Former Memphis Police director talks police reform after Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since Tyre Nichols’ death, former Memphis Police director Toney Armstrong spoke publicly on the subject of police reform on Thursday. It was during a panel held at the University of Memphis journalism department about the coverage surrounding Nichols and its wide-reaching impact.
Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
Grandmother robbed and carjacked in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grandmother who has fallen on hard times was carjacked at gunpoint along with her 7-year-old granddaughter outside an East Memphis hotel. Linda Orange is visibly shaken after being carjacked and robbed outside the Extended Stay America on Quail Hollow Road in East Memphis just after midnight Thursday. Police said three suspects […]
fox13memphis.com
Whitehaven shooting leaves one child dead overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One child is dead after an overnight shooting in Whitehaven, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. Officers responded to a shooting at about 12:15 a.m. on Friday to a shooting in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Drive. According to MPD, the child was taken to Regional...
actionnews5.com
Family of woman killed by Memphis police files lawsuit against MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Kayla Lucas, a woman who was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer in 2021, filed a lawsuit against MPD and the City of Memphis. The lawsuit seeks $15 million in total damages for the wrongful death of Lucas. Lucas was shot...
Video helps police in arrest of man suspected of robbing a McDonald's
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man police wanted to question for three aggravated robberies was arrested Feb. 9 by Memphis Police after they say he committed an aggravated robbery of a McDonald’s at 7 a.m. on Feb. 5. Shelby County court records say that Darius Burton, 22, of 4011...
WREG
Memphis Police officer still critical after library shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer continues to fight for his life, one week after being shot in the head in an East Memphis Library. Officer Geoffrey Redd is still listed in critical condition, according to MPD. Meanwhile, those around him are continuing to hope for the best.
actionnews5.com
15-year-old shot and killed in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shortly after midnight Friday, a teen was involved in a shooting near Kirkwood and Haleville Road. The victim was a 15-year-old male who was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about...
Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others: Memphis Police
The officer allegedly shared the photo of "the obviously injured" Nichols to six people.
Owner speaks out after three of her tax offices in Memphis set on fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three tax businesses owned by the same person went up in flames. Memphis Police need your help finding who set the fires. The owner of Washington Credit and Tax Solutions told FOX13 she’s disgusted this happened to three of her tax locations in Memphis. “That...
Woman says she was carjacked by kids as young as 10
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman described one of the scariest moments of her life after she says she was carjacked at gunpoint by a 10-year-old boy and others. The victim says she was carjacked by four kids who stole her 2012 Infiniti on Pearce Street in North Memphis on the morning of Dec. 10. […]
Inmate’s death at 201 Poplar ruled homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate’s death after an altercation with jailers at the Shelby County Jail was classified a homicide in an autopsy report. At the time, details were limited as to what happened, but on Friday, a medical examiner report rules Freeman’s death a homicide. Gershun Freeman, 33, died last Oct. 5 at 201 Poplar. […]
WKRN
Missing student found dead in cornfield
Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart …. Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart health. Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against …. One school board member is in the middle of controversy after around 10 complaints were heard during Thursday night’s ethics committee meeting. Hundreds of airplane...
Could neighbors have helped Tyre Nichols that night?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night. A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed […]
wpln.org
Tyre Nichols’ death thrust Tennessee’s policing into the national spotlight. Still, state Republicans want to abolish community-led police oversight boards.
Just days after body camera footage was released showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police officers, Tennessee Republicans filed a bill that would take police oversight powers away from civilian boards. The bill would abolish existing community oversight boards, like those in Nashville, Memphis and Knoxville, and...
Arrest made in Dillard’s purse thefts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a person who they say is responsible for stealing purses from Dillard’s and selling them on the street. According to reports, on January 13, Appling Farms Station Officers responded to a theft in the 2700 block of N. Germantown Parkway. Officers were told that two women entered the store […]
2 school buses involved in 4-vehicle crash in East Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two school buses were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon in East Memphis, authorities said. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded shortly before 2:20 p.m. to a four-vehicle crash involving two school buses at Sam Cooper Boulevard and Tillman Street. One person...
MPD: Woman uses prop money to buy BMW off Facebook
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say used motion picture money to purchase a car from a man on Facebook Marketplace. According to reports, on April 19, officers responded to a counterfeiting/forgery call that happened in Frayser. The victim says he placed an ad on Facebook Marketplace to sell his 2006 BMW. […]
One killed in South Memphis ‘domestic’ shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis. Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Fields Avenue near Swift Street Wednesday night. Police say one shooting victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police say one woman was taken into custody, and two other men have been […]
One injured in Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven man is recovering in the hospital while his shooter is on the run. Memphis Police say they responded to a shooting at a home on the 5100 block of Windham road shortly before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say they found a man with a gunshot wound. Neighbors told WREG that […]
