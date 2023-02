College Park, MD -- Jason Savacool and Matt Shaw have been named to the Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List, USA Baseball announced Friday. Maryland is one of just 10 schools in the nation to place multiple student athletes on the watch list. The 2023 preseason list includes 55 athletes from the ranks of high school and college baseball. This watch list is maintained on a rolling basis, with the next selection being the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List which will be announced on Wednesday, April. 5.

