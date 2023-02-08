Read full article on original website
Mrs. Ollie Jewel Nixon
Mrs. Ollie Jewel Nixon, age 94, of Gordonsville, TN passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. Mrs. Nixon was born April 5, 1928 in Sykes, TN, a daughter of the late Ollie Lee Wills and Beulah Granstaff Wills. She married Thomas Loyd Nixon on October 23, 1948 and he preceded her in death on July 16, 2000. Mrs. Ollie Jewel was also preceded in death by Siblings; Dixie Odell Wills, Roy Wills, C.D. Wills, Glenn Wills, and Helen “Tony” Baker.
Mr. Louie Gray West
Mr. Louie Gray West, age 89 of Pleasant Shade, died Wednesday morning, February 8 at Smith County Health and Rehab. He is survived by: daughter, Cozette West Manus and husband Chris of the Tanglewood Community; son, Keith West and wife Daphne of Scottsville, KY; 3 grandchildren, Hailey Lauren Manus of Tanglewood, Shelbie Lynn Manus of Tanglewood, Matthew Keith West of Hazzard, KY.
4-H News: Smith County 4-H’ers Compete in Hippology Contest
Eight Smith County 4-H members competed in the Central Region Hippology Contest held at Cumberland University on Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Hippology Contest allows 4-H youth to demonstrate skills they have learned in equine science, horse judging, and identification of horse-related tack, feeds, health, anatomy, and equipment. In Hippology,4-H members are given a written exam and identification slides and must judge two horse judging classes. In the Junior Division, Oakley Lawrence, Paisley Daniels, Jay Driver, Clay Driver, and Steven Scalzo competed. In Junior High, Addison Daniels and Anna Arnold competed. In the Senior High Division, we were represented by Kynlee Davis. We would like to especially thank our coaches, Caitlin Rossington and Catherine Chapman, for the hard work they put into getting our 4-H’ers prepared. We are so proud of how well these young people represented Smith County 4-H! If you would like more information on how to participate in Hippology or any other 4-H activities, contact the UT Extension office at 615-735-2900.
Smith County’s Greg Tisdale releases first single
Smith County Resident, Greg Tisdale’s new single “Every towns got one” written by Tisdale/Dickerson/Waggoner will hit radio stations and all streaming platforms in February. He recently posted on his facebook page “Never thought I’d say these words, but my first single is going to country radio in...
