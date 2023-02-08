ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TN

smithcountyinsider.com

4-H News: Smith County 4-H’ers Compete in Hippology Contest

Eight Smith County 4-H members competed in the Central Region Hippology Contest held at Cumberland University on Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Hippology Contest allows 4-H youth to demonstrate skills they have learned in equine science, horse judging, and identification of horse-related tack, feeds, health, anatomy, and equipment. In Hippology,4-H members are given a written exam and identification slides and must judge two horse judging classes. In the Junior Division, Oakley Lawrence, Paisley Daniels, Jay Driver, Clay Driver, and Steven Scalzo competed. In Junior High, Addison Daniels and Anna Arnold competed. In the Senior High Division, we were represented by Kynlee Davis. We would like to especially thank our coaches, Caitlin Rossington and Catherine Chapman, for the hard work they put into getting our 4-H’ers prepared. We are so proud of how well these young people represented Smith County 4-H! If you would like more information on how to participate in Hippology or any other 4-H activities, contact the UT Extension office at 615-735-2900.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Pharmacists upset with misinformation

Guests get royal prom experience with 'Night to Shine'. Guests got to be part of an unforgettable prom experience on Friday evening as Gallatin became the centerstage for a worldwide event. Third Sumatran tiger welcomed at Nashville Zoo. There are three Sumatran tigers at the Nashville Zoo, Frances, Felix,
NASHVILLE, TN
Robertson County Source

New Miss Robertson County is Headed to Miss Tennessee Competition

Twenty-one-year-old Savannah Maddison was crowned Miss Robertson County and will go on to represent Robertson County at the Miss Tennessee America Competition in June. Eight exceptional young women vied for the title during the competition on January 14th at Springfield Middle School. Candidates competed in multiple categories including Evening Gown, Social Impact Pitch, Private Interview with the Judges, and Talent.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Detective Sgt. graduates after 31 years

People cheering on MTSU students during December’s graduation may have wondered why graduate DJ Jackson displayed 1991-2022 on his cap. Jackson attended MTSU from 1991-95 before he left to work, save money and start his 25-year career so far at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Thanks to taking classes throughout the years and MTSU’s Prior Learning Assessment Program, Jackson earned his Bachelor of Science degree 31 years later.
WYSH AM 1380

Mr., Miss Basketball Finalists announced

(Submitted, TSSAA) The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Monday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department's rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas. The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Missing student found dead in cornfield

Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart health. Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against school board member. One school board member is in the middle of controversy after around 10 complaints were heard during Thursday night's ethics committee meeting.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

BJ’s to open in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) – BJ's Wholesale Club announced Thursday it has plans to expand into Tennessee sometime in the first half of the 2023. Tennessee's first-ever BJ's will be built in La Vergne, according to a media release.
LA VERGNE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Smith County’s Greg Tisdale releases first single

Smith County Resident, Greg Tisdale's new single "Every towns got one" written by Tisdale/Dickerson/Waggoner will hit radio stations and all streaming platforms in February.
ucbjournal.com

Hix Farm Brewery bartender cited

It was determined that there was illegal sale of alcohol to an underage individual. Putnam County – On January 22, 2023, Hix Farm Brewery hosted a private event “DRAG me to BRUNCH” that was sponsored by Upper Cumberland Pride. This event brought unwelcomed guests to our community such as ANTIFA, Proud Boys, and others.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN

Community Policy