valley, but with federal funding being a big component of the completion of the controversial project, is there a cause for concern that the Biden administration said not this time? The California High-Speed Rail Authority is missing out after the Biden administration announced funding for nine transportation projects and California's bullet train wasn't on the...
Californians receiving Climate Credits early to offset high natural gas bills
SoCalGas sent out an email to its customers letting them know a $50.77 credit will appear on their current or next bill.
Here’s how much California Climate Credits will shave off your winter utility bills
Last week, state regulators directed natural gas and power companies to provide customers immediate assistance for extraordinary high home heating bills many Californians are seeing this winter. California Climate Credits will appear automatically on utility bills either this month or in early March, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. “The timing of your credit […]
Apply for California CalWORKs: Cash and services available for needy families
Many of you living in California must have an idea that the state is too expensive. From its diverse landscapes to beautiful cities, and from the warm climate to friendly people, there is a lot to explore and enjoy in this part of the United States.
Lassen County News
The governor’s wheels have fallen off the wagon!
Newsom’s mess gets larger and larger every day. Nearly one million people have fled the “golden” state in three years and the number keeps growing. With lawyers, regulators, policy makers and “radical” eco-terrorists in charge, we are constantly being mandated every single step of the way. That my friends is straight Marxism!
Abandoning high-speed rail will be more costly for California than the project itself
Delays and rising costs have given high-speed rail critics an opening, but proponents say that abandoning this crucial project now would be a mistake.
foxla.com
Californians begin receiving Climate Credit notices via email
LOS ANGELES - Did you get yours?. Some SoCalGas customers received an email Thursday notifying them of the upcoming California Climate Credit. "This month your natural gas bill will include a credit of $50.77 identified as the ‘California Climate Credit.’ Your household and millions of others throughout the state will receive this credit on your utility bills," the email read in part.
Want to lower your natural gas bill? Cram at least 48 items into your dishwasher | Opinion
That works out to a savings of less than $1 per month. Big whoop, writes a SLO Tribune columnist.
californiaglobe.com
New Bill Proposes Giving $2,000 To Californians To Convert Gas-Powered Cars To Electric
A new bill proposes giving California residents a $2,000 rebate for converting their gas vehicle to an electric vehicle. However, auto experts question if conversions can happen as cheaply as claimed by the bill’s backers. Senate Bill 301, by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Canada Flintridge), would have the California...
California residents angry over high energy bill explanations from utility officials
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California residents heard from public utilities officials and experts Tuesday when the Public Utilities Commission sought to tell the public why energy and gas bills are soaring. Many people disappointed from the answers provided by the panel called into the meeting to express their struggles with...
KCRA.com
How much fraud is there with California's Middle Class Tax Refund? Gov. Newsom's office says wait for the tally
Could fraud from California's Middle Class Tax Refund be in the tens of millions of dollars? Gov. Gavin Newsom's office says we have to wait for the program to "wrap up." Questions about how much money fraudsters have been able to get from the MCTR and the state's response took center stage during an Assembly Budget Committee hearing at the Capitol on Wednesday.
California solar benefits to be slashed by new CPUC regulation
If you don’t have solar, you better get it soon. That’s the mindset shared by several in the solar industry with changes to solar regulation looming.
orangeandbluepress.com
$28,00 One-Time Payment in California To Help Eligible Homeowners
The California Mortgage Relief Program is expanding again to help homeowners struggling with their mortgage payments due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The California Mortgage Relief program is reaching out to more homeowners to offer financial assistance again. Officials announced Tuesday that three new groups will be eligible for financial assistance dedicated to homeowners whose mortgages had a “partial claim” or deferral, those who missed a second mortgage payment after June 2022, and those with a primary residence that adds up to four units.
KABC
Think the pot store down the block is a nuisance now, keep an eye on the legislature.
California Debating Relaxed Rules For Marijuana Dispensaries. (San Diego, CA) — California is debating allowing marijuana dispensaries to serve food and drinks and have live entertainment. Supporters of the potential new law say legal cannabis locations are still struggling to compete with the black market. The Sacramento Bee says the proposed bill from an Assemblymember in San Francisco is modeled after the relaxed rules in Amsterdam. If passed, it would give cities the ability to allow expanded operations at marijuana dispensaries.
ca.gov
Natural Gas Relief Is On The Way!
I am eager to share with you that the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has approved the immediate delivery of the California Climate Credit to support consumers experiencing unusually high natural gas bills. This bill-reducing credit typically appears on consumer’s accounts in the month of April, but given the burdensome and excessive energy costs, the CPUC opted to fast-track its disbursement. The best part is, you don’t need to do anything to receive this benefit. The combined credit of $90 to $120 will appear automatically on your bill sometime during the coming weeks.
Mortgage Costs Lock Out California Home Buyers
California’s housing market is less affordable after mortgage interest rates drove up costs for many potential buyers last year.
Low-income and don't own a car? Check if you can get $1,000 via new program
Unless you are living with family in a big city like Chicago or New York City, you will need your own car to go anywhere in the country. Most Americans own their personal vehicles that they use to travel miles. However, there are some people who cannot drive and prefer hiring a driver who can bring them anywhere.
Comments / 0