5th Grade Students Enter Your 23-24 Elective Requests Before Feb. 17th. 5th Grade Parents, The Dana Middle Counseling Department has created an informational letter providing you with directions for how to identify your child’s elective options for the 2023-24 school year. Please complete this task by Friday, February 17th, 2023. Students who do not submit elective choices may be randomly assigned an elective for next year. Families not attending Dana next year should use this form to communicate this information to us. Click this link for more information.

