ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey – the horror movie that’s ‘ruining’ people’s childhoods

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38irYP_0kgCUnBo00

A horror movie about a cannibalistic Winnie-the-Pooh is making quite an impression overseas.

The film from director Rhys Frake-Waterfield is proving to be an extremely bankabale hit following its debut in Mexico .

Despite having what has been described as an “ultra-low” budget, the film – titled Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey – made just under $1m (£827.4m) at the box office weeks before it’s released in other countries, including the UK, US and Japan.

In Blood and Honey , Winnie and another Milne character, Piglet, go on a “cannibalistic rampage” after being abandoned by Christopher Robin

The film, which sees Piglet kill somebody in a swimming pool, became a viral sensation after images of the murderous AA Milne character surfaced online in May 2021.

Frake-Waterfield told Variety that this took him by surprise as everyone thought Blood and Honey would “absolutely bomb”.

Instead, it’s becoming a sleeper hit in a similar vein to the first Paranormal Activity and last year’s violent slasher Terrifier 2 .

Similarly, experimental horror Skinamarink has made almost $2m (£1.6m) from a $15,000 (£12,000) budget since its release in January.

As a result, Frake-Waterfield has been asked to write a sequel that will cost five times the amount of the original.

Reviews of the film are not positive. The Hollywood Handle said that the film, which is “VERY gory and has some crazy kills”, is “so bad” it “made me laugh”. They also said “the opening scene ruined my childhood”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQaG5_0kgCUnBo00

Elsewhere, @RyGoesPOP said the film “completely destroys the image of Winnie-the-Pooh”.

The film currently has a very low 1.5 score rating on film review app Letterboxd , with many highlighting the film’s “poor lighting” and “terrible acting”.

However, user Chris Gorman concluded: “Everything was terrible, in the best way possible.”

Winne-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey will be released in IS cinemas as a one-day event on 15 February, and in the UK on 10 March.

Comments / 1

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Horror News: One of the creepiest movies of 2023 has already emerged as an MCU staple shines under the horror spotlight

Happy Monday, murder mavens! After a relaxing, relatively quiet weekend, gorehounds are patiently gearing themselves up for an entire year of spooktacular projects — many of which will be carefully examined and explored in each daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. As far as today’s roundup is concerned, however, there is truly an overabundance of chilling goodies that we are proudly ready to present to you. From a worthy 2023 horror contender already rearing its head to an MCU superstar entering the spooky world, it’s a roundup that certainly won’t disappoint.
wegotthiscovered.com

A bone-chilling new horror movie is coming to make you too afraid to ever visit a carnival again

Over the years, the versatile horror genre has featured a wild variety of different settings. From spooky haunted houses to abandoned psychiatric hospitals, each divine setting attracts a separate group of genre fanatics. Although, as a way to constantly expand the collective catalog and introduce new concepts, a new horror movie has promised to steer away from traditional settings and offer up a stomach-turning extravaganza that will make you completely terrified of clowns, fair snacks, and carnivals.
hypebeast.com

'Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey' Horror Film Receives Sequel

Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s terrifying take on Winnie The Pooh, entitled Blood and Honey, is receiving a sequel. The filmmaker confirmed the news on social media with a poster that reads Winnie The Pooh 2 and the tagline “Friends Will Gather… To Take Revenge,” but did not reveal any additional details like the plot or a release date. Meanwhile, the upcoming Blood and Honey will hit theaters this month and will see a feral Pooh and Piglet who were left behind in Hundred Acre Wood after Christopher Robin went to college. A visit to the once-lush forest of Hundred Acre Wood quickly turns deadly as the two characters exact their revenge.
EW.com

Bear witness to killer Pooh in horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

In writer-director Rhys Frake-Waterfield's horror movie Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (a clip from which you can see above) the titular bear and his pal Piglet are no longer the cuddly characters invented by writer A.A. Milne and illustrator E.H. Shepard back in the 1920s. "Christopher Robin met Pooh and friends...
Vibe

50 Cent Understands When Nicki Minaj Gets Upset, Says Cardi B Is Living “The American Dream”

In a recent digital cover story with Billboard, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson pulled back the curtains on building his media empire. While discussing topics like working with Dr. Dre and Eminem and having a plethora of his own “rap beefs,” Jackson also shared his thoughts about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s dynamic, two of the biggest rappers to come out of New York City since Fif’s 2003 debut. “Hip-hop culture makes you battle,” he said to Billboard‘s Carl Lamarre. “I love Nicki Minaj, but the funny sh*t is, I like watching her when she’s upset. I like that because she has...
Variety

Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’

Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with gasps and giggles. Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn...
The Independent

‘My husband went for a walk like Nicola Bulley a year ago – people don’t just vanish’

The wife of a man who went missing a year ago has urged the family of Nicola Bulley to “keep the faith”, saying “people don’t just vanish”.Lucy Creaney said she still believes her husband, Finn Creaney, who went missing nearly a year ago after he started a solo hike in Loch Naver, Sutherland, is still alive.She has urged Ms Bulley’s family to say positive as the search for the missing dog walker was expanded to the sea – some 12 miles downriver from where she was last seen.Mr Creaney was dropped off by a family member at a caravan...
The Independent

