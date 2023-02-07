Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theaggie.org
The World’s Worst Expo curates a unique shopping experience for thrift lovers
Sacramento’s vintage clothing market brings together community members from the surrounding area with an eye for individuality. The World’s Worst Expo, a monthly pop-up market with locations in Sacramento and San Jose, is a mecca of vintage streetwear that features up to 170 small businesses. At the Sacramento location, a vacant parking lot next to the Goodyear car garage and I street, locals peruse the different tents in pursuit of unique clothing items, all the while indulging in street food and live music and mingling with the fashion community that surrounds them.
Zoom cuts 15% of workforce, CEO, leadership takes pay cuts
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Having lived through the COVID-19 pandemic, you’ve probably become quite familiar with video meeting company Zoom. Tuesday, the San Jose-based company announced its plans to cut 15 percent of its global workforce in a letter to employees published on its corporate blog. This will impact around 1,300 employees. The company […]
Early Learning Program site holds groundbreaking in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Office of Education held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new early learning program center on Wednesday. The groundbreaking was held at Hartnell College's east Salinas campus. The center will be named the MCOE Early Learning Program Hartnell Stem Academy. The center will provide families with high-quality education and care for The post Early Learning Program site holds groundbreaking in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Food banks brace for more demand as CalFresh benefits set to expire
(KRON) — During the pandemic, an extra allotment of CalFresh benefits were provided for those in need to buy food, but soon those extra dollars will go away. Food banks across the Bay Area and California are expecting a surge in demand in the coming weeks and months. Those who have been receiving an extra […]
9 Best Haunted Places in America - Your Ultimate Guide to the Scariest Spots
There are plenty of haunted places in America, and not all of them are located at a creepy old cabin in the woods. In fact, some of the most frightening spots are right in the middle of a large city. Many people tend to think that ghosts and other paranormal entities can only be found in old buildings or remote locations. However, there are some very eerie locations right here in our own backyards (no pun intended). We’ll take you on a tour through America’s spookiest spots to visit if you’re looking for something a bit more sinister than a standard hike. From famous hotels and houses to prisons and asylums, read on to learn about 9 haunted locations across the country that will give you goosebumps.
Food Bank of Monterey County giving out fresh fruits and vegetables at Dads Read event
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV): The Food Bank of Monterey County will be giving out fresh fruits and vegetables at a Dads Read event at the Marina Library on Saturday morning. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will also have community readers and a free clothing exchange for families by Buy The post Food Bank of Monterey County giving out fresh fruits and vegetables at Dads Read event appeared first on KION546.
Child credit reductions expected on 2022 tax returns
SALINAS, Calif. (KMUV-TV) - The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announces that some child credits will change during tax returns for the 2022 tax year. According to the IRS, the maximum tax credit per qualifying child will be $2,000 for children ages five and younger, or a maximum of $3,000 for children ages six to 17. The post Child credit reductions expected on 2022 tax returns appeared first on KION546.
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
Silicon Valley
Single-family house sells for $3.8 million in Palo Alto
A spacious historic house built in 1922 located in the 1000 block of Waverley Street in Palo Alto has new owners. The 2,028-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 12, 2023. The $3,800,000 purchase price works out to $1,874 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot.
destinationido.com
A Charming Carmel Valley Wedding
In the summer of 2016, Kurt and Becca met in San Francisco via the dating app Hinge. They bonded over shared experiences of growing up skiing and attending college in South Carolina. The couple spent many of their initial dates together driving down the surrounding California coastline. In fact, the first trip Becca and Kurt took together was an overnight in Big Sur where they hiked and watched the sunset over the Pacific. The couple has continued to spend many weekends escaping the city for the beloved California coastal towns. Considering the area a huge part of their love story, it seemed only natural to choose Carmel Valley for their destination wedding six years later.
Phys.org
The end of an era: The long, lonely days of Mount Madonna's last white deer
Hidden in the redwoods above Watsonville, California, a shy and ghostly beauty once drew crowds but is now destined to live, and die, alone. The small white doe is the sole survivor of a large and cherished herd of fallow deer created by famed publisher William Randolph Hearst, gifted to cattle baron Henry Miller, bought by Santa Clara County and then expanded by the addition of a smaller herd seized during a raid of an illegal farm in Morgan Hill.
addictedtovacation.com
Santa Cruz Secrets: The 5 Least Crowded Beaches in Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz County Beaches are known for being an outdoor lover’s playground, here are some of the most uncrowded options!. When looking for the least crowded beach in Santa Cruz, you won’t need to look far. Long expanses of shoreline offer enough space to spread out and get into your zen zone.
Longtime San Jose official leaves for smaller city
San Jose’s public works director has left to take on a leadership position in a neighboring city. Matt Cano, who worked for San Jose in a variety of roles over the span of nearly 24 years, took over as deputy city manager in Milpitas on Jan. 30. He has an annual base salary of $275,341, plus approximately $66,400 in benefits. In his last year as San Jose public works director, he earned $280,146 in base salary, plus $14,000 in non-pensionable pay and about $88,500 in total benefits and allowances.
KSBW.com
City of Monterey puts end to vital services for cruise ships
MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey city leaders are putting an end to vital city services for cruise ships. During Tuesday night's city council meeting, passionate arguments were made about the economic versus environmental impacts of the cruise ships. The city does not have the authority to ban cruise ships into...
Smith: It’s time for San Jose to follow the law
San Jose prides itself on its so-called “sunshine” policies and transparency measures. But the truth is, the Bay Area’s largest city and its government are shrouded in secrecy and darkness. Six years ago, I was the plaintiff in a California Public Records Act lawsuit against San Jose,...
KSBW.com
What is Valley Fever? Cases increasing on the Central Coast
MONTEREY, Calif. — Valley Fever is a fungal infection that attacks the lungs. People can become infected when they breathe in fungal spores. The fungus is in the soil in places like the Southwest and the Central Valley. Dr. Martha Blum, medical director of infectious prevention at Montage Health,...
Morgan Hill Times
Local Scene: Traffic Court moves to South County
The Santa Clara County Superior Court’s Traffic Clerk Offices have been reassigned to the South County Courthouse, 301 Diana Drive in Morgan Hill, and the Family Justice Center Courthouse, 201 N. First St. in San José. Traffic Court handles cases that usually begin when a citation or ticket...
tourcounsel.com
Santana Row | Shopping mall in San Jose, California
Santana Row (abbreviated as SR or The Row) is a residential and commercial district of West San Jose in San Jose, California. Santana Row is intersected by Stevens Creek Boulevard, a major thoroughfare, and close to local landmarks like Westfield Valley Fair and the Winchester Mystery House. Santana Row derives...
Morgan Hill Times
PHOTO: Morgan Hill winery spreads the love for Valentine’s Day
These giant metal letters welcoming people to Morgan Hill were recently installed at the corner of Watsonville and Uvas roads. The letters invite passersby to the nearby Sycamore Creek Vineyards, 12755 Uvas Road, which is home to the MOHI wine tasting room, where visitors can sample Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and other wines. MOHI Wine is also celebrating Valentine’s Day with “Sweethearts Night” on Feb. 11 from 6-10pm, featuring a three-course dinner and live music. For information and tickets, visit liveloveleal.com/vineyards/mohi-wine.
Silicon Valley bank executive sentenced to prison
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A Los Gatos man’s plan to avoid prison time backfired, prosecutors said. Mounir Gad, 36, worked as vice president of Silicon Valley Bank until he was caught committing securities fraud stemming from an insider trading scheme, prosecutors said. Before U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh sentenced him for fraud in November […]
Comments / 0