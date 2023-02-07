ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL-TV

Breaking down the changes in Metairie parades this year

METAIRIE, La. — Parades in Metairie are going to be a great time, but they’ve got some different routes and dates this year. First – here’s when to mark your calendars. Saturday at 5:00 p.m. is the Mystical Krewe of Mad Hatters. There is no parade...
METAIRIE, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD offers ID bracelets, juvenile lost and found for children during parades

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Department announced measures available to parents aimed at protecting children ahead of Mardi Gras. Police officials said, identification bracelets featuring parents’ contact information will be passed out during parades. “The lights, big floats and large crowds can be exciting for young children,”...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

State lawmaker wants mandatory jail for car burglaries

NEW ORLEANS — A lot of people will be coming to New Orleans these next couple of weeks to enjoy the parades and other Mardi Gras festivities. Unfortunately, along with the Carnival revelry, comes the risk your vehicle may be broken into while you’re having a good time.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL-TV

First NBC Bank founder Ashton Ryan found guilty on bank fraud charges

NEW ORLEANS — Former First NBC Bank chief executive Ashton Ryan has been found guilty on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy related to the bank’s collapse. The verdict comes after a five-week trial that laid out the massive bank fraud and conspiracy case that led to First NBC’s spectacular $1 billion collapse in 2017.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

