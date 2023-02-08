ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Zelensky in surprise visit to UK – first since Russia invasion

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IvG6d_0kgCUimB00

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will make his first visit to the UK since Russia ’s invasion of his country today, Downing Street has said.

The surprise visit will see the war leader meet King Charles III , Rishi Sunak and address MPs in parliament on Wednesday.

The prime minister also announced plans to train Ukrainian fighter jet pilots as part of a long-term UK investment in its ally.

Boris Johnson has criticised Mr Sunak’s decision not to send fighter jets after No 10 said last week that it was “not practical” to send British aircraft to the warzone.

Mr Sunak said on Wednesday that he was “proud” to announce an expansion in training from soldiers to fighter jet pilots and marines, “ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future”.

The prime minister said: “President Zelensky’s visit to the UK is a testament to his country’s courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries.”

“Since 2014, the UK has provided vital training to Ukrainian forces, allowing them to defend their country, protect their sovereignty and fight for their territory,” Mr Sunak said.

He added: “It also underlines our commitment to not just provide military equipment for the short term, but a long-term pledge to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine for years to come.”

The audience between the King and Mr Zelensky will take place at Buckingham Palace this afternoon. Mr Zelensky will also use his surprise visit to inspect Ukraine’s troops being trained by the British armed forces.

The expansion of the UK’s training to include jet fighter pilots is significant as Mr Zelensky has been urging Western nations to supply planes. The UK has so far refused, arguing that the RAF’s F-35 and Typhoon jets take too long for pilots to train on.

But the announcement by No 10 signals a shift. Officials said that “as part of that long-term capability investment” the UK will work with Ukraine and international allies “to co-ordinate collective support to meet Ukraine’s defensive needs”.

Ukrainian troops are already being trained in the use of Challenger 2 tanks, expected to be sent to the country next month. Mr Sunak will offer longer-range firepower to help counter Russia’s ability to strike at Ukraine’s towns and energy plants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rcR9u_0kgCUimB00

Mr Johnson made a surprise fourth visit to Ukraine last month, despite warnings from senior military figures that he should stop “looking for publicity” and could upstage Mr Sunak. The current PM visited Kyiv in November.

Mr Zelensky gave a historic virtual address to the Commons in March 2022, echoing Winston Churchill and comparing his country’s fight to Britain’s battle against the Nazis.

The Ukrainian president visited Washington in December, giving a 20-minutes speech to Congress in which he vowed that his country would “never surrender” and thanked Americans for helping fund the war effort.

Meanwhile, a Labour MP has proposed a new law so Russian state assets frozen in the UK should be seized and used to help rebuild Ukraine.

Former minister Sir Chris Bryant said it would set a precedent aimed at deterring other states waging a “war of aggression” against another self-governing state.

MPs heard Ukraine estimates Russia has caused one trillion US dollars of damage since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, which does not include costs associated with territory invaded in 2014.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine

Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
New York Post

Russia massing 500K soldiers, 1.8K tanks to launch offensive in 10 days: official

Russia is preparing to launch a powerful new offensive in 10 days’ time involving up to 500,000 conscripts and thousands of pieces of military equipment with the aim of capturing the entire Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, according to Kyiv’s military officials. Ukrainian officials and foreign analysts have been predicting for weeks that the Kremlin was gearing up for a decisive push to seize the battlefield initiative from Kyiv’s forces in the hope of scoring a major victory in time for the Feb. 24 first anniversary of the war. A Ukrainian military official speaking to Foreign Policy magazine on condition of anonymity...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
msn.com

Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if it were part of NATO: Finnish PM

Russia's bloody offensive into neighboring Ukraine may have been averted if the latter were a NATO member, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Tuesday. Ukraine sought NATO membership in 2008, but that was foiled by angst from Western allies and domestic debate amid fears of alienating the Kremlin. Marin explained that Finland's recent bid to join NATO is rooted in her belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn't attack a NATO member.
Centre Daily

Russia Loses World’s Largest Nuclear Submarine

The Russian Navy has confirmed it has decommissioned its nuclear-powered strategic submarine Dmitry Donskoy, which formed part of Moscow's formidable Cold War weapon system. There had been speculation for months about the fate of the Typhoon-class submarine, which had been launched in 1980. In 2021, Russia's state news agency Tass reported that the strategic missile cruiser would stay in service until 2026.
The Independent

Trump claims ‘millions and millions’ followed his SOTU commentary after sharing 48 posts in 73 minutes

Mr Trump posted an astonishing 48 Truth Social posts over the course of Mr Biden’s State of the Union address.The speech lasted about one hour and 13 minutes, meaning Mr Trump shared a post every 90 seconds on average.The former president boasted about his commentary performance on Wednesday morning, claiming “millions and millions” of people tuned in to hear what he had to say.“Big night for ‘TRUTH’ last night. Tremendous numbers of people signed on to hear my ‘Play by Play’ of the SOTU Speech…Like I mean Millions and Millions of people, and TRUTH handled the Traffic well,” he...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy