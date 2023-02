BOSTON, Mass. – The Hartford men's and women's track and field team looks to continue its momentum after earning five All-New England spots last time out at the NEICAAA Indoor Championships. The Hawks are set for a split weekend of competition, sending eight student-athletes to the David Hemery Valentine Invite on Friday, Feb. 10. The rest of the team will travel to the Gordon Kelly Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 11.

WEST HARTFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO