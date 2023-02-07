ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers' 2022 season in review: Assessing the play of Los Angeles' wide receivers

By John Dillon, Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Quarterback Justin Herbert has turned heads around the league with his exceptional play under center for the Los Angeles Chargers. His group of wide receivers headlined by veterans Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have served him well since he entered the league in 2020, and have contributed a great deal to the early success he has found in his career.

In 2022, Herbert relied heavily on his receivers for passing production, particularly Allen, who racked up more than 700 yards and four touchdowns in just 10 games. Williams was heavily involved in the Chargers’ game plans too and led Los Angeles in receiving with 895 yards and four touchdowns on the season. The two were productive despite dealing with their respective injuries.

Perhaps the most surprising high-end contributor on the team was second-year receiver Joshua Palmer, who came out of nowhere to lead his position in receptions with 72. His 769 receiving yards were good for second on the Chargers’ offense and should bode well for his future in Los Angeles ahead of the 2023 season as he enters his third season.

Similarly, veteran DeAndre Carter quietly put up the best numbers of his career, tallying 538 yards on 46 receptions, which was good for nearly 12 yards per touch on passing plays

Outside of their top four wide receivers, though, the Chargers struggled to find consistent production. Michael Bandy, Jalen Guyton, and Jason Moore combined for just 158 total yards and were each held scoreless on the season. Guyton tore his ACL in Week 3, ending his 2022 season after a promising start.

Los Angeles needs to add a speedy receiver in the offseason, likely through the draft. Additionally, Keenan Allen’s future with the team is uncertain given his massive salary, so the Chargers’ front office will need to get creative when finding another player to come close to matching his production if they choose to trade him, release him, or restructure him.

