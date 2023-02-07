Read full article on original website
The Almanac Online
Guest Opinion: More investment is needed in Bay Area transit
The other night my friend and I reconsidered our plan to visit Half Moon Bay, given the current closure of Highway 92. She wondered first about other routes, then about public transit. But of course, there is no separate transit route to the coast. If you live in Half Moon Bay, you are out of luck.
The Almanac Online
Ban the noise in Palo Alto?
Last week, an array of residents deplored the noise emitted from gas leaf blowers, claiming they are destroying “the quality of life” in our fair city. One resident called the noise “obnoxious,” a woman said the “terrible noise” stresses her daily, another resident said the noise “degrades life in Palo Alto, a man complained that if he opens his condo window, he can hear those noisy blowers two blocks away. In other words, noise is bad and we must ban it.
The Almanac Online
BLM protestors march through Menlo Park, demand stop to police brutality in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
To demonstrators, San Mateo County is just as vulnerable to police violence as Memphis is. Holding up signs and fists, dozens of protestors on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, rallied against police brutality in Menlo Center’s courtyard. As demonstrators chanted ”Whose lives matter? Black Lives Matter” on El Camino Real’s sidewalk, passing cars blared their horns in support.
The Almanac Online
Community college district lawsuit alleges 'pay-to-play' in construction projects under former chancellor
The San Mateo County Community College District filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, Feb. 8, against several construction companies for "fraud, bribery, and kickbacks." The district alleges the scheme was led by disgraced former Chancellor Emeritus Ron Galatolo, who was charged with 21 felonies in April 2022 for misuse of public funds during his leadership of the district.
The Almanac Online
Local teens' art celebrates East Palo Alto culture, history in new mural
Piece made through EPACenter apprenticeship program. Residents and passersby near the intersection of Clarke Avenue and East Bayshore Road in East Palo Alto have a colorful new view to enjoy. A recently unveiled mural now marks the area — one of the entrances to East Palo Alto — with vibrant, stylized drawings celebrating local culture and history. And it was a community project in both design and creation.
The Almanac Online
New exhibition explores how nature made a Silicon Valley town what it is today
The Los Altos History Museum's new permanent exhibition, "Making Connections: Stories from the Land," truly gets down to earth, focusing on how geography and the natural environment has shaped local history. To fully engage visitors in its stories, the exhibition also draws on another, much more recent element that was...
The Almanac Online
Peninsula's Molly Tuttle wins first Grammy
Palo Alto-raised Molly Tuttle, 30, and her band, Golden Highway, won the Best Bluegrass Album category at the 65th annual Grammys on Sunday, Feb. 5. "Making 'Crooked Tree' felt like throwing a big jam session with so many musical friends and heroes," Tuttle said Monday in an Instagram post featuring a photo of herself holding the gramophone trophy. "I was incredibly honored to feel the love back from the bluegrass community."