British actor Tamer Hassan chokes back tears as he reveals he has ‘lost family’ in Turkey earthquake

Tamer Hassan became emotional as he told Sky News of his family members who are missing in the wake of an earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria this week.The actor, who is of Turkish-Cypriot descent, revealed that he will be travelling to Turkey to help with relief efforts.At least 16,000 people have died in the earthquake in both affected countries. Hundreds of thousands have been left homeless in the middle of winter.“Due to the cold weather, we’re not hopeful... we’re quite worried. I have no words,” Mr Hassan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Love Island’s Ekin-Su says her Turkish family are ‘sleeping outside’ after earthquakeTurkey earthquake: British rescue crews join search for survivorsSatellite imagery reveals before and after shots of Turkey earthquake damage
digitalspy.com

Harrison Ford reveals Indiana Jones 5 removed a lot of "old jokes"

Harrison Ford has revealed how his upcoming movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny differs stylistically from previous instalments. Speaking about reprising his iconic role in the upcoming film in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ford discussed how this film differs from 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull — including removing several "old Indy" jokes from the script.
NME

Conspiracy theorists think Sam Smith’s Grammy performance was “a satanic ritual”

Sam Smith‘s performance at the Grammys on Sunday night (February 5) caught the attention of conspiracy theorists who thought the singer had been “taken over by demons”. The artists teamed up for a live rendition of their collaboration ‘Unholy’ in a performance that featured red lighting, pyrotechnics and dancers performing in metal cages, while Smith was seen wearing a horned hat. Indeed, Madonna had introduced the performance by asking the crowd, “Are you ready for a little controversy?”
New York Post

Outrage at couple’s explosive gender reveal: ‘Forest fire aesthetic’

‘Cause baby, you’re a firework. A couple has gone viral on TikTok after posting a video of their gender reveal party that sent explosive sparks flying into the air near several flammable trees. The TikTok, posted in early December, has been viewed nearly 21 million times. The video shows the family in front of a huge sign that reads “oh baby” which is decorated with pink and blue balloons. Within seconds, explosions around the sign go off sending torrents of pink smoke and confetti into the air to announce that the baby is a girl. The couple is seen jumping for joy...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TMZ.com

Post Malone Not On Drugs Or Sick, After Fans Become Alarmed by Concert Video

Post Malone is trying to ease fan concern over his noticeable weight loss ... he insists he's happy and healthy and nothing is amiss. Post is on tour in Australia, and lots of folks became concerned when video showed him looking slimmer as he performed in a t-shirt and shorts. Many believed he was battling illness or even addiction because of his dramatic weight loss and the obscure movements he made while singing.
wegotthiscovered.com

A profoundly disturbing found footage horror that unexpectedly spawned an entire franchise has yet to lose its popularity

The super-sized horror genre is synonymous with a variety of smaller sub-genres that undoubtedly have a large impact on the overall cinematic landscape. Although found-footage classics like The Blair Witch Project (1999) and Paranormal Activity (2007) have persistently been regarded as the cream of the crop, a handful of other chilling features certainly match the caliber of the classics. This is precisely the case for 2007’s [•REC], which has definitely made its impression in the horror bubble.
The Independent

Lizzo video reveals truth behind Adele’s Grammys ‘walkout’ after Harry Styles win

The unverified rumours surrounding Adele‘s Grammys “walkout” following Harry Styles’s win has been cleared up.After the ceremony, which took place on Sunday (5 February), a video was shared on social media appearing to show an unimpressed Adele after Styles was named as Album of the Year winner.Many claimed that Adele didn’t applaud Styles. These rumours were swiftly followed by claims that Adele walked out of the Los Angeles venue before the “As It Was” singer delivered his acceptance speech.Lizzo has now debunked these rumours by releasing a TikTok video, which has been viewed 10m times, in the immediate aftermath...
digitalspy.com

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie, You Hurt My Feelings, has received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. You Hurt My Feelings is the new film by Nicole Holofcener. The picture follows a novelist (Louis-Dreyfus), whose longstanding marriage is suddenly thrown into turmoil when she hears her husband's honest opinion of her new book.
TMZ.com

Pamela Anderson Texting Tommy Lee, Tells Him He's Her 'One True Love'

Pamela Anderson reached out to Tommy Lee to make things right, and to let him know how she really feels before her Netflix doc aired ... and told her ex-husband he's still her "one true love." In the text messages, to which Tommy hasn't responded, we're told ... Pamela told...
New York Post

I’m a pro piercer — I tell clients to avoid these 4 perilous piercings

Better think twice about taking a stab at these perilous piercings. Professional piercer Marie took to TikTok to reveal the four piercings that she warns her clients to avoid. The Sydney social media user shared a viral video in which she drops her suggestions, which boasts more than 9 million views on the app. One jab Marie says “no” to is the so-called “smiley” piercing. These baubles dangle from the fleshy flap of skin that connects your upper lip to your gum — and usually peeks out only when the pierced person smiles. However, smiley piercings come with several dangers. Gums can be damaged if...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy