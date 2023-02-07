Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Split on Extra Time Weekend in OdessaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
q973radio.com
Big Box Retailer Is Exiting Shreveport
After closing their Bossier location last year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced their closing their Shreveport location too. The Shreveport store is located on Youree Drive, and is part of additional closures by the struggling retail chain. According to NBC News:. Bed Bath & Beyond said it plans to...
KTBS
Krewe of Centaur parade coming this weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Centaur is getting ready to roll this weekend. Community Projects Director Jan Elkins spoke with royalty about the history of this krewe and their plans for this year's parade.
tourcounsel.com
Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets | Shopping center in Bossier City
The Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets is an outdoor shopping center combining retail shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. It is located in Bossier City, Louisiana, between the Horseshoe Bossier City and Margaritaville Resort Casino. It is one of the largest outlet malls in Louisiana. Tenants at the 500,000 square foot (51,000 m2) complex,...
Legendary Shreveport Food Truck Evolves Into Downtown Location
There Is a New Donut Shop in Downtown Shreveport That Is Unlike Any Donut Shop in the Ark-La-Tex. If you know what Voodoo Donuts is you know how delicious and unique those donuts are. Up until now, Shreveport-Bossier has experienced those simple delicious glazed donuts and those melt-in-your-mouth Southern Maid Donuts.
Iconic Shreveport Sports Store Is Closing Down For Good
It Is a Sad Day for Bargain Shoppers in Shreveport-Bossier. If you want to pick up a new sport and you don't want to break the bank there is one place to go. Play It Again Sports is a chain store that buys and sells used and new sporting goods. Many of us have cherished this store for several years.
q973radio.com
The Meat At Subway in Shreveport Is About To Look Different
The next time you go get lunch at Subway in the Shreveport area the meat will look a little different. Subway is phasing out its pre-sliced meats, and will be adding deli-style meat slicers to all locations. They’ll be out behind the counter, but they won’t be slicing meat to order . . . only when the prep area needs to be refilled.
Major Retail Chain Is Closing its Shreveport Store
Many retail chains in the U.S. have been struggling to make a comeback after the pandemic that sent sales spiraling downward and shopping habits changing for many Americans. Retail giants have had to pivot to set up plans to meet the demands of online shopping with local pickup as shoppers avoided going into stores during the height of the Covid pandemic.
‘Music Was Too Loud’: Louisiana Cops Kill Unarmed Black Man After Neighbor Complains
An unarmed Black man was shot and killed by police in Shreveport, Louisiana, which has left another grieving family looking for answers. According to authorities, Alonzo Bagley, 43, was shot in the chest by Shreveport officer Alexander Tyler after police responded to an alleged domestic disturbance call. After receiving the...
Unrestrained Louisiana Child Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Crash on I-20, Impairment Suspected as a Factor
Unrestrained Louisiana Child Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Crash on I-20, Impairment Suspected as a Factor. Bossier Parish, Louisiana – An unrestrained Louisiana child has succumbed to injuries suffered in a crash on I-20. Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on February 7, 2023, that on Monday, February 6, 2023,...
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Shreveport, LA Area Set to Expire
A lottery ticket worth $50,000, sold right here in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area, is set to expire soon. Are you completely unaware that you're sitting on a winning $50,000 lottery ticket?. You might be if you bought a Powerball ticket over the last few months in beautiful Greenwood, LA....
KTBS
Shreveport woman charged in shooting incident
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman has been charged in a weekend shooting incident. Jauilan Adams, 23, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of a weapon. Shreveport police said Adams was armed with a handgun when officers arrived to a shots fired call Sunday night...
q973radio.com
Black History Month: The Best Black Owned Restaurants In The Shreveport Area
All month long we’re celebrating Black History Month – and the local icons in the Shreveport area that are Black History!. We can all agree that we have some great restaurants in the Shreveport area, and we have some great locally owned African American restaurants in the Shreveport-Bossier area, as well. We polled some people in the Shreveport area and here are the Top 13 favs that people kept mention. Is one of your favorite spots on this list?
Shooting In Shreveport Leads To School Lockdowns In Bossier City
UPDATE (11:47am): Shreveport Police have informed us that the victim in the shooting on West 70th in Shreveport has died. Police have also informed us that the shooting suspects fired shots in an attempt to break through the windows of their crashed vehicle. Officers did not fire shots in response.
ktalnews.com
Who gets the largest rainfall totals Tue-Wed?
Operation Love Drop to hand out hygiene Valentine’s …. The local charity event is planning to donate over a hundred personal hygiene baskets to the elderly, disabled, and low-income individuals. Storms to bring more rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. Storms to bring more rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. Mother...
q973radio.com
Here’s How To Get FREE Food For A Year In Shreveport On Valentines Day
If someone plans to propose over dinner, they may make a reservation at the fanciest place in town. Or, they may go to Cracker Barrel. And now, there’s a good reason why. Cracker Barrel has launched a contest, where if you propose at Cracker Barrel over Valentine’s Day . . . you have a chance to win FREE FOOD FOR A YEAR, and you could win here in the Shreveport area!
KSLA
Drug users combining horse tranquilizer, street drugs; experts warn against it
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As if street drugs weren’t harmful enough, it’s been recently reported that drug users are combining some drugs with a medicine meant for large animals. Forensic chemistry supervisor Randall Robillard is surprised to see certain substances that come through North Louisiana Crime Lab. “We...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport PD searching for suspect in violent assault
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect in a violent assault. Authorities responded to a report of domestic abuse in the 3300 block of Darien St. on Jan. 25. Officers found a victim, but the suspect was no longer at the scene.
Victim Arrives in Shreveport Hospital After Being Shot in Allendale
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a female injured. This victim arrived via private vehicle at Ochsner ER around 5:53 p.m. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen, which the condition is unknown at this moment. Shreveport Police had 3 units working this call.
ktalnews.com
UPDATE: Caddo deputies locate elderly Oil City man
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Update: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies located Alfred Blankenship in a wooded area behind Oil City Elementary Magnet School on the night of Feb. 6. He was transported to North Caddo Medical Center by a North Caddo Medical Ambulance, where he is undergoing an evaluation.
bossierpress.com
Ribbon cutting held for long awaited I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange
The ribbon has been cut for the long awaited Interstate 20 and Interstate 220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange in Bossier City. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD), Barksdale Air Force Base (BAFB) and local government officials celebrated the completion of the I-20/I-220 BAFB Interchange project with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Bossier Parish Community College on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
