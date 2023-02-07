ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jared Kushner warned Trump against going down rabbit hole of bogus election claims, book reveals

Jared Kushner warned Donald Trump against listening to the outside lawyers he’d gathered around himself during his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, telling his father-in-law that his legal team was sending him on “a funky ride”.In his new book on the first two years of Joe Biden’s presidency, The Fight of his Life, author Chris Whipple writes that Mr Kushner “chose to make himself scarce” in the days leading up to the January 6 attack on the Capitol because he “knew there was nothing there” when it came to Mr Trump’s claims to be the victim of a...
Trump lashes out after Fox analyst compares Biden think tank documents to FBI’s Mar-a-Lago haul

A comparison of the dozen Obama-era documents at a Washington DC think once used by Joe Biden lawyers with the massive cache of classified material retrieved during an FBI search of former president Donald Trump’s home has left the twice-impeached ex-president more than a bit irate.Mr Trump took to his Truth Social platform to lash out at Karl Rove, the former George W Bush White House official and GOP strategist, after Mr Rove unfavourably compared the matter of the ongoing probe into Mr Trump’s alleged unlawful retention of national defence information with the review of what Mr Biden’s lawyers...
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Trump Throws Temper Tantrum Throughout E. Jean Carroll Deposition

Donald Trump would have rather done literally anything than be deposed by E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers in her lawsuit against him accusing him of sexual assault, a fact he couldn't help but make known multiple times. In a question regarding a lengthy Oct. 12 Truth Social statement Trump wrote deriding the case, Trump suggested he would retaliate once the case was over. “It’s a false accusation. Never happened, never would happen,” he said during the Oct. 19 deposition, according to Politico’s Kyle Cheney. “And I posted and I will continue to post until such time as—and then I will sue her after this is over, and that’s the thing I really look forward to doing. And I’ll sue you too.” Trump repeated his instance several times through the testimony, making sure the lawyers knew they would rue the day they questioned the former president. After his lengthy ramble, the questioning attorney asked if anything prompted Trump’s Oct. 12 diatribe. “Her false story and that I have to waste a whole day doing these ridiculous questions with you.”Trump was not pleased to be in this deposition pic.twitter.com/uI4gry2qKt— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 13, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Experts criticise Trump administration as book reveals Melania sat in situation room for major military operation

Experts have criticised the Trump administration after a new book has revealed that former First Lady Melania Trump sat in the Situation Room during a major military operation in October 2019. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller’s memoir Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies was published on Tuesday. Ms Trump was sitting in the Situation Room during the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and subsequently nudged the administration to boost the participation of a dog that took part in the operation, The Hill noted. Mr Miller was the...
Trump news – live: Trump posts vicious tirade against special counsel as first 2024 campaign event announced

Donald Trump has attacked the special counsel investigating him in vicious and personal terms in a new multi-part rant on Truth Social.Calling special counsel Jack Smith a “thug”, Mr Trump also attacked the prosecutor’s wife.Mr Trump’s deposition in the alleged rape lawsuit brought against him by writer E Jean Carroll was also unsealed by a federal judge on Friday.In the deposition, which he gave in October 20222, he described Ms Carroll as a “nut job” and rejected claims that he assaulted her in the dressing room of a luxury department store in New York City in the mid -1990s.The...

