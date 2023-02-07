NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Barkus is set to roll on Sunday, February 12, at 2 p.m. The parade begins at Armstrong Park, then takes a right on Dumaine to Burgundy St, takes a right on Burgundy to St. Ann, takes a left on St. Ann to Dauphine, takes a left on Dauphine to Dumaine, takes a right on Dumaine to Royal, take a right on Royal to St. Ann, takes a left on St. Ann to Charters, takes a right on Charters to St. Peter, takes a right on St. Peter back to Dauphine, takes a right on Dauphine to Orleans, takes a left on Orleans to go back to Armstrong Park.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO