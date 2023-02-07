Last week, an array of residents deplored the noise emitted from gas leaf blowers, claiming they are destroying “the quality of life” in our fair city. One resident called the noise “obnoxious,” a woman said the “terrible noise” stresses her daily, another resident said the noise “degrades life in Palo Alto, a man complained that if he opens his condo window, he can hear those noisy blowers two blocks away. In other words, noise is bad and we must ban it.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO