AboutLawsuits.com
Artificial Tears Lawsuit Filed Over Bacteria Infection Risk from Contaminated Eye Drops
Artificial Tears were recalled after dozens of reports involving severe eye infections, including cases resulting in vision loss and death. EzriCare and Delsam Pharma eye drops were marketed and sold as safe and effective. Artificial tears class action lawsuit seeks damages for all consumers exposed to the contaminated eye drops.
nextbigfuture.com
Definitive Evidence that Vitamin D Halves COVID Deaths and Reduces ICU Admissions
Various studies prove an association between severe vitamin D deficiency and bad COVID-19 outcomes. Other studies show Vitamin D plays a crucial role in immune function and inflammation. Recent data suggests a protective role of vitamin D against bad outcomes. Vitamin D (5000 IU Vitamin D3 daily for 2 weeks) halves the risk of COVID death and greatly reduces ICU admission. There are some other protocols tested in Spain which greatly improve results for those who are hospitalized.
EverydayHealth.com
More Women Should Get Fallopian Tubes Removed to Prevent Cancer, Experts Advise
There’s no way to screen for ovarian cancer, and many women don’t get diagnosed until tumors are so advanced that their survival odds are minimal. That’s why doctors have long recommended that women with a high genetic risk for ovarian cancer get their fallopian tubes removed once they’re sure they don’t want to become pregnant.
AboutLawsuits.com
European Union Considering Widespread PFAS Chemical Ban Due to Health Risks, Water Contamination
In response to growing concerns about the long term environmental and health effects of PFAS contamination, the European Union is considering a proposal which would ban use of the toxic chemicals throughout the continent. Late last month, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) announced it has received a proposal from calling...
AboutLawsuits.com
Veterans Call for 3M Earplug Lawsuit Bankruptcy Filing to be Dismissed
A committee representing hundreds of thousands of veterans pursuing earplug hearing loss lawsuits is urging a federal bankruptcy court to dismiss a filing last year by 3M Company’s Aearo Technologies subsidiary, arguing that it was based on the same structure used by Johnson & Johnson in the talcum powder litigation, which an appeals court recently rejected as an improper use of bankruptcy protections.
AboutLawsuits.com
TRESemmé Shampoo Lawsuit Filed Over Hair Loss, Adverse Scalp Reactions
Unilever faces a new TRESemme’ shampoo lawsuit, alleging the manufacturer falsely advertises the products as safe, while concealing information that consumers may be exposing themselves to formaldehyde and other ingredients linked to reports of hair loss, scalp reactions and other injuries. The complaint (PDF) was filed by Holly Schafer...
