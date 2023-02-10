State of the Union 2023: Rick Scott says Biden lying about GOP stance on Medicare and Social Security

Sen. Rick Scott ( R -FL) called President Joe Biden a “liar” after the president attacked an 11-point agenda the Florida Republican released last year that would sunset all federal laws after five years unless Congress votes to extend them.

Democrats used Scott's plan heavily in the last election cycle to argue that Republicans want to phase out Medicare and Social Security . Although the sunset language does not specifically name the programs, liberals nonetheless used the plan as midterm fodder to attack the GOP.

STATE OF THE UNION 2023: MCCARTHY SITS LARGELY EMOTIONLESS DURING BIDEN ADDRESS

“Some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset,” the president said to jeers and boos from Republicans at his Tuesday night address. “I’m not saying it’s a majority of you, I’m politely not naming them, but it’s being proposed by some of you."

Scott responded angrily to the accusation after the address.

“He’s been lying about me for a year or so, it doesn’t resonate, but he’s a liar,” he said. “I’ve been very clear. I think we, Congress, ought to tell the American public how they’re going to fix those programs and preserve them. I’m not going to support cuts and benefits in either Medicare or Social Security. But if we don’t get this under control, it’s going to happen someday.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Florida senator is promoting the governing agenda for his 2024 reelection bid, although it does not have wide support within his conference. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) denounced Scott’s plan ahead of the 2022 midterm elections and said it would not be part of the Republican platform.