Jared Kushner warned Trump against going down rabbit hole of bogus election claims, book reveals
Jared Kushner warned Donald Trump against listening to the outside lawyers he’d gathered around himself during his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, telling his father-in-law that his legal team was sending him on “a funky ride”.In his new book on the first two years of Joe Biden’s presidency, The Fight of his Life, author Chris Whipple writes that Mr Kushner “chose to make himself scarce” in the days leading up to the January 6 attack on the Capitol because he “knew there was nothing there” when it came to Mr Trump’s claims to be the victim of a...
Trump lashes out after Fox analyst compares Biden think tank documents to FBI’s Mar-a-Lago haul
A comparison of the dozen Obama-era documents at a Washington DC think once used by Joe Biden lawyers with the massive cache of classified material retrieved during an FBI search of former president Donald Trump’s home has left the twice-impeached ex-president more than a bit irate.Mr Trump took to his Truth Social platform to lash out at Karl Rove, the former George W Bush White House official and GOP strategist, after Mr Rove unfavourably compared the matter of the ongoing probe into Mr Trump’s alleged unlawful retention of national defence information with the review of what Mr Biden’s lawyers...
Michael Cohen makes prediction on Trump investigation
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen shares whether he believes Donald Trump will face repercussions over New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil investigation into the Trump organization's business practices.
Prosecutor appointed by Trump Justice Department used claims from Russian intelligence to obtain emails from a George Soros aide: NYT
John Durham, appointed by Bill Barr, relied on claims from Russian intelligence analysts to obtain a US citizen's emails, The New York Times reported.
Sen. Marco Rubio says it's 'absurd' that the media has details on the classified documents found at Biden's and Trump's residences but the intelligence committee still doesn't have clear information
"So somehow, the only people who are not allowed to know what was in there are congressional oversight committees," Rubio said.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
How Joe Biden's First Two Years Compare to Donald Trump's
The Democrat has now been in the White House for 24 months, following on from the turbulent Trump era. Political experts have given Newsweek their verdict.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Jared Kushner got into 'knock-down, drag-out screaming matches' with Trump over 2020 election, new book claims
In, "The Fight of HIs Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House," New York Times bestselling author Chris Whipple recounts how Jared Kushner confronted his father-in-law Donald Trump over Trump's claims about the 2020 election.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
US President Joe Biden Caught in Fresh Corruption Scandal Involving Chinese Donors
US President Joe Biden is involved in a fresh corruption scandal. His think-tank. the Penn Biden Center, received millions of dollars from unknown Chinese donors. Several classified documents were found at the said think-tank. Did the Chinese get them in return for the donations?. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — US President Joe...
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Trump Throws Temper Tantrum Throughout E. Jean Carroll Deposition
Donald Trump would have rather done literally anything than be deposed by E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers in her lawsuit against him accusing him of sexual assault, a fact he couldn't help but make known multiple times. In a question regarding a lengthy Oct. 12 Truth Social statement Trump wrote deriding the case, Trump suggested he would retaliate once the case was over. “It’s a false accusation. Never happened, never would happen,” he said during the Oct. 19 deposition, according to Politico’s Kyle Cheney. “And I posted and I will continue to post until such time as—and then I will sue her after this is over, and that’s the thing I really look forward to doing. And I’ll sue you too.” Trump repeated his instance several times through the testimony, making sure the lawyers knew they would rue the day they questioned the former president. After his lengthy ramble, the questioning attorney asked if anything prompted Trump’s Oct. 12 diatribe. “Her false story and that I have to waste a whole day doing these ridiculous questions with you.”Trump was not pleased to be in this deposition pic.twitter.com/uI4gry2qKt— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 13, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Ex-Twitter employee tells AOC the platform changed its content moderation policy to accommodate Trump's racist 'go back' tweets
"So much for bias against right-wing on Twitter," Ocasio-Cortez said when told of Twitter's actions at the time.
Trump comparing himself to Capone isn't far-fetched because his critics have compared him to organized crime figures
Former President Donald Trump stated he had more attorneys than the infamous gangster Al Capone. However, it is unknown if this is true, and some of his critics have previously compared him to organized crime figures.
Experts criticise Trump administration as book reveals Melania sat in situation room for major military operation
Experts have criticised the Trump administration after a new book has revealed that former First Lady Melania Trump sat in the Situation Room during a major military operation in October 2019. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller’s memoir Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies was published on Tuesday. Ms Trump was sitting in the Situation Room during the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and subsequently nudged the administration to boost the participation of a dog that took part in the operation, The Hill noted. Mr Miller was the...
Trump news – live: Trump posts vicious tirade against special counsel as first 2024 campaign event announced
Donald Trump has attacked the special counsel investigating him in vicious and personal terms in a new multi-part rant on Truth Social.Calling special counsel Jack Smith a “thug”, Mr Trump also attacked the prosecutor’s wife.Mr Trump’s deposition in the alleged rape lawsuit brought against him by writer E Jean Carroll was also unsealed by a federal judge on Friday.In the deposition, which he gave in October 20222, he described Ms Carroll as a “nut job” and rejected claims that he assaulted her in the dressing room of a luxury department store in New York City in the mid -1990s.The...
New York attorney general calls for new sanctions against Donald Trump
NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - New York's attorney general on Tuesday asked a judge to sanction former U.S. President Donald Trump, his adult children, the Trump Organization and their lawyers over their responses to her $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against them.
