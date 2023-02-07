ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Mystery Illness Ravages Over 80 Students: What We Know

 6 days ago
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Guide to Unique Things to Do in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is a beautiful city located in the heart of Amish Country. Known for its rich history, stunning countryside, and vibrant cultural scene, Lancaster offers various activities for visitors of all ages. Whether looking for outdoor adventures, cultural experiences, or simply a chance to relax and unwind, Lancaster has something for everyone.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Community supports Lower Windsor Township Police

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are giving law enforcement in York County more protection. Lower Windsor Township Police accepted a check to purchase a ballistic shield, which costs several hundred dollars. Members from the following organizations contributed:. Water’s Edge UMC. Rev. Ed Zeiders.
YORK COUNTY, PA
975thefanatic.com

This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania

Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Arrest made in murder of missing Pennsylvania mother

Montgomery County Officials have arrested the person responsible for the murder of the missing mother, Jennifer Brown. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Limerick Township Police Chief Robert J. Matalavage announced that 33-year-old Blair Watts has been arrested for the murder. Watts was a business partner and friend of Jennifer Brown who had plans […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

National Peppermint Patty Day: The cool and sweet history of Hershey’s Yorks

(WHTM) — Saturday, Feb. 11 is National Peppermint Patty Day, and why not celebrate it by talking about one of the most famous peppermint patties: York Peppermint Patties. The history of this cool treat goes back all the way to 1920 when Henry Kessler opened the York Cone Company, right in York, Pennsylvania. About 20 years later, the peppermint patty was introduced.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Body found in home in Lancaster County ﻿

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A body was found Friday morning inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Police Department issued a statement saying a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H around 8 a.m. "This case is being investigated as a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
OnlyInYourState

This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking

Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
MANHEIM, PA
wdiy.org

PA Democrats Aim at Cracking Down on ‘Worker Misclassification’

Freelance work has become more common with the rise of the gig economy. But Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are also misclassifying workers more frequently as independent contractors when they should be treated as employees. WESA’s An-Li Herring reports. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 2/6/23)
HARRISBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

The calm after the filming

The Pub & Restaurant on Lincoln Square in Gettysburg was quieter than it has been for a while, as the cast and crew of “A Gettysburg Christmas” has packed up and left town. The movie, which stars Lee Majors, was filmed in and around Gettysburg over the past month.
GETTYSBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Pet of the Week: Layla

LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. Layla is an 8-month-old German shepherd, and according to her owner, Shannon Immediato, she’s “the most intelligent, loving, loyal and funny dog I’ve ever had!”. “She loves...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

