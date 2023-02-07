ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

q973radio.com

Big Box Retailer Is Exiting Shreveport

After closing their Bossier location last year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced their closing their Shreveport location too. The Shreveport store is located on Youree Drive, and is part of additional closures by the struggling retail chain. According to NBC News:. Bed Bath & Beyond said it plans to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Krewe of Centaur parade coming this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Centaur is getting ready to roll this weekend. Community Projects Director Jan Elkins spoke with royalty about the history of this krewe and their plans for this year's parade.
SHREVEPORT, LA
tourcounsel.com

Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets | Shopping center in Bossier City

The Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets is an outdoor shopping center combining retail shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. It is located in Bossier City, Louisiana, between the Horseshoe Bossier City and Margaritaville Resort Casino. It is one of the largest outlet malls in Louisiana. Tenants at the 500,000 square foot (51,000 m2) complex,...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
96.5 KVKI

Legendary Shreveport Food Truck Evolves Into Downtown Location

There Is a New Donut Shop in Downtown Shreveport That Is Unlike Any Donut Shop in the Ark-La-Tex. If you know what Voodoo Donuts is you know how delicious and unique those donuts are. Up until now, Shreveport-Bossier has experienced those simple delicious glazed donuts and those melt-in-your-mouth Southern Maid Donuts.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Iconic Shreveport Sports Store Is Closing Down For Good

It Is a Sad Day for Bargain Shoppers in Shreveport-Bossier. If you want to pick up a new sport and you don't want to break the bank there is one place to go. Play It Again Sports is a chain store that buys and sells used and new sporting goods. Many of us have cherished this store for several years.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

The Meat At Subway in Shreveport Is About To Look Different

The next time you go get lunch at Subway in the Shreveport area the meat will look a little different. Subway is phasing out its pre-sliced meats, and will be adding deli-style meat slicers to all locations. They’ll be out behind the counter, but they won’t be slicing meat to order . . . only when the prep area needs to be refilled.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Major Retail Chain Is Closing its Shreveport Store

Many retail chains in the U.S. have been struggling to make a comeback after the pandemic that sent sales spiraling downward and shopping habits changing for many Americans. Retail giants have had to pivot to set up plans to meet the demands of online shopping with local pickup as shoppers avoided going into stores during the height of the Covid pandemic.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport woman charged in shooting incident

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman has been charged in a weekend shooting incident. Jauilan Adams, 23, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of a weapon. Shreveport police said Adams was armed with a handgun when officers arrived to a shots fired call Sunday night...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Black History Month: The Best Black Owned Restaurants In The Shreveport Area

All month long we’re celebrating Black History Month – and the local icons in the Shreveport area that are Black History!. We can all agree that we have some great restaurants in the Shreveport area, and we have some great locally owned African American restaurants in the Shreveport-Bossier area, as well. We polled some people in the Shreveport area and here are the Top 13 favs that people kept mention. Is one of your favorite spots on this list?
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Who gets the largest rainfall totals Tue-Wed?

Operation Love Drop to hand out hygiene Valentine’s …. The local charity event is planning to donate over a hundred personal hygiene baskets to the elderly, disabled, and low-income individuals. Storms to bring more rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. Storms to bring more rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. Mother...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Here’s How To Get FREE Food For A Year In Shreveport On Valentines Day

If someone plans to propose over dinner, they may make a reservation at the fanciest place in town. Or, they may go to Cracker Barrel. And now, there’s a good reason why. Cracker Barrel has launched a contest, where if you propose at Cracker Barrel over Valentine’s Day . . . you have a chance to win FREE FOOD FOR A YEAR, and you could win here in the Shreveport area!
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport PD searching for suspect in violent assault

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect in a violent assault. Authorities responded to a report of domestic abuse in the 3300 block of Darien St. on Jan. 25. Officers found a victim, but the suspect was no longer at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Victim Arrives in Shreveport Hospital After Being Shot in Allendale

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a female injured. This victim arrived via private vehicle at Ochsner ER around 5:53 p.m. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen, which the condition is unknown at this moment. Shreveport Police had 3 units working this call.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

UPDATE: Caddo deputies locate elderly Oil City man

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Update: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies located Alfred Blankenship in a wooded area behind Oil City Elementary Magnet School on the night of Feb. 6. He was transported to North Caddo Medical Center by a North Caddo Medical Ambulance, where he is undergoing an evaluation.
OIL CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Ribbon cutting held for long awaited I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange

The ribbon has been cut for the long awaited Interstate 20 and Interstate 220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange in Bossier City. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD), Barksdale Air Force Base (BAFB) and local government officials celebrated the completion of the I-20/I-220 BAFB Interchange project with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Bossier Parish Community College on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
BOSSIER CITY, LA

