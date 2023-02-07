TROY, Ala. – New beginnings. Troy Softball ushers in a new era on Friday with head coach Eric Newell filling out his lineup card for the first time as Troy's skipper. A 17-year coaching veteran, Newell is looking forward to seeing his Trojans in action for the first time and seeing their offseason work transitioning to a new style of play pay off.

TROY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO