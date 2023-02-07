Read full article on original website
Related
thevisionmsms.org
Harvey: Best restaurants within walking distance
There is no better way to celebrate an MSMS Friday than by going out to dinner with friends. Students work throughout the week, constantly faced with energy-draining classes, clubs and sports. Friday caps the week off — a day where campus resembles an apocalyptic landscape where students stumble around, trying to survive until the end of the day.
thevisionmsms.org
Valentine’s Day Maze
Sebastian Harvey is a junior from Starkville. He enjoys spending time watching his favorite soccer team, making maps and mazes, reading and playing tennis....
thevisionmsms.org
MSMS tennis team gears up for upcoming season
MSMS’ tennis team is swinging into the season with its first match on Feb. 21 at Heritage Academy in Columbus. As the competition nears, players have been honing their skills and incorporating this year’s new players into the team. “From what I have seen so far in the...
Comments / 0