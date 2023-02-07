ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Alexandria the puppy 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Alexandria! She's a puppy who is only eight months old. Lauren Zimmer from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced Alexandria when she joined us on Friday, Feb. 10. This cute puppy is available for adoption at the WHS Milwaukee campus.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

George Webb, Milwaukee’s Hamburger King

Long before McDonald’s and other fast-food franchises appeared on the landscape, a local lunchroom operator became Milwaukee’s undisputed “Hamburger King” by selling them 7 for $1. George Webb was an energetic businessman and a natural born publicity man who created a hamburger and breakfast restaurant that has been a Milwaukee institution for 85 years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Pig out on the return of Baconfest this month

The world's greatest side and topping will become the main course later this month, as 102.9 The HOG's 11th annual Baconfest Milwaukee will get sizzling at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Sunday, Feb. 26. Hosted at the events center from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Baconfest is a celebration of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Community vigil for Milwaukee Officer Jerving: 'Thank you, Pete'

MILWAUKEE - As Milwaukee mourns fallen Officer Peter Jerving, a vigil at Silver Spring Church of God made the community's love for him clear Friday, Feb. 10. The church is just down the street from Police District 4, where Jerving worked. Fellow officers, firefighters, people who knew Jerving and community members gathered.
MILWAUKEE, WI
OnlyInYourState

The One Epic Slide In Wisconsin You Need To Ride This Winter Is Found At Lowell Park

Some classic winter experiences never get old. In Waukesha, a sledding hill and toboggan run is just as much fun as it was decades ago – it’s an awesome destination for kids of all ages and it’s something that you must experience if you’re a winter thrill seeker. It can all be found in Lowell Park and it’s one of the best Wisconsin sledding hills. Here’s why.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Napoli Restaurant & Pizzeria; National Pizza Day

BURLINGTON, Wis. - Napoli Restaurant & Pizzeria has been around for more than 30 years and during that time they’ve made many pizzas and great memories with their family and customers. Christina Van Zelst is in Burlington with a family that’s helping us celebrate National Pizza Day!
BURLINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Larry's Market; area favorite for fresh soups, sandwiches & more

BROWN DEER, Wis. - More than 50 years ago, Larry’s Market opened as a small market, and today they’re known for their deli, lunch specials, catering and of course their selection of cheese. Brian Kramp is in Brown Deer see what’s new in store at one of area’s favorite markets for foodies.
BROWN DEER, WI
spectrumnews1.com

‘Missed beyond words’: Milwaukee County Zoo’s jaguar Stella euthanized

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Zoo announced Thursday the jaguar, Stella, was euthanized Feb. 5 due to “chronic age-related health conditions.”. Zoo officials said that during the week prior, Stella had been experiencing “abnormal behavior” and “gastrointestinal discomfort.”. In response, the team tried to examine her...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns March 11

MILWAUKEE - The 55th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 11 at noon. The parade steps off at North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and West Wisconsin Avenue ending at Water Street and Highland Avenue. "The St. Patrick’s Day...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Mother who tried to save baby in November drowning dies

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tonight, we've learned a woman with ties to the Milwaukee Jewish community has died -- just two months after she nearly drowned trying to save her baby. In late November, Henya Federman was on a mission in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Family tell us Federman's four-month-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Timmerman Plaza Walmart closing, residents in possible food desert

MILWAUKEE - The Walmart Supercenter inside Timmerman Plaza is closing down for good, and thousands of people who rely on this store are scared they won't have a grocery store. The Hunger Task Force is thinking of a Mobile Market stop for this location when Walmart leaves. This decision can help thousands of people access fresh fruits and vegetables.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police officer killed, remembered at volleyball fundraiser

WIND LAKE, Wis. - Most Friday nights, fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving could be found on the volleyball court with a group of friends. This Friday, those friends played in his honor. At Kelly's Bleachers in Wind Lake, Jerving's teammates, friends, family and members of the Milwaukee Police Department...
MILWAUKEE, WI

