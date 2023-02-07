Read full article on original website
Troy Softball Hosts Trojan Invitational to Open 2023 Season
TROY, Ala. – A new era of Troy Softball will be ushered in this weekend as the Trojans play host to Belmont and SIU-Edwardsville in the Trojan Invitational at the Troy Softball Complex. Troy opens the season with two games Friday, two on Saturday and one on Sunday. All...
Troy Baseball Announces Time Changes for Opening Weekend
TROY, Ala. – The 2023 baseball season is right around the corner, as the Trojans get set to open the year against Evansville from Riddle-Pace Field next week. However, opening day will come a bit earlier as Troy baseball has announced two-time changes for the first weekend series. Game...
Troy Track and Field Gets Set for Final Weekend of Indoor Season
TROY, Ala. – It's a busy weekend for Troy track and field as they wrap up the regular season with a pair of meets beginning with the Music City Challenge on Friday, February 10, and the Bulldog Open on February 11. The Music City Challenge will take place in...
Troy Softball Ushers in New Style this Weekend
TROY, Ala. – New beginnings. Troy Softball ushers in a new era on Friday with head coach Eric Newell filling out his lineup card for the first time as Troy's skipper. A 17-year coaching veteran, Newell is looking forward to seeing his Trojans in action for the first time and seeing their offseason work transitioning to a new style of play pay off.
Arkansas State Holds Off Troy
TROY, Ala. – The Trojan's four-game win streak ended Thursday night as Troy was unable to complete the rally, and Arkansas State came away victorious with a 98-92 win from Trojan Arena. "We are disappointed that we didn't have a better showing," head coach Chanda Rigby said. "Hats off...
