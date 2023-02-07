State authorities are investigating after raids at two allegedly illegal marijuana operations in Payne County. The growing facilities are about a mile apart along Highway 51 near the town of Yale. Investigators say they're linked to a criminal organization that had a fake license to grow and sell pot in Oklahoma. Some of the weed seized yesterday was reportedly shipped across state lines to be sold illegally throughout the Midwest.

