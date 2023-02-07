Read full article on original website
WWL-TV
Knights of Sparta 2023 parade route
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Knights of Sparta is set to roll on Saturday, February 11, at 5 p.m. The parade starts at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Magazine Street. Then goes down Magazine towards Prytania Street and then turns left towards St. Charles Avenue. They will then go through Uptown and the Central Business District before turning right on Canal Street and then turning right again on Tchoupitoulas before ending at the intersection of Tchoupitoulas Street and Poydras Street.
WWL-TV
Krewe of Oshun 2023 parade route
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and Krewe of Oshun. is set to roll on Friday, February 10, at 6 p.m. The parade starts at Napoleon and Prytania, then turns right on St. Charles Avenue and goes through Uptown and the Central Business District before turning right on Canal Street and then turning right again on Tchoupitoulas before ending at Poydras Street.
WWL-TV
Legion of Mars 2023 parade route
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Legion of Mars is set to roll on Saturday, February 11, at 11:30 a.m. The parade will start at the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Tchoupitoulas Street. They will then go through Uptown and the Central Business District before turning right on Canal Street and then turning right again on Tchoupitoulas before ending at the intersection of Tchoupitoulas Street and Poydras Street.
WWL-TV
Krewe of Hercules 2023 parade route
HOUMA, La. — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and Krewe of Hercules. is set to roll on Friday, February 10, at 6 p.m. The parade starts on W Parke Avenue and Bayou Gardens Boulevard, then turns at S Hollywood Road to get onto W Maine Avenue. The parade then turns right on Barrow Street, eventually ending at Barrow and Bond.
WWL-TV
Krewe of Pygmalion 2023 parade route
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and Krewe of Pygmalion. is set to roll on Saturday, February 11, at 6:15 p.m. The parade starts at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Magazine Street. Then goes down Magazine towards Prytania Street and then turn left towards to St. Charles Avenue. They will then go through Uptown and the Central Business District before turning right on Canal Street and then turning right again on Tchoupitoulas before ending at the intersection of Tchoupitoulas Street and Poydras Street.
WWL-TV
Krewe of Pontchartrain 2023 parade route
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Pontchartrain is set to roll on Saturday, February 11, at 1 p.m. The parade will start at the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Tchoupitoulas Street. They will then go through Uptown and the Central Business District before turning right on Canal Street and then turning right again on Tchoupitoulas before ending at the intersection of Tchoupitoulas Street and Poydras Street.
WWL-TV
Krewe of Mad Hatters 2023 parade route
METAIRIE, La. — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Mad Hatters is set to roll on Saturday, February 11, at 5 p.m. The parade starts on Bonnabel Boulevard at Feronia Street and then turns right onto Veterans Memorial Boulevard. The parade then turns right on Severn and makes a U-turn at 12th Street before turning back onto Veterans. The parade then continues down Veterans and ends at Clearview Parkway.
WWL-TV
Krewe of Aquarius 2023 parade route
HOUMA, La. — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Aquarius is set to roll on Saturday, February 11, at 6:30 p.m. The parade starts on W Parke Avenue and Bayou Gardens Boulevard, then turns at S Hollywood Road to get onto W Maine Avenue. The parade then turns right on Barrow Street, eventually ending at Barrow and Bond Street.
WWL-TV
Krewe of Freret 2023 parade route
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Freret is set to roll on Saturday, February 11, at 3 p.m. The parade will start at the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Tchoupitoulas Street. They will then go through Uptown and the Central Business District before turning right on Canal Street and then turning right again on Tchoupitoulas before ending at the intersection of Tchoupitoulas Street and Poydras Street.
WWL-TV
Krewe of Push Mow 2023 parade route
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Push Mow is set to roll on Saturday, February 11, at noon. The parade will start a the Abita Springs Middle School on Main Street. They will go down Main Street and then take a right onto Pine Street, go down a block, and turn right on Level Street. They continue down Level street and turn right before Abita Springs Cafe. The parade returns to Main Street, makes a left turn, and continues back to the school.
WWL-TV
Knights of Nemesis 2023 parade route
ST BERNARD, La. — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Knights of Nemesis is set to roll on Saturday, February 11, at 1 p.m. The parade starts at the St. Bernard Civic Center on W. Judge Perez Drive. It goes west down Judge Perez before making a U-turn at Dr. Meraux Drive. The parade then travels east up Judge Perez until reaching Campagna Drive and making another U-turn to go back to the Civic Center.
WWL-TV
Krewe of Barkus 2023 parade route
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Barkus is set to roll on Sunday, February 12, at 2 p.m. The parade begins at Armstrong Park, then takes a right on Dumaine to Burgundy St, takes a right on Burgundy to St. Ann, takes a left on St. Ann to Dauphine, takes a left on Dauphine to Dumaine, takes a right on Dumaine to Royal, take a right on Royal to St. Ann, takes a left on St. Ann to Charters, takes a right on Charters to St. Peter, takes a right on St. Peter back to Dauphine, takes a right on Dauphine to Orleans, takes a left on Orleans to go back to Armstrong Park.
WWL-TV
NOPD offers ID bracelets, juvenile lost and found for children during parades
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Department announced measures available to parents aimed at protecting children ahead of Mardi Gras. Police officials said, identification bracelets featuring parents’ contact information will be passed out during parades. “The lights, big floats and large crowds can be exciting for young children,”...
WWL-TV
10 meals for under $10 across the New Orleans metro
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans has always been known for great food, but is it possible to still find meals for under $10?. We have ground rules: No chains and it must be under $10 on the menu. However, we may go over $10 with tax and tip included. We always tip.
WWL-TV
Blowtorch-wielding Florida woman crashes bus onto Covington school campus
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Covington Police pursuit involving a bus ended with a crash at a Covington school Tuesday morning. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says a Florida woman was driving a repurposed school bus which is...
WWL-TV
Taylore Jones was stabbed to death in her Bywater apartment; Friends still seek answers
NEW ORLEANS — Inside Café Negril on Frenchmen Street there’s a large, framed photo of Taylore Jones hanging on the wall. “I loved that we moved her up here,” said bar manager Emily Rowlends. “You can really see her now.”. Jones’ smiling face greets everyone...
WWL-TV
First NBC Bank founder Ashton Ryan found guilty on bank fraud charges
NEW ORLEANS — Former First NBC Bank chief executive Ashton Ryan has been found guilty on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy related to the bank’s collapse. The verdict comes after a five-week trial that laid out the massive bank fraud and conspiracy case that led to First NBC’s spectacular $1 billion collapse in 2017.
