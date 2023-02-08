Read full article on original website
4-H News: Smith County 4-H’ers Compete in Hippology Contest
Eight Smith County 4-H members competed in the Central Region Hippology Contest held at Cumberland University on Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Hippology Contest allows 4-H youth to demonstrate skills they have learned in equine science, horse judging, and identification of horse-related tack, feeds, health, anatomy, and equipment. In Hippology,4-H members are given a written exam and identification slides and must judge two horse judging classes. In the Junior Division, Oakley Lawrence, Paisley Daniels, Jay Driver, Clay Driver, and Steven Scalzo competed. In Junior High, Addison Daniels and Anna Arnold competed. In the Senior High Division, we were represented by Kynlee Davis. We would like to especially thank our coaches, Caitlin Rossington and Catherine Chapman, for the hard work they put into getting our 4-H’ers prepared. We are so proud of how well these young people represented Smith County 4-H! If you would like more information on how to participate in Hippology or any other 4-H activities, contact the UT Extension office at 615-735-2900.
Urgent need for Middle Tennessee families to consider fostering a child
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The time for Tennesseans to step up and take action is now. That’s the message from an area nonprofit working with the state to find loving homes for foster children in Tennessee. “We have families in Tennessee who need to step up and say, ‘We’re...
Williamson community pushing to name new school after first Black principal
The one in Spring Hill is where many parents are hoping it's named after an educator who started teaching in the 1930s in a segregated all-Black school in Thompson's Station.
Pharmacists upset with misinformation
Guests get royal prom experience with ‘Night to Shine’. Guests got to be part of an unforgettable prom experience on Friday evening as Gallatin became the centerstage for a worldwide event. Third Sumatran tiger welcomed at Nashville Zoo. There are three Sumatran tigers at the Nashville Zoo, Frances, Felix,...
New Miss Robertson County is Headed to Miss Tennessee Competition
Twenty-one-year-old Savannah Maddison was crowned Miss Robertson County and will go on to represent Robertson County at the Miss Tennessee America Competition in June. Eight exceptional young women vied for the title during the competition on January 14th at Springfield Middle School. Candidates competed in multiple categories including Evening Gown, Social Impact Pitch, Private Interview with the Judges, and Talent.
Design phase set to begin for new Wilson County elementary school
Wilson County Schools are bursting at the seams when it comes to enrollment, so much so there are talks of two sites for new elementary schools.
Detective Sgt. graduates after 31 years
People cheering on MTSU students during December’s graduation may have wondered why graduate DJ Jackson displayed 1991-2022 on his cap. Jackson attended MTSU from 1991-95 before he left to work, save money and start his 25-year career so far at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Thanks to taking classes throughout the years and MTSU’s Prior Learning Assessment Program, Jackson earned his Bachelor of Science degree 31 years later.
Student in custody after bringing gun to La Vergne Middle School
Rutherford County Schools spokesperson James Evans the student brought an unloaded handgun to school and has since been charged by law enforcement. .
Mr., Miss Basketball Finalists announced
(Submitted, TSSAA) The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Monday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public.
Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas. The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by...
Missing student found dead in cornfield
Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart …. Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart health. Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against …. One school board member is in the middle of controversy after around 10 complaints were heard during Thursday night’s ethics committee meeting. Hundreds of airplane...
1st newborn baby surrendered anonymously in Kentucky
According to Safe Haven Baby Box, the Baby Box was placed in Bowling Green in December 2022 and is the 132nd nationally, and is one of 16 locations in Kentucky.
Franklin rocked by larger than planned explosion at quarry
The Franklin Fire Department was called to the Williamson County rock quarry near Down's Boulevard and Columbia Avenue just after 1 p.m.
Mysterious Booming Sound Heard Around Middle Tennessee
Officials noted the likely cause of the loud noise.
BJ’s to open in La Vergne
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) – BJ’s Wholesale Club announced Thursday it has plans to expand into Tennessee sometime in the first half of the 2023. Tennessee’s first-ever BJ’s will be built in La Vergne, according to a media release. “The opening of our club in La...
Smith County’s Greg Tisdale releases first single
Smith County Resident, Greg Tisdale’s new single “Every towns got one” written by Tisdale/Dickerson/Waggoner will hit radio stations and all streaming platforms in February. He recently posted on his facebook page “Never thought I’d say these words, but my first single is going to country radio in...
Hendersonville Police Department celebrates daughter of fallen officer on 7th birthday
The Hendersonville community has rallied around the family of fallen police officer Spencer Bristol for several years now, and Thursday was no different.
Is the TBI investigating Nashville DA's office?
For weeks, an on-going NewsChannel 5 investigation has raised questions about potential misconduct inside Nashville DA Glenn Funk's office.
1 person, 3 pets killed in Rutherford County house fire
One person and three pets died in a house fire Thursday night in Rutherford County.
Hix Farm Brewery bartender cited
It was determined that there was illegal sale of alcohol to an underage individual. Putnam County – On January 22, 2023, Hix Farm Brewery hosted a private event “DRAG me to BRUNCH” that was sponsored by Upper Cumberland Pride. This event brought unwelcomed guests to our community such as ANTIFA, Proud Boys, and others.
